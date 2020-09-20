Copil de 6 luni, în Cartea Recordurilor. Nu știe încă să vorbească, dar a învățat ceva INEDIT / Video

Rich Humphreys, un copil în vârstă de șase luni din Statele Unite, a intrat în Cartea Recordurilor drept „cel mai mic copil care face schi nautic”. Înainte să înceapă să vorbească, Rich Humphreys a învățat să se dea cu placa, informează povonews.com.
Într-un video postat pe social media, tatăl copilului poate fi văzut cum îl ajută la un moment dat să își țină echilibrul, în timp ce Rich Humphreys dă să își întindă spatele.
6-month baby sets world record for the youngest child to water-ski— Povo News (@povonewstv) September 20, 2020
Rich Humpherys can be seen in the video skiing at Lake Powel on the Colorado River in Utah, USA at the age of 6 months & 4 days in September 2020#RichHumphreys #LakePowel #ColoradoRiver #Utah #UnitedStates pic.twitter.com/YKocEPaoh8