BREAKING NEWS  Acord pentru BREXIT. Juncker a făcut anunțul

Roxana Neagu / 17 oct 2019 / 12:50 Salveaza PDF Comentarii
Brexit
Brexit

Jean-Claude Juncker a făcut marele anunț cu privire la BREXIT. 

”Acolo unde există voință, există un acord - avem unul” a scris Juncker pe Twitter. El apreciază că e un acord echilibrat și echitabil pentru ambele părți, UE și Marea Britanie, și propune Uniunii Europene susținerea acestuia.

Luni ar urma să fie votat acordul în Comisia AFCO la Strasbourg, ca apoi să fie votat joi în plenul PE, spun surse de la Bruxelles, potrivit unui jurnalist Euractiv. 

Anunțul a fost făcut și de Boris Johnson, care a anunțat ”un nou acord excelent”.

 

Vezi mai jos postarea lui Jean-Claude Juncker: 


