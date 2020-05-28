Subcategorii în Tehnologie

Zuckerberg, de partea lui Trump în războiul cu Twitter. "Nu ar trebui să fie arbitrii adevărului"

Florin Răvdan / 28 mai 2020 / 12:32
  Ascultă articolul în limba română  Listen to the article in English  Écoutez l'article en français

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO-ul Facebook, este de partea lui Donald Trump în războiul cu Twitter. 

"Avem politici diferite faţă de Twitter. Dar cred cu tărie că Facebook sau orice altă platformă nu ar trebui să arbitreze valoarea de adevăr a ceea ce spun oamenii online. Nu ar trebui să fim în poziţia de a face asta", a declarat Mark Zuckerberk la emisiunea The Daily Briefing, de la Fox News, conform The Independent

