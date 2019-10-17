Acord pentru BREXIT. Juncker a făcut anunțul

”Acolo unde există voință, există un acord - avem unul” a scris Juncker pe Twitter. El apreciază că e un acord echilibrat și echitabil pentru ambele părți, UE și Marea Britanie, și propune Uniunii Europene susținerea acestuia.
Luni ar urma să fie votat acordul în Comisia AFCO la Strasbourg, ca apoi să fie votat joi în plenul PE, spun surse de la Bruxelles, potrivit unui jurnalist Euractiv.
Anunțul a fost făcut și de Boris Johnson, care a anunțat ”un nou acord excelent”.
We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2019
Vezi mai jos postarea lui Jean-Claude Juncker:
???????????????????? Where there is a will, there is a #deal - we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal. pic.twitter.com/7AfKyCZ6k9— Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) October 17, 2019