Miss USA 2020 este pro-Trump şi vrea reformarea penitenciarelor

Prima femeie de culoare care a fost încoronată Miss Mississippi a câştigat concursul Miss USA 2020. Aceasta susţine al doilea amendament al Constituţiei Americane, care le dă dreptul cetăţenilor să poarte armă, şi chiar a avut discuţii cu preşedintele Donald Trump despre reforma sistemului penitenciar.
În vârstă de 22 de ani, aceasta crede că americanii pot readuce ţara pe drumul cel bun doar împreună.
"Cred că este o problemă de încredere. Ne-am pierdut încrederea în sistemele care ne fac ţara să funcţioneze, de la media, la mediul de afaceri şi Guvern. Trebuie să readucem această încredere, să ne unim şi să lucrăm împreună. Dacă vrem să fim în continuare cea mai bună naţiune, trebuie să dăm un exemplu mai bun", a declarat Asya Branch.
Miss USA 2020, pro arme
"Cred că este important să nu interzicem armele de foc, pentru că oamenii vor găsi metode să le deţină oricum. Cred că este dreptul nostru constituţional, dar că avem nevoie de mai multe măsuri de siguranţă", a mai spus aceasta.
