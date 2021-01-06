SUA: Oamenii legii, cu armele AȚINTITE către protestatari. Imagini IREALE din Washington

For those who cannot see this clearly, this is US Capitol Police preventing a right wing mob from storming the House of Representatives — with weapons drawn.— Seán Fhirnuin Ui'Coinnigh (@svkenney) January 6, 2021
Don’t ever pretend to be on the side of the US Constitution ever again if you support this action. pic.twitter.com/93UCQ1nGBq
This pic is from several minutes ago of the armed standoff in the House with Capitol Police weapons drawn. pic.twitter.com/p8rdIr0Snw— Jesse Elin Browne (@effiedog) January 6, 2021
„Pentru cei care nu văd clar, Poliția Capitoliului American încearcă să prevină grupul de extremă dreapta să intre în Casa Reprezentanților, cu armele scoase”, se arată într-o postare pe Twitter.
„Nu pot să cred că se întâmplă ACUM în țara noastră! Încearcă să ne fure democrația! Doamne, nu am crezut că o să văd această zi. Inima mi-e zdrobită. De ce nu s-a pregătit nimeni??”, a mai scris alt utilizator care a postat cum protestatarii au preluat Capitoliul.
This is happening RIGHT NOW in our country! They are attempting to hijack our democracy! Omg I never thought I would see this day. My heart is crushed! Why did no one prep the Capitol for this like they didn’t think these people wouldn’t go completely insane pic.twitter.com/ZZI13DehYh— Jaida Essence Hall (@jaidaehall) January 6, 2021