Grammy 2026: Lista completă a câștigătorilor

Premiile Grammy 2026 au fost mai mult decât o festivitate de muzică: au marcat revenirea mult aşteptată a lui Justin Bieber, care a urcat pe scenă după patru ani de pauză şi concurează în patru categorii importante precum Albumul Anului şi Best Pop Vocal Album pentru „Swag”, într-un moment de cotitură artistică.

Într-o notă personală, Selena Gomez şi Benny Blanco, nominalizaţi la Best Dance Pop Recording pentru melodia „Bluest Flame”, nu au fost prezenţi la ceremonie, deși multă lume aștepta cu sufletul la gură revederea Selenei cu Justin după ce nu au mai fost la același eveniment din 2018.

Premiile Grammy s-au desfășurat la Crypto.com Arena din Los Angeles. Trevor Noah a fost gazda pentru a șasea și ultima oară, iar după mai bine de jumătate de secol, CBS a transmis pentru ultima oară gala de decernare a premiilor. În 2027, gala se va muta la Disney.

Premiile Grammy importante ale serii au fost câștigate de Olivia Dean pentru categoria „artist nou”, Billie Eilish și Finneas pentru „piesa anului”, Kendrick Lamar cu SZA pentru „albumul anului” și Bad Bunny pentru „albumul anului”. Majoritatea celor 95 de premii au fost înmânate în cadrul ceremoniei de premiere care nu a fost televizată, prezentată de Darren Criss.

Albumul anului

„Debí Tirar Más Fotos” - Bad Bunny | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Swag” - Justin Bieber

„Man’s Best Friend” - Sabrina Carpenter

„Let God Sort Em Out” - Clipse, Pusha T și Malice

„Mayhem” - Lady Gaga

„GNX” - Kendrick Lamar

„Mutt” - Leon Thomas

„Chromakopia” - Tyler, the Creator

Înregistrarea anului

„DtMF” - Bad Bunny

„Manchild” - Sabrina Carpenter

„Anxiety” - Doechii

„Wildflower” - Billie Eilish

„Abracadabra” - Lady Gaga

„Luther” - Kendrick Lamar cu SZA | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„The Subway” - Chappell Roan

„Apt.” - Rosé, Bruno Mars

Cântecul anului

„ „Abracadabra” - Lady Gaga, Henry Walter și Andrew Watt, compozitori (Lady Gaga)

„Anxiety” - Jaylah Hickmon, compozitoare (Doechii)

„Apt.” - Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas și Henry Walter, compozitori (Rosé, Bruno Mars)

„DtMF” - Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry și Roberto José Rosado Torres, compozitori (Bad Bunny)

„Golden [din „KPop Demon Hunters”]” - Ejae și Mark Sonnenblick, compozitori (Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna și Rei Ami)

„Luther” - Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears și Kamasi Washington, compozitori (Kendrick Lamar cu SZA)

„Manchild” - Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff și Sabrina Carpenter, compozitori (Sabrina Carpenter)

„Wildflower” - Billie Eilish O’Connell și Finneas O’Connell, compozitori (Billie Eilish) | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Cel mai bun artist nou

Olivia Dean | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Katseye

The Marías

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Producătorul anului, muzică neclasică

Cirkut | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Dan Auerbach

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Compozitorul anului, muzică neclasică

Amy Allen | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Interpretare solo pop

„Daisies” - Justin Bieber

„Manchild” - Sabrina Carpenter

„Disease” - Lady Gaga

„The Subway” - Chappell Roan

„Messy” - Lola Young | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Interpretare duo/grup pop

„Defying Gravity” - Cynthia Erivo și Ariana Grande | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Golden [din „KPop Demon Hunters”]” - Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna și Rei Ami

„Gabriela” - Katseye

„Apt.” - Rosé, Bruno Mars

„30 for 30” - SZA cu Kendrick Lamar

Album vocal pop

„Swag” - Justin Bieber

„Man’s Best Friend” - Sabrina Carpenter

„Something Beautiful” - Miley Cyrus

„Mayhem” - Lady Gaga | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2)” - Teddy Swims

Înregistrare dance/electronică

„End of Summer” - Tame Impala | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„No Cap” - Disclosure și Anderson .Paak

„Victory Lap” - Fred Again.., Skepta și Plaqueboymax

„Space Invader” - Kaytranada

„Voltage” - Skrillex

Înregistrare dance pop

„Abracadabra” - Lady Gaga | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Bluest Flame” - Selena Gomez și Benny Blanco

„Midnight Sun” - Zara Larsson

„Just Keep Watching (din „F1 The Movie”)” - Tate McRae

„Illegal” - PinkPantheress

Album dance/electronic

„Eusexua” - FKA twigs | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Ten Days” - Fred Again..

„Fancy That” - PinkPantheress

„Inhale / Exhale” - Rüfüs Du Sol

„F- U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!! <3” - Skrillex

Înregistrare remixată

„Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)” - Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga și Gesaffelstein) | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Don’t Forget About Us” - Kaytranada, remixer (Mariah Carey și Kaytranada)

„A Dreams a Dream - Ron Trent Remix” - Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)

„Galvanize” - Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers și Chris Lake)

„Golden - David Guetta Rem/x” - David Guetta, remixer (Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna și Rei Ami)

Interpretare rock

„Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning” - Yungblud Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman și II | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„U Should Not Be Doing That” - Amyl and the Sniffers

„The Emptiness Machine” - Linkin Park

„Never Enough” - Turnstile

„Mirtazapine” - Hayley Williams

Interpretare metal

„Birds” - Turnstile | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Night Terror” - Dream Theater

„Lachryma” - Ghost

„Emergence” - Sleep Token

„Soft Spine” - Spiritbox

Cântec rock

„As Alive as You Need Me to Be” - Trent Reznor și Atticus Ross, compozitori (Nine Inch Nails) | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Caramel” - Vessel1 și Vessel2, compozitori (Sleep Token)

„Glum” - Daniel James și Hayley Williams, compozitori (Hayley Williams)

„Never Enough” - Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills și Brendan Yates, compozitori (Turnstile)

„Zombie” - Dominic Harrison și Matt Schwartz, compozitori (Yungblud)

Album rock

„Never Enough” - Turnstile | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Private Music” - Deftones

„I Quit” - Haim

„From Zero” - Linkin Park

„Idols” - Yungblud

Interpretare muzică alternativă

„Alone” - The Cure | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Everything Is Peaceful Love” - Bon Iver

„Seein’ Stars” - Turnstile

„Mangetout” - Wet Leg

„Parachute” - Hayley Williams

Album muzică alternativă

„Songs of a Lost World” - The Cure | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Sable, Fable” - Bon Iver

„Don’t Tap the Glass” - Tyler, the Creator

„Moisturizer” - Wet Leg

„Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party” - Hayley Williams

Interpretare R&B

„Folded” - Kehlani | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Yukon” - Justin Bieber

„It Depends” - Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

„Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)” - Leon Thomas

„Heart of a Woman” - Summer Walker

Interpretare R&B tradițională

„Vibes Don’t Lie” - Leon Thomas | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Here We Are” - Durand Bernarr

„Uptown” - Lalah Hathaway

„Love You Too” - Ledisi

„Crybaby” - SZA

Cântec R&B

„Folded” - Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes și Dawit Kamal Wilson, compozitori (Kehlani) | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Heart of a Woman” - David Bishop și Summer Walker, compozitori (Summer Walker)

„It Depends” - Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent și Dewain Whitmore Jr., compozitori (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)

„Overqualified” - James John Abrahart Jr. și Durand Bernarr, compozitori (Durand Bernarr)

„Yes It Is” - Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl și Leon Thomas, compozitori (Leon Thomas)

Album R&B progresiv

„Bloom” - Durand Bernarr | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Adjust Brightness” - Bilal

„Love on Digital” - Destin Conrad

„Access All Areas” - Flo

„Come as You Are” - Terrace Martin și Kenyon Dixon

Album R&B

„Mutt” - Leon Thomas | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Beloved” - Giveon

„Why Not More?” - Coco Jones

„The Crown” - Ledisi

„Escape Room” - Teyana Taylor

Interpretare rap

„Chains & Whips” - Clipse, Pusha T și Malice cu Kendrick Lamar și Pharrell Williams | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Anxiety” - Doechii

„Outside” - Cardi B

„TV Off” - Kendrick Lamar cu Lefty Gunplay

„Darling, I” - Tyler, the Creator cu Teezo Touchdown

Interpretare rap melodică

„Luther” - Kendrick Lamar cu SZA | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Proud of Me” - Fridayy cu Meek Mill

„Wholeheartedly” - JID cu Ty Dolla Sign și 6Lack

„WeMaj” - Terrace Martin și Kenyon Dixon cu Rapsody

„Somebody Loves Me” - PartyNextDoor și Drake

Cântec rap

„TV Off” - Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears și Kamasi Washington, compozitori (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay) | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Anxiety” - Jaylah Hickmon, compozitoare (Doechii)

„The Birds Don’t Sing” - Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams și Stevie Wonder, compozitori (Clipse, Pusha T și Malice Featuring John Legend și Voices of Fire)

„Sticky” - Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma și Rex Zamor, compozitori (Tyler, the Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexyy Red și Lil Wayne)

„TGIF” - Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims și Jorge M. Taveras, compozitori (Glorilla)

Album rap

„Let God Sort Em Out” - Clipse, Pusha T și Malice

„Glorious” - GloRilla

„God Does Like Ugly” - JID

„GNX” - Kendrick Lamar | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Chromakopia” - Tyler, the Creator

Album de poezie spoken word

„Words For Days Vol. 1” - Mad Skillz | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„A Hurricane in Heels: Healed People Don’t Act Like That (Partially Recorded Live @City Winery & Other Places)” - Queen Sheba

„Black Shaman” - Marc Marcel

„Pages” - Omari Hardwick și Anthony Hamilton

„Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople” - Saul Williams, Carlos Niño și prieteni

Spectacol de jazz

„Windows - Live” - Chick Corea, Christian McBride și Brian Blade | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Noble Rise” - Lakecia Benjamin cu Immanuel Wilkins și Mark Whitfield

„Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True” - Samara Joy

„Four” - Michael Mayo

„All Stars Lead to You - Live” - Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold și Rachel Eckroth

Album vocal de jazz

„Portrait” - Samara Joy | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Elemental” - Dee Dee Bridgewater și Bill Charlap

„We Insist 2025!” - Terri Lyne Carrington și Christie Dashiell

„Fly” - Michael Mayo

„Live at Vic’s Las Vegas” - Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold și Rachel Eckroth

Album instrumental de jazz

„Southern Nights” - Sullivan Fortner cu Peter Washington și Marcus Gilmore | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

Trilogy 3 (Live)” - Chick Corea, Christian McBride și Brian Blade

„Belonging” - Branford Marsalis Quartet

„Spirit Fall” - John Patitucci cu Chris Potter și Brian Blade

„Fasten Up” - Yellowjackets

Album jazz pentru formații mari

„Without Further Ado, Vol 1” - Christian McBride Big Band | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Orchestrator Emulator” - The 8-Bit Big Band

„Lumen” - Danilo Pérez și Bohuslän Big Band

„Basie Rocks!” - Deborah Silver și Count Basie Orchestra

„Lights on a Satellite” - Sun Ra Arkestra

„Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores” - Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring the Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra și Frost Jazz Orchestra

Album de jazz latin

„A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole” - Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta și Joey Calveiro | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„La Fleur de Cayenne” - Paquito D’Rivera și Madrid-New York Connection Band

„The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico” - Arturo O’Farrill și Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, cu Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison și Melvis Santa

„Mundoagua - Celebrating Carla Bley” - Arturo O’Farrill și Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

„Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at the Village Vanguard” - Miguel Zenón Quartet

Album de jazz alternativ

„Live-Action” - Nate Smith | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Honey From a Winter Stone” - Ambrose Akinmusire

„Keys to the City Volume One” - Robert Glasper

„Ride Into the Sun” - Brad Mehldau

„Blues Blood” - Immanuel Wilkins

Album vocal pop tradițional

„A Matter of Time” - Laufey | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Wintersongs” - Laila Biali

„The Gift of Love” - Jennifer Hudson

„Who Believes in Angels?” - Elton John și Brandi Carlile

„Harlequin” - Lady Gaga

„The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2” - Barbra Streisand

Album instrumental contemporan

„Brightside” - Arkai | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Ones & Twos” - Gerald Clayton

„Beatrio” - Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez

„Just Us” - Bob James și Dave Koz

„Shayan” - Charu Suri

Album de teatru muzical

„Buena Vista Social Club” - Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow și David Yazbek, producători (distribuția originală de pe Broadway) | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Death Becomes Her” - Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard și Michelle Williams, soliști vocali principali; Noel Carey, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Julia Mattison și Scott M. Riesett, producători; Noel Carey și Julia Mattison, compozitori/textieri (distribuția originală de pe Broadway)

„Gypsy” - Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson și Joy Woods, soliști vocali principali; David Caddick, Andy Einhorn, David Lai și George C. Wolfe, producători (Jule Styne, compozitor; Stephen Sondheim, textier) (Distribuția Broadway 2024)

„Just in Time” - Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence și Michele Pawk, soliști principali; Derik Lee, Andrew Resnick și Bill Sherman, producători (Bobby Darin, compozitor și textier) (Distribuția originală de pe Broadway)

„Maybe Happy Ending” - Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron și Helen J. Shen, soliști principali; Deborah Abramson, Will Aronson, Ian Kagey și Hue Park, producători; Hue Park, textier; Will Aronson, compozitor și textier (distribuția originală de pe Broadway)

Interpretare solo country

„Bad as I Used to Be [din „F1 The Movie”]” - Chris Stapleton | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Nose on the Grindstone” - Tyler Childers

„Good News” - Shaboozey

„I Never Lie” - Zach Top

„Somewhere Over Laredo” - Lainey Wilson

Interpretare duo/grup country

„Amen” - Shaboozey și Jelly Roll | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„A Song to Sing” - Miranda Lambert și Chris Stapleton

„Trailblazer” - Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert și Lainey Wilson

„Love Me Like You Used to Do” - Margo Price și Tyler Childers

„Honky Tonk Hall of Fame” - George Strait și Chris Stapleton

Cântec country

„Bitin’ List” - Tyler Childers, compozitor (Tyler Childers) | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Good News” - Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman și Jacob Torrey, compozitori (Shaboozey)

„I Never Lie” - Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols și Zach Top, compozitori (Zach Top)

„ Somewhere Over Laredo” - Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson și Lainey Wilson, compozitori (Lainey Wilson)

„A Song to Sing” - Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert și Chris Stapleton, compozitori (Miranda Lambert și Chris Stapleton)

Album country tradițional

„Ain’t in It for My Health” - Zach Top | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Dollar a Day” - Charley Crockett

„American Romance” - Lukas Nelson

„Oh What a Beautiful World” - Willie Nelson

„Hard Headed Woman” - Margo Price

Album country contemporan

„Patterns” - Kelsea Ballerini

„Snipe Hunter” - Tyler Childers

„Evangeline vs. the Machine” - Eric Church

„Beautifully Broken” - Jelly Roll | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Postcards From Texas” - Miranda Lambert

Interpretare americană tradițională

„Beautiful Strangers” - Mavis Staples | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Lonely Avenue” - Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman

„Ancient Light” - I’m With Her

„Crimson and Clay” - Jason Isbell

„Richmond on the James” - Alison Krauss & Union Station

Interpretare americana

„Godspeed” - Mavis Staples | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Boom” - Sierra Hull

„Poison in My Well” - Maggie Rose și Grace Potter

„That’s Gonna Leave a Mark” - Molly Tuttle

„Horses” - Jesse Welles

Cântec american tradițional

„Ancient Light” -Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan și Sara Watkins, compozitori (I’m With Her) | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Big Money” -Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo și Steve McEwan, compozitori (Jon Batiste)

„Foxes in the Snow” - Jason Isbell, compozitor (Jason Isbell)

„Middle” - Jesse Welles, compozitor (Jesse Welles)

„Spitfire” - Sierra Hull, compozitor (Sierra Hull)

Album Americana

„Big Money” - Jon Batiste | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Bloom” - Larkin Poe

„Last Leaf on the Tree” - Willie Nelson

„So Long Little Miss Sunshine” - Molly Tuttle

„Middle” - Jesse Welles

Album bluegrass

„Highway Prayers” - Billy Strings | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Carter & Cleveland” - Michael Cleveland și Jason Carter

„A Tip Toe High Wire” - Sierra Hull

„Arcadia” - Alison Krauss & Union Station

„Outrun” - The Steeldriver

Album de blues tradițional

„Ain’t Done With the Blues” - Buddy Guy | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Room on the Porch” - Taj Mahal și Keb’ Mo’

„One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey” - Maria Muldaur

„Look Out Highway” - Charlie Musselwhite

„Young Fashioned Ways” - Kenny Wayne Shepherd și Bobby Rush

Album de blues contemporan

„Preacher Kids” - Robert Randolph | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Breakthrough” - Joe Bonamassa

„Paper Doll” - Samantha Fish

„A Tribute to LJK” - Eric Gales

„Family” - Southern Avenue

Album folk

„Wild and Clear and Blue” - I’m With Her | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow” - Rhiannon Giddens și Justin Robinson

„Crown of Roses” - Patty Griffin

„Foxes in the Snow” - Jason Isbell

„Under the Powerlines (24 aprilie – 24 septembrie)” - Jesse Welles

Album regional de muzică roots

„A Tribute to the King of Zydeco” - (Diversi artiști) | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Live at Vaughan’s” - Corey Henry și Treme Funktet

„For Fat Man” - Preservation Brass și Preservation Hall Jazz Band

„Church of New Orleans” - Kyle Roussel

„Second Line Sunday” - Trombone Shorty și New Breed Brass Band

Interpretare/cântec gospel

„Come Jesus Come” - Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Do It Again” - Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, compozitor

„Church” - Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard și Jonas Myrin, compozitori

„Still (Live)” - Jonathan McReynolds și Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer și Terrell Demetrius Wilson, compozitori

„Amen” - Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II și Terrell Anthony Pettus, compozitori

Interpretare/cântec de muzică creștină contemporană

„Hard Fought Hallelujah” - Brandon Lake cu Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford și Brandon Lake, compozitori | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„I Know a Name” - Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake și Jacob Sooter, compozitori

„Your Way’s Better” - Forrest Frank; Forrest Frank și Pera, compozitori

„Headphones” - Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore, William Roderick Miller și Clifford Harris, compozitori

„Amazing” - Darrel Walls, PJ Morton; PJ Morton și Darrel Walls, compozitori

Album gospel

„Heart of Mine” - Darrel Walls, PJ Morton | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Sunny Days” - Yolanda Adams

„Tasha” - Tasha Cobbs Leonard

„Live Breathe Fight” - Tamela Mann

„Only on the Road (Live)” - Tye Tribbett

Album de muzică creștină contemporană

„Coritos Vol. 1” - Israel & New Breed | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Child of God II” - Forrest Frank

„King Of Hearts” - Brandon Lake

„Reconstruction” - Lecrae

„Let the Church Sing” - Tauren Wells

Album gospel roots

„I Will Not Be Moved (Live)” - The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Then Came the Morning” - Gaither Vocal Band

„Praise & Worship: More Than a Hollow Hallelujah” - The Isaacs

„Good Answers” - Karen Peck & New River

„Back to My Roots” - Candi Staton

Album pop latin

„Cancionera” - Natalia Lafourcade | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Cosa Nuestra” - Rauw Alejandro

„Bogotá (Deluxe)” - Andrés Cepeda

„Tropicoqueta” - Karol G

„¿Y ahora qué?” - Alejandro Sanz

Album de muzică urbană

„Debí Tirar Más Fotos” - Bad Bunny | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Mixteip” - J Balvin

„Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado” - Feid

„Naiki” - Nicki Nicole

„EUB Deluxe” - Trueno

„Sinfónico (En Vivo)” - Yandel

Album de rock latin sau alternativ

„Papota” - Ca7riel și Paco Amoroso | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Genes Rebeldes” - Aterciopelados

„Astropical” - Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana și Astropical

„Algorhythm” - Los Wizzards

„Novela” - Fito Paez

Album de muzică mexicană (inclusiv Tejano)

„Palabra De To’s (Seca)” - Carín León | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Mala Mía” - Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera

„Y Lo Que Viene” - Grupo Frontera

„Sin Rodeos” - Paola Jara

„Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía - Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo)” - Bobby Pulido

Album tropical latin

„Raíces” - Gloria Estefan | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Fotografías” - Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado și Orquesta

„Clásicos 1.0” - Grupo Niche

„Bingo” - Alain Pérez

„Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2” - Gilberto Santa Rosa

Interpretare muzicală globală

„EoO” - Bad Bunny | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Cantando en el Camino” - Ciro Hurtado

„Jerusalema” - Angélique Kidjo

„Inmigrante Y Que?” - Yeisy Rojas

„Shrini’s Dream (Live)” - Shakti

„Daybreak” - Anoushka Shankar cu Alam Khan și Sarathy Korwar

Interpretare muzicală africană

„Push 2 Start” - Tyla | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Love” - Burna Boy

„With You” - Davido cu Omah Lay

„Hope & Love” - Eddy Kenzo și Mehran Matin

„Gimme Dat” - Ayra Starr cu Wizkid

Album de muzică globală

„Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo” - Caetano Veloso și Maria Bethânia | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Sounds of Kumbha” - Siddhant Bhatia

„No Sign of Weakness” - Burna Boy

„Eclairer le monde - Light the World” - Youssou N’Dour

„Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live)” - Shakti

„Chapter III: We Return to Light” - Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan și Sarathy Korwar

Album reggae

„Blxxd & Fyah” - Keznamdi | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Treasure Self Love” - Lila Iké

„Heart & Soul” - Vybz Kartel

„From Within” - Mortimer

„No Place Like Home” - Jesse Royal

Album new age, ambient sau chant

„Nomadica” - Carla Patullo, cu participarea Scorchio Quartet și Tonality | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Kuruvinda” - Kirsten Agresta-Copely

„According to the Moon” - Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM și Dallas String Quartet

„Into the Forest” - Jahnavi Harrison

„The Colors in My Mind” - Chris Redding

Album de muzică pentru copii

„Harmony” - Fyütch și Aura V | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Ageless: 100 Years Young” - Joanie Leeds și Joya

„Buddy’s Magic Tree House” - Mega Ran

„Herstory” - Flor Bromley

„The Music of Tori and the Muses” - Tori Amos

Album de comedie

„Your Friend, Nate Bargatze” - Nate Bargatze | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Drop Dead Years” - Bill Burr

„Postmortem” - Sarah Silverman

„Single Lady” - Ali Wong

„What Had Happened Was...” - Jamie Foxx

Cărți audio, narațiuni și înregistrări de povestiri

„Meditații: Reflecțiile Sanctității Sale Dalai Lama” - Dalai Lama | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„Elvis, Rocky & Me: Povestea lui Carol Connors” - Kathy Garver

„Into the Uncut Grass” - Trevor Noah

„Lovely One: O memorie” - Ketanji Brown Jackson

„You Know It’s True: Povestea reală a lui Milli Vanilli” - Fab Morvan

Compilație coloană sonoră pentru media vizuală

„Sinners” - (Diversi artiști) | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„A Complete Unknown” - Timothée Chalamet

„F1 The Album” - (Diversi artiști)

„KPop Demon Hunters” - (Diversi artiști)

„Wicked” - (Diversi artiști)

Coloană sonoră pentru media vizuală (inclusiv film și televiziune)

„Sinners” - Ludwig Göransson, compozitor | CÂȘTIGĂTOR

„How to Train Your Dragon” - John Powell, compozitor

„Severance: Sezonul 2” - Theodore Shapiro, compozitor

„Wicked” - John Powell și Stephen Schwartz, compozitori

„The Wild Robot” - Kris Bowers, compozitor