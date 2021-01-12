Numele lui Donald Trump, scrijelit pe un lamantin viu. Poliţia îl caută pe autor

Aceştia au tăiat un lamantin pe spate cu cuțitul pentru a inscripționa numele „Trump” în carnea acestuia.
„Serviciul pentru protecția faunei sălbatice marine din Statele Unite investighează un atac asupra unui lamantin”, au transmis autoritățile americane, conform Digi24.ro.
Here is the video of the poor manatee that had "TRUMP" carved into its body.— Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) January 11, 2021
Minding it's own business and some monster(s) came along and did this.
If you have information on the person(s) who committed this federal crime please call 888-404-3922 https://t.co/maOImIxQS0 pic.twitter.com/Yx2qaGhFXe