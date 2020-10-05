Actorul Thomas Jefferson Byrd a fost împușcat mortal. 

Actorul cunoscut din filmele regizate de Spike Lee, Thomas Jefferson Byrd, a fost împuşcat mortal în Atlanta. Anunțul a fost făcut de poliția locală, informează Variety.
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, în vârstă de 70 de ani, a murit din cauza mai multor răni în spate provocate de o armă de foc.
Actorul a jucat în filme precum „Clockers”, „Get on the Bus”, „Bamboozled”, „Chi-Raq”, „Red Hook Summer”, „Girl 6”, „Da Sweet Blood of Jesus”, „Brooklyn’s Finest”, „Ray” şi „Set It Off”.
Vestea morții a fost confirmată și pe Instagram: „Sunt atât de trist să anunţ decesul tragic al fratelui nostru iubit Thomas Jefferson Byrd, noaptea trecută, în Atlanta, Georgia”, a scris Spike Lee, duminică.
I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta,Georgia. Tom Is My Guy,Here Below You See Him As The Frightening Character Errol Barnes In CLOCKERS. Brother Byrd Also Did His Thang In My Joints- CHI-RAQ,SWEET BLOOD OF JESUS, RED HOOK SUMMER,BAMBOOZLED,HE GOT GAME,GET ON THE BUS,GIRL 6 And CLOCKERS. May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family. Rest In Peace Brother Byrd.????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????