Globurile de Aur 2026: Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Au fost anunțate nominalizările pentru cea de-a 83-a ediție a Globurilor de Aur. Regizorul american Paul Thomas Anderson a dominat categoria filmelor cu „One Battle After Another”, care a primit 9 nominalizări, inclusiv pentru Cel mai bun film - comedie/musical. În televiziune, HBO s-a remarcat cu „The White Lotus”, care a obținut 6 nominalizări.
În premieră, Globurile de Aur au introdus o categorie de podcasting, printre nominalizări numărându-se „Call Her Daddy”, „Good Hang With Amy Poehler” și „Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard”, dar notabil absent a fost „The Joe Rogan Experience”, cel mai popular podcast din SUA, potrivit nbcnews.
Iată nominalizările pentru fiecare categorie, la Globurile de Aur 2026:
Nominalizări la Globurile de Aur 2026
Cel mai bun film - dramă
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Cel mai bun film - musical sau comedie
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Cel mai bun film - animat
- Arco
- Demon Slayer
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Cel mai bun film - limbă străină
- It Was Just An Accident
- No Other Choice
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirat
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal - dramă
- Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
- Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
- Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal - dramă
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
- Tessa Thompson, Hedda
- Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal - musical/comedie
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- George Clooney, Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice
- Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal - musical/comedie
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar - film
- Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal, Hamnet
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
- Stellan Skarsgaard, Sentimental Value
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar - film
- Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Cel mai bun regizor
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Cel mai bun scenariu
- Hamnet
- It Was Just An Accident
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră
- Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
- Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
- Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
- Kangding Ray, Sirat
- Max Richter, Hamnet
- Hans Zimmer, F1
Cel mai bun cântec original
- Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Golden, K-pop Demon Hunters
- I Lied to You, Sinners
- No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good
- The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good
- Train Dreams, Train Dreams
Premiu pentru realizări cinematografice și succes la box office
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1: The Movie
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Televiziune - Cel mai bun serial - dramă
- Severance
- The White Lotus
- The Pitt
- The Diplomat
- Pluribus
- Slow Horses
Televiziune - Cel mai bun serial limitat/antologie sau film TV
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Girlfriend
Cea mai bună actriță - serial TV dramă
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Helen Mirren, Mobland
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Cel mai bun actor - serial TV dramă
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo, Task
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Cea mai bună actriță - serial TV musical/comedie
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Cel mai bun actor - serial TV musical/comedie
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Powell, Chad Powers
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Cea mai bună actriță - rol secundar TV
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Cel mai bun actor - rol secundar TV
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Walter Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Cea mai bună performanță în stand-up TV
- Bill Maher, Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein, The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart, Acting Your Age
- Kumail Nanjiani, Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais, Mortality
- Sarah Silverman, Postmortem
Cel mai bun podcast
- Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang With Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- SmartLess
- Up First
Globurile de Aur datează încă din 1944 și sunt decernate anual de Hollywood Foreign Press Association pentru a recompensa excelența în film și televiziune.
