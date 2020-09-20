Subcategorii în Stiri

Copil de 6 luni, în Cartea Recordurilor. Nu știe încă să vorbească, dar a învățat ceva INEDIT / Video

Foto ilustrativ
Foto ilustrativ

Un copil în vârstă de șase luni a intrat în Cartea Recordurilor. 

Rich Humphreys, un copil în vârstă de șase luni din Statele Unite, a intrat în Cartea Recordurilor drept „cel mai mic copil care face schi nautic”. Înainte să înceapă să vorbească, Rich Humphreys a învățat să se dea cu placa, informează povonews.com.

Într-un video postat pe social media, tatăl copilului poate fi văzut cum îl ajută la un moment dat să își țină echilibrul, în timp ce Rich Humphreys dă să își întindă spatele.

 

