LISTĂ PREMIILE Globurile de Aur 2018. Câștigători premii

Evenimenul se va desfășura sub semnul campaniei #Metoo. Din solidaritate cu victimele lui Harvey Weinstein, vedetele ar urma să poarte ţinute negre pe covorul roşu şi să renunţe la veşmintele strălucitoare specifice unor astfel de evenimente.
Câte premii vor fi acordate
În total, 25 de premii vor fi acordate duminică: 14 pentru filme de marele ecran şi 11 pentru producţii de televiziune.
Filmul horror şi de satiră socială "Get Out" este unul dintre favoriţii la categoria comedie, în timp ce la categoria drame sunt favorite "The Shape of Water", "The Post" sau "Dunkirk".
Categorie dură la dramă
Competiţia ar putea fi dură la categoria dramă, unde mai sunt nominalizate "The Post", filmul lui Steven Spielberg şi "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".
La categoria cel mai bun film străin, "First They Killed My Father" concurează cu drama poliţistă franco-germană "In the Fade", pelicula rusă "Loveless", producţia chiliană "A Fantastic Woman" şi satira suedeză "The Square".
Listă PREMII GLOBURILE DE AUR - cea mai bună dramă
"Call Me by Your Name"
"Dunkirk"
"The Post"
"The Shape of Water"
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Listă PREMII GLOBURILE DE AUR - cel mai bun musical
"The Disaster Artist"
"Get Out"
"The Greatest Showman"
"I, Tonya"
"Lady Bird"
Listă PREMII GLOBURILE DE AUR - cel mai bun actor, dramă
Timothee Chalamet - "Call Me by Your Name"
Daniel Day-Lewis - "Phantom Thread"
Tom Hanks - "The Post"
Gary Oldman - "Darkest Hour"
Denzel Washington - "Roman J. Israel, Esq."
Listă PREMII GLOBURILE DE AUR - cea mai bună actriță, dramă
Jessica Chastain - "Molly's Game"
Sally Hawkins - "The Shape of Water"
Frances McDormand - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Meryl Streep - "The Post"
Michelle Williams - "All the Money in the World"
Listă PREMII GLOBURILE DE AUR - cel mai bun actor dintr-un film de comedie sau musical
Steve Carell - "Battle of the Sexes"
Ansel Elgort - "Baby Driver"
James Franco - "The Disaster Artist"
Hugh Jackman - "The Greatest Showman"
Daniel Kaluuya - "Get Out"
Listă PREMII GLOBURILE DE AUR - cea mai bună actriță dintr-un film de comedie sau musical
Judi Dench - "Victoria & Abdul"
Helen Mirren - "The Leisure Seeker"Margot Robbie - "I, Tonya"
Saoirse Ronan - "Lady Bird"
Emma Stone - "Battle of the Sexes"
Listă PREMII GLOBURILE DE AUR - cel mai bun regizor
Guillermo del Toro - "The Shape of Water"
Martin McDonagh - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Christopher Nolan - "Dunkirk"
Ridley Scott - "All the Money in the World"
Steven Spielberg - "The Post"
Listă PREMII GLOBURILE DE AUR - cel mai bun actor în rol secundar
Willem Dafoe - "The Florida Project"
Armie Hammer - "Call Me by Your Name"
Richard Jenkins - "The Shape of Water"
Christopher Plummer - "All the Money in the World"
Sam Rockwell - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Listă PREMII GLOBURILE DE AUR - cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar
Mary J. Blige - "Mudbound"
Hong Chau - "Downsizing"
Allison Janney - "I, Tonya"
Laurie Metcalf - "Lady Bird"
Octavia Spencer - "The Shape of Water"
Listă PREMII GLOBURILE DE AUR - cel mai bun desen animat
"The Boss Baby"
"The Breadwinner"
"Coco"
"Ferdinand"
"Loving Vincent"
Listă PREMII GLOBURILE DE AUR - cel mai bun film străin
"A Fantastic Woman" - Chile
"First They Killed My Father" - Cambodia
"In the Fade" - Germany/France
"Loveless" - Russia
"The Square" - Sweden/Germany/France
Listă PREMII GLOBURILE DE AUR - cel mai bun cântec original
"Home" - "Ferdinand"
"Mighty River" - "Mudbound"
"Remember Me" - "Coco"
"The Star" - "The Star"
"This Is Me" - "The Greatest Showman"
Listă PREMII GLOBURILE DE AUR - cel mai bun serial drama
"The Crown"
"Game of Thrones"
"The Handmaid's Tale"
"Stranger Things"
"This is Us"
Listă PREMII GLOBURILE DE AUR - cel mai bun serial de comedie/musical
"black-ish"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
"Master of None"
"SMILF"
"Will & Grace"
Listă PREMII GLOBURILE DE AUR - cel mai bun actor drama tv
Jason Bateman - "Ozark"
Sterling K. Brown - "This Is Us"
Freddie Highmore - "The Good Doctor"
Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"
Liev Schreiber - "Ray Donovan"
Listă PREMII GLOBURILE DE AUR - cea mai bună actriță drama tv
Caitriona Balfe - "Outlander"
Claire Foy - "The Crown"
Maggie Gyllenhaal - "The Deuce"
Katherine Langford - "13 Reason Why"
Elisabeth Moss - "The Handmaid's Tale"
Listă PREMII GLOBURILE DE AUR - cel mai bun actor comedie tv
Anthony Anderson - "black-ish"
Aziz Ansari - "Master of None"
Kevin Bacon - "I Love Dick"
William H. Macy - "Shameless"
Eric McCormack - "Will & Grace"
Listă PREMII GLOBURILE DE AUR - cea mai bună actriță comedie tv
Pamela Adlon - "Better Things"
Alison Brie - "Glow"
Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Issa Rae - "Insecure"
Frankie Shaw - "SMILF"
Listă PREMII GLOBURILE DE AUR - cel mai bun miniserial sau film tv
"Big Little Lies" - HBO
"Fargo" - FX
"Feud: Bette and Joan" - FX
"The Sinner" - USA
"Top of the Lake: China Girl" - SundanceTV