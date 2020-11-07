Subcategorii în Stiri

Internațional Roxana Neagu | 07 noi 2020 / 20:46

Joe Biden câștigător. NEBUNIE în SUA, pe străzi #byedon - VIDEO

Este nebunie pe străzile din SUA după ce Joe Biden a fost declarat președintele ales al americanilor. 

Oamenii au ieșit pe străzi și sărbătoresc victoria lui Joe Biden prin muzică și dans. În față la Casa Albă, ei au pancarte cu mesajul #BYEDON.

 

STIRE RECOMANDATA

Klaus Iohannis, mesaj de ULTIMĂ ORĂ: Felicitări președintelui ales Joe Biden pentru VICTORIE

  07 noi, 20:19

