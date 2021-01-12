Cele mai importante stiri   ›   Stiri   ›   Internațional Florin Răvdan | 12 ian 2021 / 16:51

Numele lui Donald Trump, scrijelit pe un lamantin viu. Poliţia îl caută pe autor

  Facebook  Twitter  WhatsApp  Email
  Ascultă în română  Listen in English  Écoutez en français  Playlist audio
Foto: Pixabay. Imagine cu rol ilustrativ
Foto: Pixabay. Imagine cu rol ilustrativ

Autoritățile federale care se ocupă de gestionarea apelor și de conservarea vieții sălbatice în statul american Florida caută informații cu privire la un individ sau indivizi care au comis un act de o cruzime ieșită din comun. 

Aceştia au tăiat un lamantin pe spate cu cuțitul pentru a inscripționa numele „Trump” în carnea acestuia. 

„Serviciul pentru protecția faunei sălbatice marine din Statele Unite investighează un atac asupra unui lamantin”, au transmis autoritățile americane, conform Digi24.ro

Tagurile articolului:

autoritati
donald trump
lamantin
scrijelit
  Facebook  Twitter  WhatsApp  Email

Ultimele materiale video - DCNewsTV.ro

STIRE RECOMANDATA

SONDAJ IRES despre ÎNCREDEREA în instituții. Surpriză pe primele locuri. Prăbușire politică

12 ian, 16:52

foto Pixabay

Top 3 astazi

Șoșoacă are dreptate. Mesajul care spune tot despre moartea lui...
12 ian, 12:30
Sondaj IRES. PNL, prăbușire. Picaj semnificativ la 10% sub PSD
11 ian, 23:55
Violeta Vijulie, în Guvern, după plecarea de la vârful ANFP....
11 ian, 20:31

Te-ar putea interesa

Munca de acasă, boală grea. De azi înainte, trebuie să renunți să...
12 ian, 09:00
Când începe ASIA EXPRESS. Speak și Ștefania, anunț neașteptat....
12 ian, 08:54
Luna Nouă aduce multă muncă pentru o ZODIE. Predicție grea
12 ian, 08:18
Cele mai frumoase imagini în loc de "Noapte bună!". Trimite-le...
11 ian, 18:59
Adori salata de vinete? Un truc îți va ușura enorm munca în bucătărie
11 ian, 13:29
Cum arăta Răzvan Fodor în urmă cu 21 de ani: Priviți ce aveam pe cap
11 ian, 09:13
DCBusiness.ro
Horoscop 2021. BĂFTOȘII anului: Dau peste o căruță de bani
12 ian, 18:19
DCBusiness.ro
Previziuni GROAZNICE! Expert rus: Vor fi CUTREMURE peste tot...
12 ian, 18:19
DCBusiness.ro
Extratereștrii au trimis un SEMNAL. Profesor de la Harvard, explică
12 ian, 18:19
Luna Nouă, schimbare importantă pentru o zodie în ianuarie....
11 ian, 08:22
DCMedical.ro
Zeama de varză murată, explozie de sănătate! Patru motive să o bei,...
12 ian, 15:30
DCMedical.ro
Ce înseamnă atunci când pisica doarme pe tine. Motivele...
12 ian, 15:30
Idee tare: cum să-ți strângi bradul fără să faci mizerie/ foto
08 ian, 17:24
"Te cunosc de undeva", sezon nou. VEDETELE care intră în jocul...
08 ian, 12:17
EVZ.ro
Liviu Dragnea rămâne în închisoare. Judecătorii...
12 ian, 18:20
EVZ.ro
Miniștrii USR-Plus blochează proiectele miniștrilor PNL. Actul de...
12 ian, 18:20
Daniela Simulescu, astrolog DC News: Nu am pretins niciodată a fi...
07 ian, 23:19
MITURI frumusețe. Daiana Anghel, consultant beauty: Nu există...
07 ian, 17:44
DefenseRomania.ro
Complexele antiaeriene Gepard ale Armatei României. Militarii...
12 ian, 17:56
DefenseRomania.ro
Marea Britanie devine interesată de proiectul tancului...
12 ian, 17:56
StiriDiaspora.ro
Șoferilor de TIR care vin din UK în UE li se CONFISCĂ la vamă...
12 ian, 15:39
StiriDiaspora.ro
Belgia. Tânăr ROMÂN, găsit MORT în casă:...
12 ian, 15:39
DefenseRomania.ro
China: Soldaţii vor purta căşti prevăzute cu explozibil. Se vor...
12 ian, 17:56
DefenseRomania.ro
Noi date de la tragedia de la începutul anului. La contactul...
12 ian, 17:56
DCBusiness.ro
Pensionare la 57 de ani. Legea intră în vigoare...
12 ian, 18:19
DCMedical.ro
Cimbrul, condimentul care te scapă de mucegai. 5...
12 ian, 15:30
DCMedical.ro
Alcoolul trebuie evitat după vaccinarea anti-COVID. Semnal tras de...
12 ian, 15:30
Spectacola.ro
Cezar Ouatu, sfâșiat de durere după moartea fratelui său: A...
12 ian, 15:42
Spectacola.ro
Clipe de panică pentru Oana Roman. Fiica vedetei a ajuns la spital:...
12 ian, 15:42
Cum alegi şi desfaci nuca de cocos. Este foarte simplu!
07 ian, 15:19
De ce să CĂLEȘTI CARTOFII fierți înainte de a face PIURE. Rezultat...
07 ian, 12:44
Sfântul Ion, 7 ianuarie 2021. Cele mai frumoase MESAJE și...
07 ian, 09:31
Sfântul Ioan Botezătorul, 7 ianuarie. Ce nu ai voie să faci azi
07 ian, 08:17
Sfântul Ioan Botezătorul, 7 ianuarie. Ce trebuie să faci astăzi,...
07 ian, 08:14
Rațele care merg pe apă într-un parc din Madrid. Nu este un truc...
06 ian, 20:16
Ce se întâmplă cu Gina Pistol și emisiunea Asia Express: ”Știu că...
06 ian, 16:12
GATA! Se schimbă tot! Trei ZODII, susținere uriașă de la Univers în...
06 ian, 16:02
Imagini superbe în loc de "Bună dimineața!". Trimite-le celor...
06 ian, 09:07
Bobotează 2021. Ce nu ai voie să faci astăzi. Este mare păcat!
06 ian, 08:20
Ajun Bobotează 2021. Mihai Voropchievici, ce trebuie să faci pentru...
05 ian, 17:48
Cel mai important mesaj pentru o ZODIE! Totul se întâmplă în...
05 ian, 16:50
Salata care te ajută să slăbești. Până la 5 kilograme în minus,...
05 ian, 15:21
Cele mai frumoase imagini în loc de "Bună dimineața!". Trimite-le...
05 ian, 09:41
Ce să faci înainte de BOBOTEAZĂ ca să îți meargă bine. Azi se...
05 ian, 08:46
Se întâmplă pe 7 ianuarie 2021. Astrologul Daniela Simulescu: În...
04 ian, 23:56
Adela, marea premieră pe 14 ianuarie. Ce actori fac parte din...
04 ian, 23:38
Predicții extraordinare pentru o ZODIE la început de an! Va fi în...
04 ian, 16:04
Adevărul despre salata de boeuf. Carmen Brumă: Acesta este...
04 ian, 13:57
Dan Negru: Mi-am ANUNȚAT șefii că PLEC! Revelion 2021, SCANDAL la...
04 ian, 10:15
Piesă lansată acum 36 de ani "rupe internetul". E pe primul LOC în...
02 ian, 14:34
Secretul fericirii, dezvăluit de Matthieu Ricard, cel mai fericit...
02 ian, 10:10
Dieta cu zeamă de varză. Regim de slăbit după Sărbători
01 ian, 20:33
Pluguşorul varianta 2020, de pandemie. Râzi cu lacrimi
31 dec 2020 / 22:54
REVELION 2021. Programul PRO TV de Anul Nou. Cel mai așteptat moment
31 dec 2020 / 19:26
Cele mai frumoase focuri de artifici. Imagini spectaculoase...
31 dec 2020 / 23:26
Cele mai frumoase MESAJE pentru PĂRINȚI, de Revelion. MAMA și TATĂL...
31 dec 2020 / 21:58
Ce trebuie să faci în noaptea de Revelion 2021. Așa vei alunga răul...
31 dec 2020 / 16:16
REVELION 2021. Ce nu trebuie să faci în noaptea dintre ani. De ce...
31 dec 2020 / 16:33
Lucruri care ameliorează mahmureala. Leacuri dovedite științific
31 dec 2020 / 10:22
MESAJE Revelion 2021. Idei de SMS-uri, urări şi felicitări
31 dec 2020 / 08:09
Dieta de o zi. Slăbesti 2 kilograme în doar 24 de ore
29 dec 2020 / 23:09
Ai "carnet de șmecher", ai parte. Nu este nicio glumă! "Membrii...
29 dec 2020 / 18:41
CÂT TIMP poți păstra SALATA de BOEUF în frigider. Ai greșit până...
29 dec 2020 / 16:08
Cum păstrezi VINUL după ce l-ai DESFĂCUT. Așa nu-și va schimba...
28 dec 2020 / 20:34
Cum să îţi decorezi casa pentru Revelion. Idei fantastice pentru...
28 dec 2020 / 18:30
Cum se așază CORECT tacâmurile pe masă: Regulile de bază. Așa nu te...
28 dec 2020 / 17:28
CÂT timp poţi păstra în frigider ȘUNCA și FRIPTURA de porc rămase...
28 dec 2020 / 16:30
Află dacă numărul casei îți aduce NOROC sau GHINION
28 dec 2020 / 15:31
Get it on App Store Get it on Google Play


Cele mai noi știri

acum 3 minute
Iohannis: Mă voi vaccina public, vineri, pe 15 ianuarie
acum 8 minute
Costel Alexe, dosar DNA. Klaus Iohannis: Discuția trebuia să aibă loc de mult și să fie mult mai scurtă
acum 9 minute
Iohannis, discuții cu miniștrii noului Guvern: Le-am spus-o în cadrul întâlnirilor. Nu mai pot să mai aștepte
acum 9 minute
Iohannis o taxează pe Anisie: S-a făcut la repezeală, de azi pe mâine
acum 10 minute
”Vaccinarea în masă, singura soluție” anunță Klaus Iohannis: Urme adânci în societate și economie
acum 14 minute
Resetarea statului, anunțată de la Cotroceni: Nu mai pot fi tolerate ineficiența și incompetența pe bani publici
acum 14 minute
Iohannis dă direcția Guvernului. Viziune comună președinte-Guvern pentru România
acum 22 de minute
COVID-19 a fost în Italia din noiembrie 2019. A fost identificat la o tânără din Milano

Cele mai citite știri

acum 5 ore 53 minute
Șoșoacă are dreptate. Mesajul care spune tot despre moartea lui Stanoevici, infectat cu noul coronavirus
pe 11 Ianuarie 2021
Sondaj IRES. PNL, prăbușire. Picaj semnificativ la 10% sub PSD
pe 11 Ianuarie 2021
Violeta Vijulie, în Guvern, după plecarea de la vârful ANFP. Răspuns după ce Vlad Voiculescu i-a anunțat în direct schimbarea din funcție: Las pentru USR...
acum 8 ore 46 minute
DREPTURI polițiști. Christian Ciocan: Ministrul Bode a rezolvat în patru zile ce nu s-a rezolvat în 15 ani
pe 11 Ianuarie 2021
SONDAJ IRES despre PRĂBUȘIREA Guvernului Cîțu. Procent greu pentru noul Executiv





Iti place noua modalitate de votare pe dcnews.ro?

Copyright 2021 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate. DCNews Proiect 81431.

Comandă acum o campanie publicitară pe acest site: publicitate@dcnews.ro
Mobil
Tabletă
Desktop


nxt.201
NoMy