Internațional

Ellen DeGeneres, APĂRATĂ de staruri după ultimele acuzații. „Ne îndrăgostim de căderea altora”

Neagoe Narcis-Florentin / 05 aug 2020 / 22:29
  Ascultă articolul în limba română  Listen to the article in English  Écoutez l'article en français
Ellen DeGeneres foto: captura video
Ellen DeGeneres foto: captura video

Comediantul Kevin Hart și cântăreața Katy Perry se numără printre starurile care i-au luat apărarea realizatoarei Ellen DeGeneres, după acuzații cum că emisiunea sa TV este un loc de muncă toxic.

Conform BBC, DJ-ul odată obișnuit al emisiunii a spus că „a avut parte și a simțit toxicitatea mediului”. O poveste de pe Buzzfeed asuma că șeful de staff din cadrul emisiunii îi batjocorea și intimida pe cei din platou.

Este nebunesc să o văd pe prietena mea cum trece prin aceste lucruri în mod public... Internetul a devenit o lume nebună de negativitate... Începem să ne îndrăgostim de căderea altora”, a scris comediantul de culoare Kevin Hart, pe Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the fucking planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1. The internet has become a crazy world of negativity....we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly sad...When did we get here? I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another....this hate shit has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon....This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences....It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen...

O postare distribuită de Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) pe

Tagurile articolului:

ellen degeneres
INTERNAȚIONAL
Kevin Hart
statele unite
vedete

