Ce se întâmplă ACUM cu Alina Ceușan

Alina Ceușan va naște luni. A anunțat pe pagina sa de socializare că merge spre spital, acolo unde va fi din nou controlată și pregătită pentru vederea cu micuțul său.
Bloggerița își ține fanii la curent în mediul online cu tot ceea ce face.
View this post on Instagram
The moment a child is born, the mother is also born. She never existed before. The woman existed, but the mother, never. A mother is something absolutely new. Be curious baby, we are silently waiting for you to arrive and discover this amazing new world ???? Mom, Dad, your family and sincerely, everyone online.