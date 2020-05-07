Subcategorii în Stiri

Coronavirus - COVID 19
România în stare de urgență
-
confirmate
-
vindecate
-
decese
Sună-ne (Luni - Vineri, 09:00 - 18:00) sau scrie-ne la numărul 0772.264.642 sau la adresa de e-mail [email protected] și pune intrebări despre coronavirus, situații sociale, medicale, suport psihologic. Semnalează situații deosebite.
Cele mai importante stiri      Stiri      Internațional

Ţările din vestul Balcanilor, uşă deschisă către UE. Anunţul Ursulei von der Leyen

Florin Răvdan / 07 mai 2020 / 16:12
  Ascultă articolul în limba română  Listen to the article in English  Écoutez l'article en français
Ursula von der Leyen
Ursula von der Leyen

Ţările din vestul peninsulei Balcanice au uşa deschisă către Uniunea Europeană, a anunţat Ursula von der Leyen, preşedintele Comisiei Europene. 

Cu toate astea, Ursula von der Leyen nu a anunţat când ar putea fi primite aceste ţări în blocul comunitar. 

 

Tagurile articolului:

peninsula balcanica
Uniunea Europeana
Ursula von der Leyen

Ultimele materiale video - DCNewsTV.ro

STIRE RECOMANDATA

Boli care fac RAVAGII la tineri. Dr. Diaconescu: Nu mai contează vârsta! Abundență de cazuri în România

  07 mai, 15:35

AVC EXCLUSIV

Top 3 astazi

Marcel Vela: ”Am decis. Puteți părăsi localitatea fără a ține cont...
  06 mai, 22:32
Sorin Bontea, dezvăluire despre Alina Ceușan după ”Asia Express”
  06 mai, 08:16
O boală MORTALĂ lovește în România mai PUTERNIC decât Covid-19....
  06 mai, 08:00

Te-ar putea interesa

Mare suferință pentru o ZODIE, ceartă, regrete. Ce e mai bine să facă
  07 mai, 14:59
S-a aflat acum! Fodor l-a dat de gol pe Bontea, după ”Asia Express”
  07 mai, 14:45
Radu Herjeu s-a dus la iUmor! Bendeac, Delia și Cheloo, ULUIȚI
  07 mai, 11:26
Vedetă, schimbare de look. Dani Oțil: E în cadru un tip cu mustață...
  07 mai, 08:44
Se rupe de ceilalți pentru ȘANSA vieții! Luna Plină în Scorpion...
  07 mai, 08:17
Chin mare pentru o ZODIE în mai. Pentru ceilalți, e o situație...
  06 mai, 08:34
DCBusiness.ro
Meteoritul de la Tunguska nu a fost meteorit! Dar nici OZN
  07 mai, 15:06
DCBusiness.ro
Simulare. Dacă o bombă termonucleară ar fi lansată asupra Moscovei
  07 mai, 15:06
DCBusiness.ro
Primul vaccin din lume. Italienii strigă: Victorie! Virusul moare
  07 mai, 15:06
Sorin Bontea, dezvăluire despre Alina Ceușan după ”Asia Express”
  06 mai, 08:16
DCMedical.ro
Restaurante, terase: ce reguli vor trebui respectate atunci când se...
  07 mai, 08:25
DCMedical.ro
Raed Arafat, avertisment: mănușile ne dau o falsă senzație de...
  07 mai, 08:25
Predicție grea pentru o ZODIE. Nimic nu va mai fi cum voia!
  05 mai, 08:47
CIORBĂ de SALATĂ cu AFUMĂTURĂ. Rețeta DELICIOASĂ care trebuie...
  05 mai, 06:00
EVZ.ro
Mirela Vaida nu s-a mai ascuns şi a spus-o! Ieri au aflat-o şi...
  07 mai, 16:06
EVZ.ro
Jurnalul intim al bărbatului care a schimbat pentru totdeauna...
  07 mai, 16:06
Capital.ro
Anunțul lui Orban! Avertisment pentru români! Ce amenzi se vor da...
  07 mai, 16:09
Capital.ro
Breaking News. Putem sau nu părăsi localitatea? Orban vine cu noi...
  07 mai, 16:09
DefenseRomania.ro
Secuii cer protecția UE! Inițiativa a strâns deja un milion de...
  07 mai, 14:19
DefenseRomania.ro
EMOȚIONANT! Cum a fost întâmpinat convoiul românesc de cetățenii...
  07 mai, 14:19
Oportunități mari pentru o ZODIE, însă trebuie neapărat să facă...
  04 mai, 08:38
”Cum îmi văd amanta în starea de urgență”. Evadare din...
  01 mai, 22:41
”Românii au talent”, 1 mai. Dresaj canin spectaculos, spectacol la...
  01 mai, 22:17
Mercur în Taur, efecte pe termen lung legate de bani. Sfat important
  01 mai, 20:24
Chef Cătălin Scărlătescu, marele câştigător al ediţiei speciale...
  01 mai, 11:11
Doi concurenți de la Asia Express, contract cu PRO TV, în timpul...
  01 mai, 11:07
Cum faci cel mai bun grătar. Trucuri simple și de succes. Vei fi...
  01 mai, 08:21
Ziua „Star Wars", sărbătorită pe 4 mai
  30 apr, 16:27
Titani la cuțite, lider detaşat de audienţă! Diseară, la Antena 1,...
  30 apr, 12:46
Asia Express sezonul 4. Când încep filmările. Mona Segall: La...
  30 apr, 08:49
Schimbare de destin pentru o ZODIE. I se împlinește, în sfârșit,...
  30 apr, 00:00
O zodie are probleme, însă SOLUȚIA e mai ușoară decât crede
  29 apr, 16:56
Coronavirus. Noi GLUME din izolare
  28 apr, 21:18
Ce număr ai la casă / apartament? Află de la un numerolog ce...
  28 apr, 17:35
Moment extraordinar pentru o ZODIE. Primește și o ”surpriză”...
  28 apr, 16:55
Dieta de 15 zile. Slăbești până la șapte kilograme!
  28 apr, 15:49
Cale nouă pentru o ZODIE. Se întâmplă mai curând decât credea!
  28 apr, 00:04
Zodia cu buzunarele pline de bani! Predicție excepțională, efecte...
  27 apr, 16:56
Dietă Lavinia Pârva. Cum slăbești 4 kilograme rapid - Meniu
  27 apr, 15:46
Naomi Campbell, SECRETUL unei siluete perfecte, la 50 de ani
  24 apr, 23:30
Cel mai tare VIDEO din IZOLARE vine din Spania. E SAVUROS!
  24 apr, 23:11
Exfoliant pentru față, REȚETE NATURALE, cu produse din bucătărie
  24 apr, 21:09
Cum cureți rapid și ușor un ananas. Trei pași simpli
  25 apr, 06:00
De ce să pui apă oxigenată în mașina de spălat. O vei face mereu!...
  24 apr, 18:21
De ce intră la apă hainele din bumbac. Cum trebuie să le speli
  24 apr, 17:41
Situație foarte ciudată pentru o ZODIE zilele acestea. Risc mare!...
  24 apr, 09:13
Big Poopa este foarte trist din cauza COVID-19. I-a răpit cel mai...
  24 apr, 00:07
VIDEO / La Casa de Papel. Cum ar fi arătat sezonul 4, dacă Profu'...
  23 apr, 18:30
Izvorul Tămăduirii, 24 aprilie. Cum să alungi blestemele și...
  23 apr, 06:00
Antrenează-te LIVE după excesele de Paști. Antrenament gratuit,...
  23 apr, 18:12
Izvorul Tămăduirii, 24 aprilie 2020. Aghiasma Mică, puteri...
  23 apr, 17:31
Izvorul Tămăduirii, 24 aprilie 2020. Ce nu ai voie să faci în...
  23 apr, 17:21
Calendar Ortodox aprilie 2020. Vinerea Albă: Maica Domnului a...
  23 apr, 17:12
Ilinca Vandici, sperietură mare. Ce i s-a întâmplat
  23 apr, 14:47
Partea NEVĂZUTĂ din Asia Express. Imaginile spun TOTUL!
  23 apr, 09:41
Lună Nouă în Taur. Ele sunt cele mai afectate zodii! ATENȚIE să nu...
  23 apr, 09:24
S-A AFLAT! La câte minute distanță au ajuns Speak și Ștefania după...
  23 apr, 08:39
Flick, mesaj pentru Speak după finala ASIA EXPRESS: Nu fi supărat,...
  23 apr, 08:13
Sfântul Gheorghe, 23 aprilie. Cele mai frumoase mesaje și felicitări
  22 apr, 23:43
Tocană pentru mahmureală. Rețeta care te "vindecă" rapid!
  22 apr, 22:49
Cum speli pilota din pene și puf, acasă. Cea mai eficientă metodă
  23 apr, 06:00
Get it on App Store Get it on Google Play

Cele mai noi știri

acum un minut
Ţările din vestul Balcanilor, uşă deschisă către UE. Anunţul Ursulei von der Leyen
acum 6 minute
Calendar Creștin Ortodox. Sărbătoare 7 mai 2020
acum 12 minute
Criza economică, transformată în oportunitate. Adrian Câciu: Ăsta e cel mai mare câştig. E un moment istoric
acum 14 minute
Evaluare Națională și Bacalaureat 2020. Măsuri speciale în școli
acum 20 de minute
De ce s-a prăbușit Boeing 737 MAX. Concluziile raportului preliminar
acum 26 de minute
Orban - Vela, răsturnare de situație cu 15 mai. Chirieac: Premierul ar fi putut să spună următorul lucru
acum 27 de minute
Adele a slăbit natural, dar ce și-a făcut la față? Dezvăluirile unui estetician
acum 29 de minute
Politician, avertisment: Dacă regulile nu sunt respectate, vom închide totul din nou!

Cele mai citite știri

pe 6 Mai 2020
Marcel Vela: ”Am decis. Puteți părăsi localitatea fără a ține cont de limita de municipiu sau de județ” - Unde se aplică
pe 6 Mai 2020
Sorin Bontea, dezvăluire despre Alina Ceușan după ”Asia Express”
pe 6 Mai 2020
O boală MORTALĂ lovește în România mai PUTERNIC decât Covid-19. Cifre despre care NIMENI nu vorbește la TV! VIDEO
pe 6 Mai 2020
Dr. Virgiliu Stroescu: ”Am rămas ULUIT când am aflat că românii mănâncă așa ceva!” OPRIȚI-VĂ URGENT!
pe 6 Mai 2020
BANCUL ZILEI: Compatibilitatea, motiv de divorț






Iti place noua modalitate de votare pe dcnews.ro?

Copyright 2020 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate. DCNews Proiect 81431.

Comandă acum o campanie publicitară pe acest site: [email protected]
Vezi versiune mobil
Vezi versiune tabletă
Vezi versiune desktop


dcn.n-nxt.25