NUMERE norocoase la LOTO, în funcție de zodie. Poți CÂȘTIGA o AVERE

În funcţie de fiecare zodie în parte, există mai multe numere norocoase care ar putea să-ți aducă o avere, dacă ai de gând să joci la Loto.

Berbec - Numere norocoase

4, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 22, 26

Taur - Numere norocoase

2, 4, 6, 11, 12, 16, 20, 29, 37, 47

Gemeni - Numere norocoase

3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, 23

Rac - Numere norocoase

2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 20, 25

Leu - Numere norocoase

1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 13, 19, 22

Fecioară - Numere norocoase

2, 5, 7, 12, 14, 23, 32, 41

Balanță - Numere norocoase

1, 6, 11, 15, 24, 33, 42

Scorpion - Numere norocoase

9, 14, 19, 27, 36, 45

Săgetător - Numere norocoase

3, 8, 12, 13, 18, 21, 30

Capricorn - Numere norocoase

1, 4, 7, 12, 17, 19, 22, 26

Vărsător - Numere norocoase

4, 9, 13, 14, 17, 19, 22, 26

Pești - Numere norocoase

3, 8, 13, 16, 18, 21, 25, 30, 34, 43

