Categorii in Lifestyle


Cele mai importante stiri      Lifestyle      Vedete

Prințul Harry și Bon Jovi, colaborarea anului. Au înregistrat o melodie

Giorgiana Croitoru / 28 feb 2020 / 17:33 Salveaza PDF Comentarii
Foto: people.com
Foto: people.com

Prinţul Harry şi Jon Bon Jovi au înregistrat o piesă la Abbey Road Studios.

Prinţul Harry a participat la o sesiune de înregistrări cu Jon Bon Jovi la legendarul Abbey Road Studios din Londra. Harry şi Bon Jovi au recreat şi imaginea de pe celebrul album The Beatles „Abbey Road".

Care este scopul piesei

 

Prinţul Harry s-a întâlnit cu starul american Jon Bon Jovi, vineri, la legendarul studio de înregistrări Abbey Road din Londra. Bon Jovi şi-a reînregistrat piesa „Unbroken" împreună cu Invictus Games Choir.

Cu această ocazie, prinţul Harry, care a înfiinţat Jocurile Invictus, dedicate veteranilor de război, în 2014, a trecut în spatele microfonului alături de celebrul rocker.

Versiunea înregistrată în interes caritabil a piesei „Unbroken", realizată împreună cu Invictus Games Choir, va fi lansată în luna martie.

Ultimele evenimente în calitate de membru al Familiei Regale

 

Cu aceeaşi ocazie, prinţul Harry, Jon Bon Jovi şi doi membri ai corului Invictus au recreat celebra imagine de pe coperta albumului The Beatles „Abbey Road", din 1969.

Prinţul Harry participă, până pe 31 martie, la ultimele sale evenimente oficiale în calitate de membru senior activ al familiei regale a Marii Britanii. Acesta şi soţia sa au anunţat, la începutul lunii ianuarie, că renunţă la statutul lor şi că vor să devină independenţi din punct de vedere financiar, citează Mediafax.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Testing, testing????… • Recorded inside Abbey Road Studios, home to The Beatles and other music legends, The Duke of Sussex joins Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir for a special live session in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation. The song being played, called ‘Unbroken’, was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on those veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Injury (PTSI), to honour their service and acknowledge the strength of the Armed Forces community. The Duke and JBJ are both strong supporters of the military community, with The Duke founding the Invictus Games in 2014. The Invictus Games Choir, made up of wounded, injured and sick veterans and serving personnel from all services and different ranks of the UK Armed Forces, have come together to use the power of music to aid their recovery. Although The Duke was unable to sing, leaving the vocals to the professionals, the special single that was recorded in Studio 2 where The Beatles recorded 11 out of their 13 albums, and will be released in March in support of the @WeAreInvictusGames. Video © SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) onFeb 28, 2020 at 6:53am PST

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

I said I’ll give it a shot...[Sound On ????] • Stay tuned for more to come later... #WeAreInvictus

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) onFeb 28, 2020 at 3:19am PST

STIRE RECOMANDATA

Prefectul ”Mulțumesc”, dialog halucinant la Antena 3: Persoanele în izolare, la cumpărături. Vâlcu și Porumbel, consternați

  28 feb, 18:38

Coronavirus

Top 3 astazi

De ce să freci copănelele cu bicarbonat, înainte să le bagi la...
  27 feb, 16:13
Noul coronavirus, șoc în China. Astărăstoae: De ce aceste...
  27 feb, 08:07
Pensii recalculate de la 10 februarie. Ce indice se aplică
  27 feb, 08:36

Te-ar putea interesa

EUROVISION. Cum se votează duminică, 1 martie, în Selecția Națională
  28 feb, 17:13
Ciorbă de murături. Cea mai gustoasă mâncare
  28 feb, 17:07
WOWBiz.ro
În sfârșit, o veste bună! Familia Luizei Melencu are toate motivele...
  28 feb, 11:06
WOWBiz.ro
Decizia de ultimă oră a judecătorilor! Andreea Bălan, după lovitura...
  27 feb, 22:33
StirileKanalD.ro
Alertă! Sunt 2 noi cazuri de coronavirus confirmate în România
  28 feb, 14:56
StirileKanalD.ro
Liviu Dragnea a ajuns de urgență la spital
  28 feb, 14:32
DCBusiness.ro
Pensii pentru notarii publici. Senatorii au adoptat un document
  28 feb, 17:27
DCBusiness.ro
Pensii recalculate de la 10 februarie. Ce indice se aplică
  28 feb, 17:27
DCBusiness.ro
Germania. Sfaturi oficiale: Provizii necesare în cazul epidemiei de...
  28 feb, 17:27
De ce să pui bicarbonat în oala cu mazăre, înainte de-a o pune la...
  28 feb, 16:52
DCMedical.ro
Papa Francisc a anulat un eveniment. Ce boala ar putea avea
  27 feb, 19:23
DCMedical.ro
Coronavirus, bolnavii cu insuficiență cardiacă în pericol....
  27 feb, 19:23
Misiune grea pentru vedetele Asia Express: ”Poate ne ia ăsta pe...
  28 feb, 15:30
Anamaria Prodan, imagini inedite în Milano: E prima oară când fac...
  28 feb, 13:41
EVZ.ro
Gabriela Firea l-a ajutat pe Nicușor Dan! Decizia a fost luată...
  28 feb, 18:42
EVZ.ro
Andreea Marin, mesaj emoționant după dezvăluirile despre boala de...
  28 feb, 18:42
Capital.ro
Șoc în PSD! Sorina Pintea a fost reținută de DNA
  28 feb, 18:42
Capital.ro
Primul anunț făcut de noul ministru de Finanțe! Ce vrea să facă...
  28 feb, 18:42
DefenseRomania.ro
BREAKING - Turcia, pe un butoi de pulbere! Erdogan, ofensivă de...
  28 feb, 15:20
DefenseRomania.ro
Macedonia de Nord a desfiinţat o unitate secretă de securitate
  28 feb, 15:20
Zodii cu buzunarele pline de bani. Își pot schimba viața în lunile...
  28 feb, 11:01
Mihai Bendeac a plâns la iUmor. Dan Badea: ”Mai sunt și momente...
  28 feb, 09:52
Shakshuka, un deliciu. Se prepară ușor, rapid și se condimentează...
  28 feb, 08:19
Ciulama de gălbiori cu mămăliguță. Deliciul din farfuria românilor
  27 feb, 16:57
Ciorbă de potroace de găină. Rețeta tradițional românească. Este...
  27 feb, 16:27
De ce să freci copănelele cu bicarbonat, înainte să le bagi la...
  27 feb, 16:13
Perioadă ciudată pentru o ZODIE. Cei singuri, însă, pot întâlni pe...
  27 feb, 09:23
Vedete internaționale Eurovision Song Contest pe scena Finalei...
  26 feb, 17:52
De ce să pui bicarbonat în omletă. Trucul genial pe care-l vei...
  26 feb, 17:27
Cum "scoți" petele de clor de pe haine sau covoare
  26 feb, 16:57
Vărzare, rețeta tradițională. Cea mai bună plăcintă cu varză
  26 feb, 16:46
Pâine de casă, rețeta românească. Cea mai gustoasă
  26 feb, 16:17
Cel mai greu moment pentru Alex Velea: Nu am văzut în viața mea așa...
  26 feb, 09:18
Schimbare importantă pentru o ZODIE săptămâna aceasta. Efecte pe...
  26 feb, 08:41
Prima ELIMINARE la Asia Express. Ancora a fost ROȘIE. Cine a...
  25 feb, 19:59
Pregătiri intense pentru Eurovision România. De Mărţişor, TVR aduce...
  25 feb, 16:19
Perioadă extrem de ciudată pentru o zodie. Cum poate întoarce TOTUL...
  25 feb, 07:29
ASIA EXPRESS, 24 februarie, momente tensionate. Ei au luat IMUNITATEA
  24 feb, 20:27
Roxen despre Eurovision: Este o perioadă agitată. Muncesc intens...
  24 feb, 19:42
Lovitură: Asia Express, lider de piață pe toate categoriile de public
  24 feb, 13:10
Predicție excepțională pentru o ZODIE la final de februarie! Va fi...
  24 feb, 08:23
Câinele ajuns primar. La ceremonia de învestire a fost pus să...
  23 feb, 19:14
DRAGOBETE 2020. Felicitări, mesaje, sms-uri pentru îndrăgostiți
  23 feb, 17:42
Harta care îți arată ce s-ar întâmplat efectiv dacă orașul tău va...
  23 feb, 16:49
Demisie, moștenire și o nouă cale pentru o ZODIE. Se schimbă TOT
  21 feb, 23:22
Horoscop martie 2020. Zodiile care vor da lovitura pe plan...
  21 feb, 23:03
”Românii au talent”. Ce s-a întâmplat cu Călinescu: ”Poate sunt...
  21 feb, 23:04
Simion Ștefan, moment spectaculos de magie la ”Românii au talent” -...
  21 feb, 22:06
Clătite, rețetă de post. Simplu și delicios atunci când ți-e poftă
  21 feb, 22:00
Românii au talent, 21 februarie 2020. Momente care au uimit - VIDEO
  21 feb, 21:32
Călinescu, GOLDEN BUZZ la ”Românii au talent”. Cine l-a convins
  21 feb, 22:22
Rețetă pizza de post. Se face ușor și e un deliciu
  21 feb, 18:23
Eurovision 2020, anunț de ultimă oră. Cele cinci piese compuse...
  21 feb, 15:26
Clipe de groază pentru Anamaria Prodan: “Am rămas fără aer! Simţeam...
  21 feb, 10:41
Un nou sezon iUmor. Jurații, uluiți de un număr de magie digitală
  21 feb, 09:40
Pește crocant în fulgi de porumb. Este delicios, savurat cu mujdei,...
  21 feb, 09:35
Ce să faci dacă nu mai înflorește begonia. Te vei bucura din nou de ea
  21 feb, 09:05
De ce să ții făina în congelator. Trucul care-ți garantează succesul
  21 feb, 08:52
Cum prepari cojile de cannoli. Rețeta originală
  21 feb, 08:29
HOROSCOP 2020. Zodiile care au MEREU noroc la bani. Sunt invidiate...
  20 feb, 23:17
Rețetă delicioasă cu pui: Gustul care nu se uită, e ca la mama acasă
  20 feb, 23:03
Predicție grea pentru o ZODIE. Ce urmează să i se întâmple chiar în...
  20 feb, 16:09
UNTOLD 2020. Cine vine în premieră în România. Primul ”val” de artiști
  20 feb, 12:40
Dieta cu cartofi şi iaurt. Slăbești până la 5 kilograme
  20 feb, 12:27
Balsamul de rufe, efecte adverse. Cum te afectează
  20 feb, 11:21






Iti place noua modalitate de votare pe dcnews.ro?

Copyright 2020 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.
Vezi versiune mobil
Vezi versiune tabletă
Vezi versiune desktop


dcn.n-nxt.29