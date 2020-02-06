Categorii in Lifestyle


Jennifer Lopez și fiica ei, moment emoționant pe scena Super Bowl

Giorgiana Croitoru / 06 feb 2020 / 08:26
Foto: Instagram / Jennifer Lopez
Foto: Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez și fiica ei, Emme, au avut un moment emoționant pe scena de la Super Bowl.

Jennifer Lopez a făcut un adevărat spectacol la Super Bowl, alături de fiica ei, Emme, care se pare că-i urmează cariera mamei sale.

La 11 ani, Emme a demonstrat că poate face un show spectaculos și a urcat pe scenă pentru a cânta hitul „Let’s Get Loud”. 

Momentul celor două fost lăudat și de tatăl fetei, Marc Anthony, care a postat un mesaj special pe Twitter. „Emme, tata este atât de mândru de tine. Tu ești inima mea și voi fi mereu al tău", a scris el.

