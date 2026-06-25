Scene devastatoare în Venezuela, după ce a fost lovită de două cutremure puternice / video

Niciun bilanţ nu a fost făcut public. Conform USGS, un prim seism cu magnitudinea de 7,2 s-a produs la ora 22:04 GMT la o adâncime de 21,9 de kilometri, la aproximativ 200 de kilometri vest de Caracas. Al doilea, cu magnitudinea de 7,5 şi la o adâncime de 10 kilometri, a fost înregistrat 39 de secunde mai târziu la 45 kilometri distanţă de primul.

Tot potrivit USGS, este vorba despre un "eveniment dublu" şi despre o "catastrofă care ar putea avea o amploare considerabilă". "Este probabil ca bilanţul să fie sever şi daunele să fie semnificative", a scris institutul.

În Caracas, fotoreporteri ai AFP au văzut echipele de salvare organizându-se în jurul clădirilor prăbuşite. Oameni scoşi de sub dărâmături au fost fixaţi pe tărgi, în timp ce alţii au fost transportaţi spre ambulanţe.

A staggering 100,000 people are presumed dead after one of the deadliest earthquakes of the century struck Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, Wednesday. https://t.co/cyNd1Kyky9 pic.twitter.com/Lbs2aNk5sH

???????????? Footage shows Caracas' metro system thrown into chaos during the earthquakes



The 7.2 and 7.5 doublet hit the capital hard.



Parts of Caracas have lost power and cellphone signal, gas has been shut off in some areas, and the airport is closed.



Acting President Delcy… https://t.co/u2FUzGtOVb