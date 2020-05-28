Zuckerberg, de partea lui Trump în războiul cu Twitter. "Nu ar trebui să fie arbitrii adevărului"

"Avem politici diferite faţă de Twitter. Dar cred cu tărie că Facebook sau orice altă platformă nu ar trebui să arbitreze valoarea de adevăr a ceea ce spun oamenii online. Nu ar trebui să fim în poziţia de a face asta", a declarat Mark Zuckerberk la emisiunea The Daily Briefing, de la Fox News, conform The Independent.
Zuckerberg full interview where he criticizes Twitter for #factchecking Trump is expected to air on Thursday in Fox News show The @DailyBriefing.#Trump is expected to sign an #executiveorder addressing social media companies on the same day.pic.twitter.com/Mysj2qMAvm— Andres Restrepo (@AndresRestrepo) May 28, 2020