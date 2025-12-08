Globurile de Aur 2026: Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Au fost anunțate nominalizările pentru cea de-a 83-a ediție a Globurilor de Aur. Regizorul american Paul Thomas Anderson a dominat categoria filmelor cu „One Battle After Another”, care a primit 9 nominalizări, inclusiv pentru Cel mai bun film - comedie/musical. În televiziune, HBO s-a remarcat cu „The White Lotus”, care a obținut 6 nominalizări.

În premieră, Globurile de Aur au introdus o categorie de podcasting, printre nominalizări numărându-se „Call Her Daddy”, „Good Hang With Amy Poehler” și „Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard”, dar notabil absent a fost „The Joe Rogan Experience”, cel mai popular podcast din SUA, potrivit nbcnews.

Iată nominalizările pentru fiecare categorie, la Globurile de Aur 2026:

Cel mai bun film - dramă

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Cel mai bun film - musical sau comedie

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Cel mai bun film - animat

Arco

Demon Slayer

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Cel mai bun film - limbă străină

It Was Just An Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal - dramă

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal - dramă

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal - musical/comedie

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal - musical/comedie

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar - film

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgaard, Sentimental Value

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar - film

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Cel mai bun regizor

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Cel mai bun scenariu

Hamnet

It Was Just An Accident

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray, Sirat

Max Richter, Hamnet

Hans Zimmer, F1

Cel mai bun cântec original

Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Golden, K-pop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You, Sinners

No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good

The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good

Train Dreams, Train Dreams

Premiu pentru realizări cinematografice și succes la box office

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1: The Movie

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Televiziune - Cel mai bun serial - dramă

Severance

The White Lotus

The Pitt

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Televiziune - Cel mai bun serial limitat/antologie sau film TV

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Cea mai bună actriță - serial TV dramă

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, Mobland

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Cel mai bun actor - serial TV dramă

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Cea mai bună actriță - serial TV musical/comedie

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Cel mai bun actor - serial TV musical/comedie

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Cea mai bună actriță - rol secundar TV

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Cel mai bun actor - rol secundar TV

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walter Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Cea mai bună performanță în stand-up TV

Bill Maher, Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein, The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart, Acting Your Age

Kumail Nanjiani, Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais, Mortality

Sarah Silverman, Postmortem

Cel mai bun podcast

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang With Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

SmartLess

Up First

Globurile de Aur datează încă din 1944 și sunt decernate anual de Hollywood Foreign Press Association pentru a recompensa excelența în film și televiziune.

