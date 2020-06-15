Sărbătoarea Star Wars, anulată în 2020 din cauza pandemiei

"La această sărbătoare, sănătatea şi siguranţa fanilor este mereu prioritatea noastră numărul unu. Din cauza COVID-19, am decis să anulăm sărbătoarea pentru anul 2020", se arată într-o postare pe Twitter a evenimentului.
Due to the impact of COVID-19, we’ve made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration 2020. While this news is disappointing, we’re happy to announce #StarWarsCelebration will return to Anaheim in 2022. Full statement with ticket transfers/refunds info at https://t.co/o2ObVULVVF pic.twitter.com/CnRWHZhuDq— StarWars Celebration (@SW_Celebration) June 15, 2020