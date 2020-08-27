Subcategorii în Cultura

COROANA lui Notorious B.I.G., la vânzare pe o sumă FABULOASĂ

Foto: jaroh via Flickr
Foto: jaroh via Flickr

Coroana folosită de Notorious B.I.G. în ultima sa ședință foto, o piesă simbolică a istoriei hip-hop, este de vânzare la o licitație.

Conform BBC, imaginea „Regele New York-ului” a devenit cunoscută în întreaga lume și a devenit copertă de reviste, de albume, de tricouri, de murale și a apărut chiar în lumea cinematografică. Piesa face parte din licitația Sotheby's care celebrează impactul muzicii hip-hop și include scrisori de dragoste scrise de Tupac Shakur, la doar 16 ani.

„Biggie” a purtat coroana la doar trei zile înainte de moartea sa din 9 martie 1997. Sotheby's se așteaptă ca obiectul să strângă undeva între 170 și 250 de mii de euro.  

 
 
 
 
 
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It was all a dream… Today we announced that on 15 September in #NYC we will present a live auction celebrating the history and cultural impact of Hip Hop, headlined by one of the most iconic symbols of Hip Hop’s heyday: the crown ???? worn and signed by Notorious B.I.G. from @barronclaiborne’s iconic 1997 ‘King of New York’ photoshoot for Rap Pages Magazine. The photograph is one of the most recognizable images in Hip Hop culture and it has endured as the defining portrait of the artist more than 20 years since it was taken. The first-ever dedicated Hip Hop auction to be presented at a major international auction house, the sale reflects on the impact Hip Hop has had on art and culture from the late 1970s through the “Golden Age” of the mid-1980s to mid-1990s, and up to the present. Featuring over 120 lots, the auction is comprised of unique artifacts, contemporary art, one of a kind experiences, photography, vintage and modern fashion, historic and newly designed jewelry and luxury items, rare ephemera including flyers and posters, important publications, and more with a majority of items consigned directly by artists or their estates. A portion of Sotheby's proceeds from the sale will benefit the Hip Hop programs at the @qplnyc, as well as @buildingbeats, a non-profit community organization that teaches tech, entrepreneurial and leadership skills to underserved youth through DJ and music programs. #hiphop #hiphopmusic #notoriousbig #biggiesmalls #barronclaiborne

O postare distribuită de Sotheby's (@sothebys) pe

