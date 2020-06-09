Noi state membre în G7 - ideea lui Donald Trump

G7 a reprezentat, la origine, aproximativ 70 la sută din economia mondială. Dar, conform The Economist, actualmente mai constă în doar 40 la sută din economie, astfel că adăugarea unor noi membri nu ar fi o idee rea.
De altfel, mai spune sursa citată, dacă scopul G7 este de a ghida economia mondială, atunci şi China ar trebui invitată. Dacă, însă, constituie un grup puternic de democraţii similare, atunci Coreea de Sud şi Australia ar reprezenta membri puternici.
Donald Trump would like to add new members to the G7. That isn’t a bad idea. When it started in 1975, the G7 club represented about 70% of the world economy. Now, it accounts for about 40% of global GDP. Some change in membership could be a good thing. But the purpose of the G7 remains unclear. If the group is to be a steering committee for the world economy, then perhaps China should be invited to join. If, instead, the club is to represent a powerful group of like-minded democracies, then Australia and South Korea can claim to have earned a seat at the table. So, what is the point of the G7? Tap the link in bio to read more. Credit: The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images