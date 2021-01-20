Iohannis, MESAJ pentru Joe Biden

Într-un mesaj postat pe Twitter, Klaus Iohannis i-a transmis un mesaj noului președinte al SUA, Joe Biden.
„Sunt convins că împreună vom continua să dezvoltăm și să aprofundăm parteneriatul strategic în beneficiul popoarelor noastre și să lucrăm în adevăratul spirit al valorilor transatlantice“, se arată în mesajul postat de Klaus Iohannis.
Congratulations to President @JoeBiden and to Vice President @KamalaHarris. I am convinced that together we will continue to develop and deepen the ???????????????? #StrategicPartnership to the benefit of our peoples and to work in the true spirit of #Transatlantic values.— Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) January 20, 2021