Cum și-a sărbătorit Prințul William ziua de naștere

Kate Middleton a organizat pentru soțul ei o aniversare deosebită.
De asemenea, aceasta a făcut o postare prin care își arată iubirea față de familie. A publicat o fotografie cu Prințul William și cei trei copii ai lor.
Familia a dorit să fie o zi de naștere restrânsă, alături de cei dragi.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
Today marks the 38th anniversary of the Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Strantra, Baron Carrickfergus, second in line heir to the British throne, captain of the British Air Force, father of many children, the husband of our beautiful Catherine, an athlete and simply handsome Prince William. Today we will devote to him ???????? . . #katemiddleton#katemiddelton#katemiddletonstyle#katemiddletondress#katemiddletonofcambridge#katemiddletonlook#princessdiana#princesscharlotte#royalfamily#royal#cambridge#cambridgelife#princewilliam#princewilliamdukeofcambridge#кейтмиддлтон#кейтмидлтонбант