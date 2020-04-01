Netflix, lista celor mai NOI filme și seriale. Ce NU trebuie să ratezi în izolare

În fiecare lună, serviciul de divertisment pe internet, Netflix, care are 158 de milioane de abonați din 190 de țări, lansează noi filme şi seriale originale, produse în studiourile sale, dar adaugă şi conţinut licenţiat precum filme care au fost în cinema şi seriale care au fost mai întâi în cinematografe şi la posturi de televiziune. Iată ce noutăţi adaugă serviciul de streaming în luna aprilie, în plină perioadă de izolare la domicilu din pricina pandemiei de COVID-19, arată site-ul de specialitate go4it.
1 aprilie 2020
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Elefantul din sufragerie) – COMEDIE ORIGINALA NETFLIX; How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Chimistă sau consumatoare?) – DOCUMENTAR ORIGINAL NETFLIX; Nailed It!: Season 4 (La fix!: Sezonul 4) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX; Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 (Sunderland până la moarte: Sezonul 2) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX; The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Iliza Shlesinger: Scheciuri) – COMEDIE ORIGINALA NETFLIX 84 Charing Cross Road (Strada Charring Cross, nr. 84); A Knight's Tale (Povestea unui cavaler); Addams Family Values (Valorile familiei Addams); Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (Anaconda 2 - Goana după Orhideea Blestemată); And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird (Părinţii mei ciudaţi)
Baby Boy (Baieţelul); Breathe (Rămâi); Can't Hardly Wait (Viaţă de liceu); Community: Season 1-6 (Studenţi part-time); Disobedience (Nesupunere); Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat (Pisica); From Up on Poppy Hill (Dealul cu maci); Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (Fantomele fostelor iubite); Hello, My Name Is Doris; Hellboy; Heavy Metal; Hook: Season 1 (Croşeu ); Howl's Moving Castle (Castelul umblător al lui Howl); In the Line of Fire (În bătaia puştii); Inside Job (Inside Job – Adevărul despre criză); Into the Storm (În mijlocul furtunii); Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait (Julian Schnabel: Un portret privat); Les Misérables (Mizerabilii); Men in Black (Barbaţii în negru); Men in Black 2 (Bărbaţii în negru 2); Men in Black 3 (Bărbaţi în negru 3); Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 3: Part 1 (Miraculos: Buburuza şi Motan Noir); Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 3: Part 2 (Miraculos: Buburuza şi Motan Noir); Miracles from Heaven (Miracole din Paradis); Night of the Living Dead (Noaptea morţilor vii); Ponyo ; Pixels (Pixels – O aventură digitală); Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Season 3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends (Pokémon – Serialul: Soarele şi Luna); Pom Poko; Quarantine (Carantina)
Rent (Viaţă de boem); Ricki and the Flash; sex, lies, and videotape (Sex, minciuni şi casete video); The Addams Family (Familia Addams); The Brothers (Fraţii); The Dog Who Saved; Easter (Un câine salvează Paştele); The Karate Kid (Karate Kid); The Next Karate Kid (Un alt Karate Kid); The Lake House (Casa de lângă lac); The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (Agentul de la U.N.C.L.E.); The Meg (MEG: Confruntare în adâncuri); The Mask of Zorro (Masca lui Zorro); The Swan Princess (Prinţesa lebădă); The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure (Prinţesa lebădă: Misterul regatului fermecat)
The Squid and the Whale (Câinele şi pisica); The Wind Rises (Vântul se înteţeşte); Think Like a Man (Poartă-te ca o doamnă, gândeşte ca un bărbat); Turbulence (Turbulenţe)
Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eternity and the Auto Memories Doll (Violet Evergarden: Păpuşa Automată cu Memorie); When the Bough Breaks (Când se rupe craca); When Marnie Was There (Anna şi Marnie); Wayne's World (Lumea lui Wayne)
Whisper of the Heart (Şoapte din inimă); Waiting... (Cu ce vă servim?)
2 aprilie 2020
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
3 aprilie 2020
Coffee & Kareem (Coffee şi Kareem) – FILM NETFLIX
La casa de papel: Part 4 (Fabrica de bani: Partea 4) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Fabrica de bani: Un fenomen global) – FILM NETFLIX
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Spirit: Cu sufletul liber – Şcoala de echitaţie)– NETFLIX PENTRU COPII ŞI FAMILIE
StarBeam (Supersteluţa) – NETFLIX PENTRU COPII ŞI FAMILIE
6 aprilie 2020
The Big Show Show (Show-ul lui The Big Show)– NETFLIX PENTRU COPII ŞI FAMILIE
7 aprilie 2020
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3 – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
Proud Mary (Proud Mary – Asasina)
The Star (Primul Crăciun)
9 aprilie 2020
Hi Score Girl: Season 2 – ANIME NETFLIX
10 aprilie 2020
LA Originals (Oriol şi Mr. Cartoon: Influenţe mexicane în LA) – DOCUMENTAR ORIGINAL NETFLIX
La vie scolaire (Consilierul) – FILM NETFLIX
Love Wedding Repeat (Iubeşte, căsătoreşte-te, repetă)– FILM NETFLIX
Tigertail (Tigertail: O poveste de viaţă) – FILM NETFLIX
The Main Event (Masca magică)– FILM NETFLIX
Accepted (Acceptat)
American Reunion (Plăcintă Americană. Din nou pe felie)
Bring It On: In It to Win It (Majoretele: Totul pentru victorie)
Bring It On Again (Majoretele)
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (Majoretele: Luptă până la capăt)
Babe (Povestea lui Babe Ruth)
Blue Crush (Provocarea albastră)
Elizabeth
Get Him to the Greek (Adu-l urgent pe scenă!)
Hannibal
Jaws 2 (Fălci 2)
Jaws 3 (Fălci 3)
Jaws: The Revenge (Fălci: Răzbunarea)
Meet Joe Black (Întâlnire cu Joe Black)
Out of Africa (Departe de Africa )
Red Dragon (Dragonul Roşu)
The Mummy Returns (Mumia revine)
The Breakfast Club (Şcoala de sâmbătă)
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (Mumia: Mormântul Împăratului Dragon)
The Land Before Time (Tarâmul uitat de timp)
The Scorpion King (Regele Scorpion)
The Mummy (Mumia)
11 aprilie 2020
Code 8 (Code 8: Renegaţii)
13 aprilie 2020
Exorcist: Seasons 1-3 (Exorcistul bun la toate: Sezoanele 1 – 3) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
14 aprilie 2020
Chris D'Elia: No Pain (Chris Elia: N-am suferit deloc) – COMEDIE ORIGINALA NETFLIX
Smallfoot (Aventurile lui Smallfoot)
15 aprilie 2020
Outer Banks – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
The Innocence Files (Dovadă de nevinovăţie) – DOCUMENTAR ORIGINAL NETFLIX
16 aprilie 2020
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Fary: Hexagone: Sezonul 2) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
Fauda: Season 3 (Fauda: Sezonul 3) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Mauricio Meirelles: Ne îndreptăm spre haos) – COMEDIE ORIGINALA NETFLIX
17 aprilie 2020
Betonrausch (Înălţimi ameţitoare) – FILM NETFLIX
#blackAF – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
Earth and Blood/La terre et le sang (Pământ şi sânge) – FILM NETFLIX
El Dragón: Return of a Warrior: Season 2 (Întoarcerea războinicului: Sezonul 2) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
Legado en los huesos (Moştenirea oaselor) – FILM NETFLIX
Sergio – FILM NETFLIX
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Ultimii copii de pe Pământ: Cartea 2) – NETFLIX PENTRU COPII ŞI FAMILIE
Too Hot to Handle (Atenţie, frige!) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
18 aprilie 2020
Hyena (Hienele) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
19 aprilie 2020
Hi Bye, Mama! (Bună, mama, şi rămas-bun!) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
20 aprilie 2020
Cooked with Cannabis (Canabis culinar) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
The Midnight Gospel (The Midnight Gospel) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
21 aprilie 2020
Middleditch & Schwartz (Middleditch şi Schwartz) – COMEDIE ORIGINALA NETFLIX
The Nun (Călugăriţa: Misterul de la mănăstire)
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: Season 3 (Povestea lui Dumnezeu)
22 aprilie 2020
Absurd Planet (Planeta absurdă) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
Circus of Books (Circus of Books) – DOCUMENTAR ORIGINAL NETFLIX
El silencio del pantano(Liniştea mlaştinii) – FILM NETFLIX
The Plagues of Breslau (Păcatele Breslaului) – FILM NETFLIX
The Willoughbys – NETFLIX PENTRU COPII ŞI FAMILIE
Win the Wilderness (Revendică-ţi frontiera) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
23 aprilie 2020
The House of Flowers : Season 3 (Casa florilor: Sezonul 3) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
24 aprilie 2020
After Life: Season 2 (Viaţa de apoi: Sezonul 2) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
Extraction (Operaţiunea de recuperare) – FILM NETFLIX
Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Salut, ninja! Sezonul 2) – NETFLIX PENTRU COPII ŞI FAMILIE
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Cu stimă, Kanan Gill) – COMEDIE ORIGINALA NETFLIX
26 aprilie 2020
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
27 aprilie 2020
Never Have I Ever (Niciodată nu am...) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
5Gang: Un altfel de Crăciun
28 aprilie 2020
Call Me by Your Name (Strigă-mă pe numele tău)
29 aprilie 2020
A Secret Love – DOCUMENTAR ORIGINAL NETFLIX
Extracurricular – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Cyntoia Brown: De la condamnare la graţiere) – DOCUMENTAR ORIGINAL NETFLIX
Nadiya's Time to Eat (La masă cu Nadiya) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
Summertime (Trei metri deasupra cerului) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
30 aprilie 2020
Dangerous Lies (Minciuni periculoase) – FILM NETFLIX
Drifting Dragons (Dragoni în derivă) – ANIME NETFLIX
Rich in Love/Ricos de Amor (Bogaţi în dragoste) – FILM NETFLIX
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Ţipăt în pădurea iubirii: Până la os) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
The Victims' Game (Jocul victimelor) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX
În curând
ARASHI's Diary -Voyage- ep5&6 (Jurnalul trupei ARASHI: Voiaj: Ep. 5 şi 6) – DOCUMENTAR ORIGINAL NETFLIX
The Circle Game (The Circle: Franţa) – SERIALE ORIGINALE NETFLIX