Iohannis, MESAJ pentru Joe Biden

Klaus Iohannis i-a transmis un mesaj noului președinte al Statelor Unite ale Americii, Joe Biden.

Într-un mesaj postat pe Twitter, Klaus Iohannis i-a transmis un mesaj noului președinte al SUA, Joe Biden.

„Sunt convins că împreună vom continua să dezvoltăm și să aprofundăm parteneriatul strategic în beneficiul popoarelor noastre și să lucrăm în adevăratul spirit al valorilor transatlantice“, se arată în mesajul postat de Klaus Iohannis.

