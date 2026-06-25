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DCNews Stiri Scene devastatoare în Venezuela, după ce a fost lovită de două cutremure puternice. Imagini cu urmările seismului / video

Scene devastatoare în Venezuela, după ce a fost lovită de două cutremure puternice. Imagini cu urmările seismului / video

Elena Aurel Autor: Elena Aurel
Data publicării: 25 Iun 2026
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Cutremur / Foto: Inquam, de Octav Ganea

Două cutremure puternice au lovit miercuri Venezuela și au provocat pagube semnificative.

Niciun bilanţ nu a fost făcut public. Conform USGS, un prim seism cu magnitudinea de 7,2 s-a produs la ora 22:04 GMT la o adâncime de 21,9 de kilometri, la aproximativ 200 de kilometri vest de Caracas. Al doilea, cu magnitudinea de 7,5 şi la o adâncime de 10 kilometri, a fost înregistrat 39 de secunde mai târziu la 45 kilometri distanţă de primul.

Tot potrivit USGS, este vorba despre un "eveniment dublu" şi despre o "catastrofă care ar putea avea o amploare considerabilă". "Este probabil ca bilanţul să fie sever şi daunele să fie semnificative", a scris institutul.

În Caracas, fotoreporteri ai AFP au văzut echipele de salvare organizându-se în jurul clădirilor prăbuşite. Oameni scoşi de sub dărâmături au fost fixaţi pe tărgi, în timp ce alţii au fost transportaţi spre ambulanţe.

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