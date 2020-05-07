Ţările din vestul Balcanilor, uşă deschisă către UE. Anunţul Ursulei von der Leyen

Cu toate astea, Ursula von der Leyen nu a anunţat când ar putea fi primite aceste ţări în blocul comunitar.
Today's EU-Western Balkans #ZagrebSummit has shown that we are always #StrongerTogether. We will rise faster & our economies & societies will recover more quickly from the coronavirus with solidarity and cooperation.— Ursula von der Leyen #UnitedAgainstCoronavirus (@vonderleyen) May 6, 2020
There is no question, the #WesternBalkans belong in the EU. I call on their governments to continue delivering on reforms, particularly on the rule of law, the fight against corruption & guaranteeing media freedom.— Ursula von der Leyen #UnitedAgainstCoronavirus (@vonderleyen) May 6, 2020