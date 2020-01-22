Categorii in Stiri


Parcul acvatic Disney din Florida, închis din cauza frigului

Florida
Florida

E foarte frig în Florida pentru a înota astfel că unul dintre cele mai mari parcuri acvatice ale statului Florida a fost închis.

Parcul acvatic Disney Blizzard Park va fi închis cel puțin pe 21 ianuarie și 22 ianuarie, se anunță pe site-ul companiei, care nu arată ore disponibile pentru această atracție, scrie Fox Businesses.

Decizia a fost luată pe măsură ce temperaturile reci au lovit Orlando.

⁣În ceea ce privește Universal, atracția Volcan Bay - „un vulcan spectaculos care se înalță pe o plajă" - a fost închisă temporar în locațiile Orlando Resort și Aquatica Orlando. Parcul va rămâne închis până pe 23 ianuarie, apoi se va închide din nou între 27 și 30 ianuarie, când temperaturile ar putea scădea și ar exista și posibilitatea de ploaie. 

 
 
 
Vezi această postare pe Instagram

It’s too cold in Florida to go for a swim. ⁣ ⁣That’s the thinking of some of the state’s biggest water parks, which have been shut down as cold temperatures hit Orlando. Tuesday, temperatures hovered around 53 degrees during the day and were forecast to hit 35 in the evening, according to AccuWeather. ⁣ ⁣Disney Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed on at least Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, according to the company’s website, which shows no available hours for the attraction on those days. ⁣ ⁣As for Universal, the Volcano Bay attraction — “a spectacular volcano towering over a sun swept beach” — has been temporarily shut down at Orlando Resort and Aquatica Orlando locations. The park will remain closed through Jan. 23, then close again from Jan. 27 through Jan 30, when temperatures could dip and with a possibility of rain.

O postare distribuită de Fox Business (@foxbusiness) peIan 22, 2020 la 3:00 PST

