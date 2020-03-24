Categorii in Stiri

Donald Trump Jr., atac DUR la Nancy Pelosi. "Sunt bani care puteau ajunge la oamenii cu adevărat muncitori"

Florin Răvdan / 24 Martie 2020 / 19:36
  Ascultă articolul în limba română  Listen to the article in English  Écoutez l'article en français

Fiul lui Donald Trump a atacat-o pe Nancy Pelosi printr-o postare pe reţelele sociale şi o acuzat-o pe aceasta că a profitat de bani publici, care puteau ajunge la americani adevăraţi. 

"Ar fi bine să ne uităm la lista de fonduri pe care Nancy Pelosi şi le-a atras. Miliarde de dolari pentru agenda ei democrată/socialistă, bani care ar fi putut ajunge la americani muncitori, care sunt în suferinţă. Ce e în neregulă cu oamenii ăştia? Ce s-a întâmplat cu partidul democrat?", a scris Donald Trump jr. pe Instagram. 

