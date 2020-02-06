Jennifer Lopez și fiica ei, moment emoționant pe scena Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez a făcut un adevărat spectacol la Super Bowl, alături de fiica ei, Emme, care se pare că-i urmează cariera mamei sale.
La 11 ani, Emme a demonstrat că poate face un show spectaculos și a urcat pe scenă pentru a cânta hitul „Let’s Get Loud”.
Momentul celor două fost lăudat și de tatăl fetei, Marc Anthony, care a postat un mesaj special pe Twitter. „Emme, tata este atât de mândru de tine. Tu ești inima mea și voi fi mereu al tău", a scris el.
Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my ❤ and I am forever yours. pic.twitter.com/GLhmZOneBv— Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) February 3, 2020
View this post on Instagram
All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are. We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great. ✨❤️???????? #PepsiHalftime #LetsGetLoud #BornInTheUSA #SuperBowlLIV | Captured by @jasonbergh