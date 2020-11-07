Joe Biden câștigător. NEBUNIE în SUA, pe străzi #byedon - VIDEO

Oamenii au ieșit pe străzi și sărbătoresc victoria lui Joe Biden prin muzică și dans. În față la Casa Albă, ei au pancarte cu mesajul #BYEDON.
I’m starting to believe the delay was all a scham to release the results on a beautiful, warm Saturday. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Haij896kPW— Paulo Trevisani (@ptrevisani) November 7, 2020
Women singing "Move Trump, get out the way" in downtown Washington D.C. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Fa27C0rLbp— Farah Nasser (@FarahNasser) November 7, 2020
Festival-like scenes outside the White House as people are gathered with American flags and Biden-Harris banners #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/E4DhtajHCQ— Yunus Paksoy (@yunuspaksoy) November 7, 2020