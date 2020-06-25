Subcategorii în Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Cum și-a sărbătorit Prințul William ziua de naștere

Raluca Tindeche / 25 iun 2020 / 21:07
  Ascultă articolul în limba română  Listen to the article in English  Écoutez l'article en français

Prințul William a împlinit 38 de ani. 

Kate Middleton a organizat pentru soțul ei o aniversare deosebită. 

De asemenea, aceasta a făcut o postare prin care își arată iubirea față de familie.  A publicat o fotografie cu Prințul William și cei trei copii ai lor. 

Familia a dorit să fie o zi de naștere restrânsă, alături de cei dragi. 

 

Tagurile articolului:

Kate Middelton
print william
zi de nastere

