eXplore #14 își deschide porțile. Când începe festivalul de dans contemporan

11 sep 2019
Afiș eXplore Festival
Descriere foto: Afiș eXplore Festival

eXplore festival #14 - Bucharest International Contemporary Dance and Performance Festival începe pe 13 septembrie 2019, cu premiera ,,Anthropology'', a coregrafului suedez Mårten Spångberg.

A paisprezecea ediție eXplore festival – Bucharest International Contemporary Dance and Performance Festival, cel mai important eveniment din România şi estul Europei dedicat dansului contemporan și performance-ului, începe la București vineri, 13 septembrie 2019, cu premiera spectacolului Anthropology, semnat de coregraful suedez Mårten Spångberg. Un spectacol mult așteptat, care face legătura între schimbările climatice și dansul contemporan și care va fi prezentat ulterior într-un turneu european, în Franța, Suedia, Norvegia și alte țări.

Festivalul continuă până pe 31 octombrie, cu performance-uri, conferințe, expoziții de fotografie și instalații de artă în București, Craiova și Piatra Neamț, și aduce în lumina reflectoarelor teme de actualitate, precum: ecologia, relația dintre natură și societatea contemporană, feminismul și arta în spațiul public. 

Vor fi alături de noi unii dintre cei mai importanți artiști ai momentului: coregraful suedez Mårten Spångberg, artistul Sergiu Matiș, coregrafa de origine americană DD Dorvillier, artiștii Marilena Preda Sânc și Matei Bejenaru, coregrafa Eszter Salamon, Manuel Pelmuș, unul dintre artiștii cei mai influenți ai „noului performance”, și mulți alții. 

Programul eXplore festival #14:
Bucharest International Contemporary Dance and Performance Festival // 13.09 - 31.10.2019

  •  13.09.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 21:30
  • 14.09.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 21:30

Mårten Spångberg: Anthropology
Cu participarea și realizat de / With and by:
Sidney Barnes, Maria Baroncea, Vlad Benescu, Karolina Kraczkowska, Emmilou Rößling, Mårten Spångberg
Premieră (Premiere) / Dans contemporan (Contemporary dance)
Bilete / Tickets: www.mystage.ro, www.eventbook.ro

 14.09.2019 // Secret location, București // 15:00 – 15:30
Mårten Spångberg: 46
Dans contemporan (Contemporary dance) / solo performance
Intrarea liberă / Free entrance / Rezervări / Reservations: [email protected]

  • 20.09.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 21:30
  • 21.09.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 21:30

Sergiu Matiș: Extinction Room (Hopeless.)
Cu / With: Lisa Densem, Sergiu Matiș, Orlando Rodriguez
Premieră (Premiere) / Instalație audio performativă (Performative sound installation)
Bilete / Tickets: www.mystage.ro, www.eventbook.ro

  • 24.09.2019 // Clubul Sportiv „Ceahlăul“ Piatra Neamț, Festivalul de Teatru Piatra-Neamț // 19:00 – 21:00

Sergiu Matiș: Extinction Room (Hopeless.)
Cu / With: Lisa Densem, Sergiu Matiș, Orlando Rodriguez
Instalație audio performativă (Performative sound installation)
Bilete / Tickets: http://www.ftpn.ro

  •  27.09.2019 / Muzeul de Artă, Craiova // 10:00 – 17:00

Sergiu Matiș: Extinction Room (Hopeless.)
Cu / With: Lisa Densem, Sergiu Matiș, Orlando Rodriguez
Instalație audio performativă (Performative sound installation)
Accesul se face pe baza biletului de intrare în muzeu / Access is based on the entrance ticket to the museum

  • 27.09.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 20:30

DD Dorvillier: No Change, or "freedom is a psycho-kinetic skill"
Concept: DD Dorvillier, Cu / With: DD Dorvillier, Elizabeth Ward, Nicolas Barrot
Performance / Dans contemporan (Contemporary dance)
Bilete / Tickets: www.mystage.ro, www.eventbook.ro

  • 28.09.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 21:30

Mugur Grosu: Dead poets high society / Cerul poeților dispăruți
Instalație, performance, poemuzică / Art installation, performance, poemusic
Bilete / Tickets: www.mystage.ro, www.eventbook.ro

  •  04.10.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 21:30

Ciprian Ciuclea: Remote Proximity
Instalație video / Video Installation
Intrarea liberă / Free entrance

  •  05.10.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 21:00

Iosif Király: Heroes Were People Just Like Us & Visible X invisible
Foto & video - tur ghidat al expozițiilor / Photo & video - exhibitions guided tour
Intrarea liberă / Free entrance

  •  11.10.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 20:30

Veda Popovici: Corp în adversitate / Body in Adversity
Performance lecture
Intrarea liberă / Free entrance

  • 12.10.2019 // Centrul Cultural Palatele Brâncovenești, Mogoșoaia // 11:00 – 14:00

Marilena Preda Sânc: ECO PUBLIC ART în ROMÂNIA
Matei Bejenaru: SITUAȚII / Proiecte personale performative în spațiul public
Prelegeri performative și dialog cu publicul / performance lectures and dialogue with the audience
Intrarea liberă / Free entrance

  •  12.10.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 21:30

Mircea Hristescu, Alice Feraru, Corina Rafael

Instalații multimedia / Multimedia installations
Intrarea liberă / Free entrance

  •  13.10.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 – 22:00

Eszter Salamon în colaborare cu Marilena Preda-Sânc: Monument 0.8: Manifestations
Dans contemporan / Contemporary Dance
Aftertalk: Eszter Salamon, Marilena Preda-Sânc & invitați / guests
Bilete / Tickets: www.mystage.ro, www.eventbook.ro

  •  25.10.2019 // Muzeul Național de Geologie, București // 15:00 – 17:00
  •  26.10.2019 // Muzeul Național de Geologie, București // 15:00 – 17:00

Manuel Pelmuș: Sunt Doar O Piatră - Un Lux Pe Care Nu Ni-l putem permite (Cumințenia Pământului) -
acțiune continuă / I’m just a stone - A Luxury That We Can't Afford (Wisdom of the Earth) - ongoing action
Concept: Manuel Pelmuș, Cu / with: Cristina Toma, Maria F. Scaroni 
Performance
Accesul se face pe baza biletului de intrare în muzeu / Access is based on the entrance ticket to the museum

  •  29.10.2019 // Muzeul de Artă, Craiova // 15:00 – 17:00
  •  30.10.2019 // Muzeul de Artă, Craiova // 15:00 – 17:00

Manuel Pelmuș: Un Lux Pe Care Nu Ni-l Putem Permite (Cumințenia Pământului) / A Luxury That We Can't
Afford (Wisdom of the Earth)
Concept: Manuel Pelmuș, Cu/with: Cristina Toma, Maria F. Scaroni 
Performance
Accesul se face pe baza biletului de intrare în muzeu / Access is based on the entrance ticket to the museum

  • 31.10.2019 // WASP Working Art Space and Production, București // 19:30 - 21:00

Matei Bejenaru: ABIS
Premieră (Premiere) / Film documentar, video-art
Aftertalk: Matei Bejenaru & special guests
Intrarea liberă / Free entrance

Locații
 WASP Working Art Space and Production - Str. Ion Minulescu 67-93, corp E, etaj 2, sector 3, București
 Centrul Cultural Palatele Brâncovenești - Str. Valea Parcului nr. 1, Mogoșoaia
 Muzeul Național de Geologie - Sos. Kiseleff nr. 2, București
 Muzeul de Artă Craiova - Calea Unirii 15, Craiova
 Festivalul de Teatru Piatra-Neamț, Clubul Sportiv Ceahlăul - Str. Ștefan cel Mare 53, Piatra-Neamț


