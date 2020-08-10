Subcategorii în Stiri

O mamă, APOSTROFATĂ pentru ceea ce face în fața copilului. „Este natural”

Neagoe Narcis-Florentin / 10 aug 2020 / 15:43
  Ascultă articolul în limba română  Listen to the article in English  Écoutez l'article en français
Foto: Instagram
Foto: Instagram

O mamă a fost criticată vehement pe internet, după ce a recunoscut că întreține relații sexuale cu partenerul său în fața băiețelului ei de cinci luni.

Conform The Sun, Sally Mustang, de 30 de ani, și soțul său, Mitch Gobel, au devenit părinți acum cinci luni. Influenceriță hipsteriță pe Instagram, Sally a fost atacată de urmăritori fiindcă a spus că se iubește cu soțul ei în fața bebelușului.

Sally a spus că acest lucru este „natural” și a întrebat de ce societatea nu consideră că este acceptabil. „Imaginați-vă că vine la voi la 8 ani și spune că este gata să facă sex, fiindcă sexul este un subiect atât de deschis în casa voastră”, a comentat o mămică furioasă, la postarea influenceriței.

 
 
 
 
 
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our bedroom. It has two walls of big windows. You can see the tops of the trees and the birds that fly by. All the walls are wooden. The lighting soft. A huge king bed in the centre and an alter full of candles. I remember every rain. Sometimes the water would run down the window panels. Sometimes the sunlight would catch the droplets. I remember the morning pink skies. The sun’s artwork, showing us that light follows darkness. I remember the flocks of fruit doves flying by, darting and dancing between the trees. I remember opening every window so the soft wind could blow through and it would feel like we were outside, high in the sky. I remember lighting every damn candle we owned and placing all the flowers around so the flame would flicker and light up the room in the most romantic way. I remember every silvery full moon, as it danced its Luna light on the palm trees and my heart. I remember every soft tear that fell for my old self. Welcoming Motherhood. From maiden to mother. A bittersweet death. I read this piece from my journal to @mitch.gobel last night and he said. I was going to make love to you tonight but I just got every piece of you I was searching for ???? me and him - a love story

O postare distribuită de Sally Mustang (@sallymustang) pe

 
 
 
 
 
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nursing my babe to sleep. But I want to mention that breastfeeding hasn’t been easy for me. It started with blisters,mastitis,staff infections- the works. I still continued. Moving forward still now, 5 and a half months in-I occasionally still get small blisters.My milk supply is always an ‘over supply’ so Azure gulps sometimes gagging, sometimes anxious at the amount of milk that pours into his stomach so quick.My milk leaks everywhere when I feed still, so we have 3 sheets on the bed, and I feed outside when I can.Azure also only really likes to feed in private, even when Mitch or Jala stroll in he is constantly pulling off and looking at them, pleading them for space.I share this because I always imagined myself breastfeeding in public (helping to break the stigma around breastfeeding and boobs out) The images in my minds eye were that it would be sensual and oh so beautiful.That I would love it. So many lessons for me here.Emotionally I know it’s linked to the part of me that rejects fully stepping into motherhood. Physically it still hurts a little ( during the first 6 weeks the pain was worse than birth ) ,& on a spiritual level breastfeeding is helping me see myself. Even though it hasn’t been exactly what I thought it would be, it’s still the most magical feeling that I am feeding my baby pure starlight magic milk.It’s a miracle really.My breasts make a milk to the perfect frequency for Zu. Down to the taste,nutrients,feelings he needs. For me even though it was one of the hardest things of my life (when I fed him through all my physical manifested pain. So many tears) there was just no other choice. Breast milk is pure magic. I personally would of brought in a wet nurse ( actually though @montanalower ) to help me out rather than try anything else. (Like formula) The lesson also in there was to show me how far I will go to ensure my Sun, is given the best possible chance to blossom in this world, and how important that is to me. Also absolutely no judgements to any mummas out there that have done things differently, this is just me sharing what I did and my feelings throughout this ever evolving journey called motherhood. Continued in comments

O postare distribuită de Sally Mustang (@sallymustang) pe

