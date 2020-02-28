Prințul Harry și Bon Jovi, colaborarea anului. Au înregistrat o melodie

Prinţul Harry a participat la o sesiune de înregistrări cu Jon Bon Jovi la legendarul Abbey Road Studios din Londra. Harry şi Bon Jovi au recreat şi imaginea de pe celebrul album The Beatles „Abbey Road".
Care este scopul piesei
Prinţul Harry s-a întâlnit cu starul american Jon Bon Jovi, vineri, la legendarul studio de înregistrări Abbey Road din Londra. Bon Jovi şi-a reînregistrat piesa „Unbroken" împreună cu Invictus Games Choir.
Cu această ocazie, prinţul Harry, care a înfiinţat Jocurile Invictus, dedicate veteranilor de război, în 2014, a trecut în spatele microfonului alături de celebrul rocker.
Versiunea înregistrată în interes caritabil a piesei „Unbroken", realizată împreună cu Invictus Games Choir, va fi lansată în luna martie.
Ultimele evenimente în calitate de membru al Familiei Regale
Cu aceeaşi ocazie, prinţul Harry, Jon Bon Jovi şi doi membri ai corului Invictus au recreat celebra imagine de pe coperta albumului The Beatles „Abbey Road", din 1969.
Prinţul Harry participă, până pe 31 martie, la ultimele sale evenimente oficiale în calitate de membru senior activ al familiei regale a Marii Britanii. Acesta şi soţia sa au anunţat, la începutul lunii ianuarie, că renunţă la statutul lor şi că vor să devină independenţi din punct de vedere financiar, citează Mediafax.
Testing, testing????… • Recorded inside Abbey Road Studios, home to The Beatles and other music legends, The Duke of Sussex joins Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir for a special live session in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation. The song being played, called ‘Unbroken’, was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on those veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Injury (PTSI), to honour their service and acknowledge the strength of the Armed Forces community. The Duke and JBJ are both strong supporters of the military community, with The Duke founding the Invictus Games in 2014. The Invictus Games Choir, made up of wounded, injured and sick veterans and serving personnel from all services and different ranks of the UK Armed Forces, have come together to use the power of music to aid their recovery. Although The Duke was unable to sing, leaving the vocals to the professionals, the special single that was recorded in Studio 2 where The Beatles recorded 11 out of their 13 albums, and will be released in March in support of the @WeAreInvictusGames. Video © SussexRoyal
I said I’ll give it a shot...[Sound On ????] • Stay tuned for more to come later... #WeAreInvictus