€ 5.0899
|
$ 4.3664
|

Subcategorii în Stiri

DCNews TV
Curs valutar: € 5.0899
|
$ 4.3664
 
DCNews Stiri Globurile de Aur 2026: Lista completă a nominalizărilor
Data actualizării: 18:17 08 Dec 2025 | Data publicării: 18:11 08 Dec 2025

Globurile de Aur 2026: Lista completă a nominalizărilor
Autor: Iulia Horovei

globurile de aur premii film seriale cinematografie 2026 Nominalizările Globurilor de Aur 2026. Sursa foto: Agepres
 

Nominalizările pentru Globurile de Aur 2026 au fost anunțate luni, 8 decembrie. Vezi cine conduce lista la cele mai importante categorii.

Au fost anunțate nominalizările pentru cea de-a 83-a ediție a Globurilor de Aur. Regizorul american Paul Thomas Anderson a dominat categoria filmelor cu „One Battle After Another”, care a primit 9 nominalizări, inclusiv pentru Cel mai bun film - comedie/musical. În televiziune, HBO s-a remarcat cu „The White Lotus”, care a obținut 6 nominalizări.

În premieră, Globurile de Aur au introdus o categorie de podcasting, printre nominalizări numărându-se „Call Her Daddy”, „Good Hang With Amy Poehler” și „Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard”, dar notabil absent a fost „The Joe Rogan Experience”, cel mai popular podcast din SUA, potrivit nbcnews.

Iată nominalizările pentru fiecare categorie, la Globurile de Aur 2026:

Nominalizări la Globurile de Aur 2026

Cel mai bun film - dramă

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Cel mai bun film - musical sau comedie

  • Blue Moon
  • Bugonia
  • Marty Supreme
  • No Other Choice
  • Nouvelle Vague
  • One Battle After Another

Cel mai bun film - animat

  • Arco
  • Demon Slayer
  • Elio
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Cel mai bun film - limbă străină

  • It Was Just An Accident
  • No Other Choice
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirat
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal - dramă

  • Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
  • Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
  • Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
  • Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
  • Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
  • Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal - dramă

  • Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
  • Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
  • Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
  • Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
  • Tessa Thompson, Hedda
  • Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal - musical/comedie

  • Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
  • George Clooney, Jay Kelly
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
  • Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
  • Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal - musical/comedie

  • Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
  • Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
  • Emma Stone, Bugonia

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar - film

  • Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal, Hamnet
  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
  • Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
  • Stellan Skarsgaard, Sentimental Value

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar - film

  • Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
  • Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan, Weapons
  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Cel mai bun regizor

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
  • Ryan Coogler, Sinners
  • Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
  • Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
  • Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
  • Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Cel mai bun scenariu

  • Hamnet
  • It Was Just An Accident
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

  • Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
  • Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
  • Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
  • Kangding Ray, Sirat
  • Max Richter, Hamnet
  • Hans Zimmer, F1

Cel mai bun cântec original

  • Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • Golden, K-pop Demon Hunters
  • I Lied to You, Sinners
  • No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good
  • The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good
  • Train Dreams, Train Dreams

Premiu pentru realizări cinematografice și succes la box office

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1: The Movie
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  • Sinners
  • Weapons
  • Wicked: For Good
  • Zootopia 2

Televiziune - Cel mai bun serial - dramă

  • Severance
  • The White Lotus
  • The Pitt
  • The Diplomat
  • Pluribus
  • Slow Horses

Televiziune - Cel mai bun serial limitat/antologie sau film TV

  • Adolescence
  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast in Me
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • The Girlfriend

Cea mai bună actriță - serial TV dramă

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Britt Lower, Severance
  • Helen Mirren, Mobland
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
  • Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Cel mai bun actor - serial TV dramă

  • Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
  • Diego Luna, Andor
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Mark Ruffalo, Task
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Cea mai bună actriță - serial TV musical/comedie

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Cel mai bun actor - serial TV musical/comedie

  • Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Glen Powell, Chad Powers
  • Seth Rogen, The Studio
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Cea mai bună actriță - rol secundar TV

  • Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
  • Erin Doherty, Adolescence
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
  • Parker Posey, The White Lotus
  • Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Cel mai bun actor - rol secundar TV

  • Owen Cooper, Adolescence
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Walter Goggins, The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman, Severance
  • Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Cea mai bună performanță în stand-up TV

  • Bill Maher, Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
  • Brett Goldstein, The Second Best Night of Your Life
  • Kevin Hart, Acting Your Age
  • Kumail Nanjiani, Night Thoughts
  • Ricky Gervais, Mortality
  • Sarah Silverman, Postmortem

Cel mai bun podcast

  • Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
  • Call Her Daddy
  • Good Hang With Amy Poehler
  • The Mel Robbins Podcast
  • SmartLess
  • Up First

Globurile de Aur datează încă din 1944 și sunt decernate anual de Hollywood Foreign Press Association pentru a recompensa excelența în film și televiziune.

Citește și: Premieră la Teatrul Apropo. Piesa „Iluzii”, un rezumat al vieții de cuplu, la sfârșit de drum

Google News icon  Fiți la curent cu ultimele noutăți. Urmăriți DCNews și pe Google News

globurile de aur
globurile de aur 2026
nominalizari
nominalizari globurile de aur
  Facebook   Twitter   WhatsApp   Email

Comentarii

Pentru a vedea sau a publica comentarii, te rugăm să te autentifici în Facebook.
 
 
Cele mai noi știri
Publicat acum 1 minut
Tragedie în Pirineii francezi. Un instructor de zbor şi patru cursanţi au murit cumplit
Publicat acum 12 minute
Cutremur cu magnitudine 7,6 în Japonia: Alertă de tsunami și pene de curent
Publicat acum 33 minute
Globurile de Aur 2026: Lista completă a nominalizărilor
Publicat acum 51 minute
Pista aeroportului din Heraklion, Creta, invadată de agricultori furioși. Proteste violente și în Chania, mașină de poliție răsturnată
Publicat acum 53 minute
Incendiu la Spitalul de Urgență din Deva. A fost activat Planul Roșu de intervenție - FOTO / VIDEO
 
Cele mai citite știri
Publicat pe 07 Dec 2025
Daniel Băluță denunță un demers „nedemocratic și ilegal“ al unui contracandidat
Publicat acum 7 ore si 3 minute
De unde e originar, de fapt, Ciprian Ciucu: A confirmat o tradiție neștiută și a fost programat să aibă succes încă de mic
Publicat acum 17 ore si 49 minute
Rezultate finale alegeri locale Primăria Municipiului București 2025. Acestea sunt cifrele momentului
Publicat acum 20 ore si 54 minute
Chirieac arată candidatul care a schimbat soarta alegerilor: "Am fi avut un alt primar"
Publicat acum 22 ore si 46 minute
Alertă la PNL! Chirieac: „E deja victorie?!” Răspunsul lui Ciucu / video
 
drula la aparare scenariu complicat de alegeri Drulă la Apărare. Scenariu complicat de alegeri 

de Val Vâlcu

discutie de la garderoba importanta pentru reforma educatiei Discuție de la garderobă, importantă pentru reforma Educației

de Val Vâlcu

alegeri primar bucuresti ce se joaca in 7 decembrie scenariul lui razvan dumitrescu despre un candidat convenabil nu e drula Alegeri primar București: Ce se joacă în 7 decembrie. Scenariul lui Răzvan Dumitrescu despre un candidat convenabil. Nu e Drulă!

de Răzvan Dumitrescu

vezi arhiva de editoriale
 
x close