Subcategorii în Sport

Coronavirus - COVID 19
România în stare de alertă
-
confirmate
-
vindecate
-
decese
Sună-ne (Luni - Vineri, 09:00 - 18:00) sau scrie-ne la numărul 0772.264.642 sau la adresa de e-mail [email protected] și pune intrebări despre coronavirus, situații sociale, medicale, suport psihologic. Semnalează situații deosebite.
Cele mai importante stiri      Sport      Tenis

Act REVOLTĂTOR în tenis. Sportivii, puşi să semneze dacă vor să joace la US Open

Florin Răvdan / 10 aug 2020 / 19:35
  Ascultă articolul în limba română  Listen to the article in English  Écoutez l'article en français

Sportivii care vor să participe la US Open au fost puşi să semneze un act care a stârnit revoltă. 

Concret, aceştia au fost puşi să semneze o declaraţie pe propria răspundere în care îşi asumă toată responsabilitatea pentru eventualele boli pe care le-ar putea contracta în timpul turneului. Aceştia trebuie să îşi asume vina şi dacă mor în timpul turneului, conform documentului. 

Ultimele materiale video - DCNewsTV.ro

STIRE RECOMANDATA

A DISPĂRUT! Opriți-vă 5 minute și citiți ASTA: Culisele unui dezastru

  10 aug, 18:58

Top 3 astazi

Pune aceste ingrediente în cafea! Bea-o și vei avea o siluetă de...
  09 aug, 16:48
Loredana Groza a ajuns de NERECUNOSCUT! / foto
  09 aug, 20:22
Pandișpan japonez, prăjitura de care nu te mai saturi. Un desert de...
  09 aug, 13:02

Te-ar putea interesa

Surpriză URIAȘĂ la "Ferma". Cine intră în competiție. Nu te-ai fi...
  10 aug, 18:57
Tehnica firului invizibil. E folosită de hoți pentru a da spargeri...
  10 aug, 13:55
Pepene uriaș în grădina unui fermier rus
  10 aug, 09:41
Nu mai depozita cafeaua așa! Își pierde aroma. GREȘEALĂ pe care o...
  10 aug, 08:28
Dieta cu porumb fiert. Slăbești cinci kilograme în timp record
  09 aug, 20:42
Amestecă miere și bicarbonat de sodiu. MINUNE pentru tenul tău!
  09 aug, 19:19
DCBusiness.ro
Este IREAL! Noua armă HIPERSONICĂ a SUA le întrece pe TOATE
  10 aug, 19:29
DCBusiness.ro
Cărțile de identitate cu CIP devin obligatorii? Noi reguli intrate...
  10 aug, 19:29
DCBusiness.ro
Covid-19. Simptom NEȘTIUT până acum. Este primul care apare
  10 aug, 19:29
Scapă de ţânţari cu un truc simplu. ”Arma” e la tine în bucătărie....
  09 aug, 18:34
DCMedical.ro
Amețeală când te ridici de pe scaun? Ce boală gravă riști să dezvolți
  10 aug, 16:05
DCMedical.ro
Conservele, cum ne pot îmbolnăvi: atenție la anumite substanțe
  10 aug, 16:05
Ziua Internațională a pisicii. Beneficii dacă ai acest animal în...
  08 aug, 09:51
Pune câteva boabe de cafea în frigider. TRUC genial
  08 aug, 09:24
EVZ.ro
Becali i-a dat interzis la Gina Pistol unui fotbalist celebru. „Îi...
  10 aug, 19:31
EVZ.ro
Ministrul Ion Ștefan, în plină criză de nervi: ”Întreab-o pe...
  10 aug, 19:31
Capital.ro
Va fi nevoie să moară oameni! Un fost premier lansează un scenariu...
  10 aug, 19:32
Capital.ro
Mesaj fulger de la OMS despre coronavirus. Acum totul e clar!...
  10 aug, 19:32
DefenseRomania.ro
Un general român atrage atenția. Ce LIPSEȘTE pentru apărarea României
  10 aug, 15:46
DefenseRomania.ro
Verdict horror: Avionul cu care Putin voia să sperie Occidentul NU...
  10 aug, 15:46
StiriDiaspora.ro
FAKE NEWS „în stil italian”: „România INFECTEAZĂ Italia cu basarabeni”
  10 aug, 14:49
StiriDiaspora.ro
Informații TERIBILE despre Andreea, VENITĂ din Germania care și-a...
  10 aug, 14:49
DefenseRomania.ro
INCIDENT: Avioanele Chinei au fost luate în VIZOR de sisteme...
  10 aug, 15:46
DefenseRomania.ro
Rusia avertizează: Va răspunde cu un ATAC nuclear oricărei rachete...
  10 aug, 15:46
DCBusiness.ro
Bill Gates: Va fi o CATASTROFĂ mai ÎNFRICOȘĂTOARE decât covid-19
  10 aug, 19:29
DCMedical.ro
Dr Mihaela Bilic: Fructul-desert care te ajută să slăbești!
  10 aug, 16:05
DCMedical.ro
Licopenul, beneficii pentru inimă, creier și vedere. În ce alimente...
  10 aug, 16:05
Secretul din meniurile de la restaurant, DEZVĂLUIT. Să fiți atenți...
  07 aug, 22:26
Top 20 cele mai dulci pisicuțe. Îți fură inima pe loc (GALERIE FOTO)
  07 aug, 12:00
Desert de SENZAȚIE! Rețetă de papanași DELICIOȘI cu sos de căpșuni....
  06 aug, 23:23
De ce nu este bine să arunci PÂINEA. Faci un mare PĂCAT! Ce ți se...
  06 aug, 09:50
De ce să presari puțină sare pe tocător înainte de a tăia...
  05 aug, 10:46
Vă temeți de E 260 și E 200 din alimente? Ce trebuie să știți!
  04 aug, 22:59
De ce e extrem de PERICULOS să conduci la bustul gol. De acum...
  04 aug, 17:12
Ce se întâmplă dacă pui sare în scurgerea chiuvetei. Vei fi uimit...
  04 aug, 11:14
De ce trebuie să stropești peștele cu oțet, înainte de gătire. Este...
  04 aug, 08:56
Cum să-ți faci spray natural anti-țânțari. Ingredientul care-i pune...
  03 aug, 12:35
Cum deosebești vinul natural de cel falsificat. La ce să fii atent
  02 aug, 21:53
Cum bați RAPID albușurile spumă. Ai nevoie de un ingredient banal....
  02 aug, 17:42
De ce să pui sare de lămâie în apa în care fierbi ciupercile....
  02 aug, 16:47
Andreea Bălan și Tiberiu Argint s-au dat de gol: IMAGINILE...
  02 aug, 14:25
Veste foarte bună pentru o ZODIE! I se poate schimba viața chiar de...
  02 aug, 12:23
Lidia Buble plănuiește să se mute în altă țară? Anunțul bizar al...
  02 aug, 10:42
Secretele din spatele coșmarurilor, explicate de Lidia Fecioru și...
  02 aug, 09:17
Voropchievici, runa pentru România în august 2020: Fiți oameni...
  01 aug, 21:37
Semne că te place, dar se teme. Lidia Fecioru: Poate nu știai, dar...
  01 aug, 19:36
Horoscop RUNE august 2020. O zodie CÂȘTIGĂ și toți vor vrea lângă...
  01 aug, 20:13
Cu un singur truc vei obține cea mai fragedă friptură. GENIAL!
  01 aug, 18:27
Predicție grea pentru o ZODIE. E cel mai important mesaj pe care îl...
  01 aug, 16:00
Cum se fierbe corect fasolea uscată. Secretul bucătarilor
  01 aug, 13:33
De ce să pui un vas cu zahăr ars, fierbinte, în frigider. Trucul...
  01 aug, 08:31
Top 20 imagini amuzante cu cel mai bun prieten al omului. Te...
  31 iul, 21:15
Cum te poți răcori în zilele toride, dacă nu ai aer condiționat....
  31 iul, 20:54
Cum fierbi carnea rapid. Ai nevoie de un ingredient banal. Nu e...
  31 iul, 16:52
DEZASTRU TOTAL pentru o zodie în august! Nimeni nu se aștepta! E...
  31 iul, 13:56
GATA! Urmează schimbări MAJORE în august 2020. Astrolog: Cine...
  31 iul, 10:22
Cu ce poți înlocui rântașul de făină în mâncare. Ideea salvatoare a...
  30 iul, 16:48
Motivul pentru care Răzvan Simion refuză să fie naș de cununie la...
  30 iul, 08:41
Ține minte datele de 4, 13 și 24 august 2020. Schimbări majore...
  30 iul, 08:18
Antena 1, emisiune nouă. Când începe și cine o va prezenta....
  29 iul, 22:00
Să nu încălzești niciodată mâncarea direct pe flacăra aragazului!...
  29 iul, 17:11
Cum măsori ingredientele în bucătărie, fără cântar. Câte grame are...
  29 iul, 16:46
Emisiune nouă la Antena 1 din 4 august. Cine a acceptat să...
  29 iul, 12:19
Situație neplăcută, dar necesară pentru o ZODIE. Primește, însă, și...
  29 iul, 08:16
Cum se FIERBE corect PORUMBUL. Gospodinele trebuie să știe!
  28 iul, 17:32
Cum scapi de PETELE de GRĂSIME de pe haine. 5 TRUCURI eficiente și...
  28 iul, 17:18
De ce să pui pâine în oala în care fierbi varza. Trucul este...
  28 iul, 16:48
Ce urmează pentru o ZODIE la final de iulie. Nu se aștepta!...
  28 iul, 08:14
Get it on App Store Get it on Google Play


Cele mai noi știri

acum un minut
Act REVOLTĂTOR în tenis. Sportivii, puşi să semneze dacă vor să joace la US Open
acum un minut
Elicopter românesc, RĂSTURNAT în Mali. MApN, anunț de ultimă oră
acum un minut
Proteste în Piața Victoriei. Tăriceanu: Guvernanții trebuie să înțeleagă. Va începe de la toamnă
acum 5 minute
Băsescu l-a botezat pe Buzăianu. Hohote de RÂS: "Vă dau un miel / Dați-mi!"
acum 11 minute
PROTEST DIASPORA 10 august. Detaliul-cheie, pierdut din vedere. Chirieac, semnal clar: De acolo trebuiau să plece
acum 11 minute
19 jurnaliști au fost arestați! EFJ: BRUTALITATE ȘI VIOLENȚĂ
acum 14 minute
Coronavirusul a venit în Grecia cu barca. Migranți salvați, infectați cu COVID-19
acum 23 de minute
PMP, pregătit să redevină PDL. Băsescu a aruncat BOMBA. ANUNȚ în direct: "Urmașii lui Petre Roman!"

Cele mai citite știri

pe 9 August 2020
Pune aceste ingrediente în cafea! Bea-o și vei avea o siluetă de INVIDIAT!
pe 9 August 2020
Loredana Groza a ajuns de NERECUNOSCUT! / foto
pe 9 August 2020
Pandișpan japonez, prăjitura de care nu te mai saturi. Un desert de nota 10!
pe 9 August 2020
O ZODIE își poate SCHIMBA destinul la 180 de grade: "Îndrăzniți chiar de LUNI. Va fi foarte bine!"
pe 9 August 2020
Imaginile momentului de la cimitirul unde va fi înmormântat Emi Pian: "Nu se poate așa ceva!"






Iti place noua modalitate de votare pe dcnews.ro?

Copyright 2020 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate. DCNews Proiect 81431.

Comandă acum o campanie publicitară pe acest site: [email protected]
Vezi versiune mobil
Vezi versiune tabletă
Vezi versiune desktop


nxt.22
YesMy