Pizza cu cereale! Ai mânca așa ceva? Uite cum arată! / foto

Retete Scutaru Cristina | 04 Martie 2021 / 17:21
Pizza nu mai este așa cum o știai... e cu cereale
Pizza nu mai este așa cum o știai... e cu cereale

Pizza cu cereale! Este ultima fiță în materie de mâncare. Ai mânca așa ceva?

Un restaurant din Iowa (Statele Unite) dorește să introducă pizza cu cereale ca parte a micului dejun. Cei de acolo au folosit cerealele Kellogg's Froot Loops ca toppinguri de pizza.

Astfel, cerealele cu lapte se transformă în... cereale pe pizza. Acestea sunt servite pe o crustă de pizza care conține cremă de brânză dulce, mozzarella, o picătură de iaurt grecesc și lapte condensat. Adică se schimbă tot ce se știa despre pizza! Rămân doar aluatul și forma.

 
 
 
 
 
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

O postare distribuită de Fong’s on Forest (@fongspizza_forestave)

