Pizza cu cereale! Ai mânca așa ceva? Uite cum arată! / foto

Un restaurant din Iowa (Statele Unite) dorește să introducă pizza cu cereale ca parte a micului dejun. Cei de acolo au folosit cerealele Kellogg's Froot Loops ca toppinguri de pizza.

Astfel, cerealele cu lapte se transformă în... cereale pe pizza. Acestea sunt servite pe o crustă de pizza care conține cremă de brânză dulce, mozzarella, o picătură de iaurt grecesc și lapte condensat. Adică se schimbă tot ce se știa despre pizza! Rămân doar aluatul și forma.

We know how Iowans feel about their breakfast pizza, but have you considered Froot Loops on pizza? Well, now's the time to consider it, as the Forest Ave. location in Des Moines of Fong's Pizza has added it to their menu. https://t.co/oCWfy3VhSb pic.twitter.com/PepQHm06M2