eXplore #14 își deschide porțile. Când începe festivalul de dans contemporan

Programul eXplore festival #14:
Bucharest International Contemporary Dance and Performance Festival // 13.09 - 31.10.2019
- 13.09.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 21:30
- 14.09.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 21:30
Mårten Spångberg: Anthropology
Cu participarea și realizat de / With and by:
Sidney Barnes, Maria Baroncea, Vlad Benescu, Karolina Kraczkowska, Emmilou Rößling, Mårten Spångberg
Premieră (Premiere) / Dans contemporan (Contemporary dance)
Bilete / Tickets: www.mystage.ro, www.eventbook.ro
14.09.2019 // Secret location, București // 15:00 – 15:30
Mårten Spångberg: 46
Dans contemporan (Contemporary dance) / solo performance
Intrarea liberă / Free entrance / Rezervări / Reservations: [email protected]
- 20.09.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 21:30
- 21.09.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 21:30
Sergiu Matiș: Extinction Room (Hopeless.)
Cu / With: Lisa Densem, Sergiu Matiș, Orlando Rodriguez
Premieră (Premiere) / Instalație audio performativă (Performative sound installation)
Bilete / Tickets: www.mystage.ro, www.eventbook.ro
- 24.09.2019 // Clubul Sportiv „Ceahlăul“ Piatra Neamț, Festivalul de Teatru Piatra-Neamț // 19:00 – 21:00
Sergiu Matiș: Extinction Room (Hopeless.)
Cu / With: Lisa Densem, Sergiu Matiș, Orlando Rodriguez
Instalație audio performativă (Performative sound installation)
Bilete / Tickets: http://www.ftpn.ro
- 27.09.2019 / Muzeul de Artă, Craiova // 10:00 – 17:00
Sergiu Matiș: Extinction Room (Hopeless.)
Cu / With: Lisa Densem, Sergiu Matiș, Orlando Rodriguez
Instalație audio performativă (Performative sound installation)
Accesul se face pe baza biletului de intrare în muzeu / Access is based on the entrance ticket to the museum
- 27.09.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 20:30
DD Dorvillier: No Change, or "freedom is a psycho-kinetic skill"
Concept: DD Dorvillier, Cu / With: DD Dorvillier, Elizabeth Ward, Nicolas Barrot
Performance / Dans contemporan (Contemporary dance)
Bilete / Tickets: www.mystage.ro, www.eventbook.ro
- 28.09.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 21:30
Mugur Grosu: Dead poets high society / Cerul poeților dispăruți
Instalație, performance, poemuzică / Art installation, performance, poemusic
Bilete / Tickets: www.mystage.ro, www.eventbook.ro
- 04.10.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 21:30
Ciprian Ciuclea: Remote Proximity
Instalație video / Video Installation
Intrarea liberă / Free entrance
- 05.10.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 21:00
Iosif Király: Heroes Were People Just Like Us & Visible X invisible
Foto & video - tur ghidat al expozițiilor / Photo & video - exhibitions guided tour
Intrarea liberă / Free entrance
- 11.10.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 20:30
Veda Popovici: Corp în adversitate / Body in Adversity
Performance lecture
Intrarea liberă / Free entrance
- 12.10.2019 // Centrul Cultural Palatele Brâncovenești, Mogoșoaia // 11:00 – 14:00
Marilena Preda Sânc: ECO PUBLIC ART în ROMÂNIA
Matei Bejenaru: SITUAȚII / Proiecte personale performative în spațiul public
Prelegeri performative și dialog cu publicul / performance lectures and dialogue with the audience
Intrarea liberă / Free entrance
- 12.10.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 21:30
Mircea Hristescu, Alice Feraru, Corina Rafael
Instalații multimedia / Multimedia installations
Intrarea liberă / Free entrance
- 13.10.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 22:00
Eszter Salamon în colaborare cu Marilena Preda-Sânc: Monument 0.8: Manifestations
Dans contemporan / Contemporary Dance
Aftertalk: Eszter Salamon, Marilena Preda-Sânc & invitați / guests
Bilete / Tickets: www.mystage.ro, www.eventbook.ro
- 25.10.2019 // Muzeul Național de Geologie, București // 15:00 – 17:00
- 26.10.2019 // Muzeul Național de Geologie, București // 15:00 – 17:00
Manuel Pelmuș: Sunt Doar O Piatră - Un Lux Pe Care Nu Ni-l putem permite (Cumințenia Pământului) -
acțiune continuă / I’m just a stone - A Luxury That We Can't Afford (Wisdom of the Earth) - ongoing action
Concept: Manuel Pelmuș, Cu / with: Cristina Toma, Maria F. Scaroni
Performance
Accesul se face pe baza biletului de intrare în muzeu / Access is based on the entrance ticket to the museum
- 29.10.2019 // Muzeul de Artă, Craiova // 15:00 – 17:00
- 30.10.2019 // Muzeul de Artă, Craiova // 15:00 – 17:00
Manuel Pelmuș: Un Lux Pe Care Nu Ni-l Putem Permite (Cumințenia Pământului) / A Luxury That We Can't
Afford (Wisdom of the Earth)
Concept: Manuel Pelmuș, Cu/with: Cristina Toma, Maria F. Scaroni
Performance
Accesul se face pe baza biletului de intrare în muzeu / Access is based on the entrance ticket to the museum
- 31.10.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 - 21:00
Matei Bejenaru: ABIS
Premieră (Premiere) / Film documentar, video-art
Aftertalk: Matei Bejenaru & special guests
Intrarea liberă / Free entrance
Locații
WASP Working Art Space and Production - Str. Ion Minulescu 67-93, corp E, etaj 2, sector 3, București
Centrul Cultural Palatele Brâncovenești - Str. Valea Parcului nr. 1, Mogoșoaia
Muzeul Național de Geologie - Sos. Kiseleff nr. 2, București
Muzeul de Artă Craiova - Calea Unirii 15, Craiova
Festivalul de Teatru Piatra-Neamț, Clubul Sportiv Ceahlăul - Str. Ștefan cel Mare 53, Piatra-Neamț