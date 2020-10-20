Subcategorii în Cultura

Film Ioan-Radu Gava | 20 oct 2020 / 08:24

Un important actor de la Hollywood trece printr-o situație dificilă. A postat pe Twitter

  

Un important actor de la Hollywood a făcut un anunț teribil pe pagina sa de Twitter. Acesta are o formă de cancer.

Actorul american câștigător de premii Oscar, Jeff Bridges, a dezvăluit că are limfom, dar spune că „diagnosticul său este bun”. Într-un tweet, Bridges a spus că începe tratamentul, recunoscând că este o „boală gravă”.

 

Limfomul este o formă de cancer care afectează sistemul limfatic, care face parte din rețeaua organismului de combatere a microbilor. Jeff Bridges, în vârstă de 70 de ani, a câștigat premiul Oscar pentru cel mai bun actor în 2010. De asemenea, este cunoscut pentru rolurile sale din The Last Picture Show, The Contender și Starman, precum și pentru filmul The Big Lebowski, unde joacă rolul The Dude, potrivit BBC.

Ultimele materiale video - DCNewsTV.ro

