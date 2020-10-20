Un important actor de la Hollywood trece printr-o situație dificilă. A postat pe Twitter

Actorul american câștigător de premii Oscar, Jeff Bridges, a dezvăluit că are limfom, dar spune că „diagnosticul său este bun”. Într-un tweet, Bridges a spus că începe tratamentul, recunoscând că este o „boală gravă”.
As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.— Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020
I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.
I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.
Limfomul este o formă de cancer care afectează sistemul limfatic, care face parte din rețeaua organismului de combatere a microbilor. Jeff Bridges, în vârstă de 70 de ani, a câștigat premiul Oscar pentru cel mai bun actor în 2010. De asemenea, este cunoscut pentru rolurile sale din The Last Picture Show, The Contender și Starman, precum și pentru filmul The Big Lebowski, unde joacă rolul The Dude, potrivit BBC.