Miss USA 2020 este pro-Trump şi vrea reformarea penitenciarelor

Sursa: Facebook Asya Danielle Branch
Sursa: Facebook Asya Danielle Branch

Miss USA 2020, Asya Branch, este una dintre cele mai înfocate susţinătoare ale drepturilor americanilor de a purta armă şi vrea reformarea sistemului penitenciar. 

Prima femeie de culoare care a fost încoronată Miss Mississippi a câştigat concursul Miss USA 2020. Aceasta susţine al doilea amendament al Constituţiei Americane, care le dă dreptul cetăţenilor să poarte armă, şi chiar a avut discuţii cu preşedintele Donald Trump despre reforma sistemului penitenciar. 

În vârstă de 22 de ani, aceasta crede că americanii pot readuce ţara pe drumul cel bun doar împreună. 

"Cred că este o problemă de încredere. Ne-am pierdut încrederea în sistemele care ne fac ţara să funcţioneze, de la media, la mediul de afaceri şi Guvern. Trebuie să readucem această încredere, să ne unim şi să lucrăm împreună. Dacă vrem să fim în continuare cea mai bună naţiune, trebuie să dăm un exemplu mai bun", a declarat Asya Branch. 

Miss USA 2020, pro arme

 

"Cred că este important să nu interzicem armele de foc, pentru că oamenii vor găsi metode să le deţină oricum. Cred că este dreptul nostru constituţional, dar că avem nevoie de mai multe măsuri de siguranţă", a mai spus aceasta. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

???????????????????????? The first black woman to be crowned Miss Mississippi was crowned Miss USA on Monday, and will go on to represent the United States in the Miss Universe pageant. The beauty queen, Asya Branch, is also pro-Second Amendment and has previously met with President Donald Trump for a roundtable discussion on criminal justice reform. At the pageant, the 22-year-old Ole Miss grad was asked how she believes Americans can bring the country back together in the wake of having become a more “polarized” society. “I think this is an issue of trust. We’ve lost trust in the systems that seem to keep our country running, from the media to business to our government, and it’s all about restoring that trust, and coming together, and working together,” said Branch. “If we want to continue to be the greatest nation, we’re going to have to set a better example.” Branch was also asked about her stance on gun laws, to which the beauty queen responded that “as someone who grew up in a home with guns, I learned at an early age how to load, how to fire, and gun safety, and I think that [gun] education should be available to everyone.” “I think it’s important that we not ban guns — because obviously, people will find a way to get what they want anyways — but I think it’s our Second Amendment right, and we just need more safety surrounding that,” added Branch. The pageant was originally scheduled for spring 2020 but, like was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and later held on Monday, November 9 at Graceland Exhibition Center in Memphis, Tennessee, where Branch, a University of Mississippi graduate, was crowned Miss USA.

A post shared by Breitbart (@wearebreitbart) on

2020
asya branch
miss
pro arme
pro trump
usa

