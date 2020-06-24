Subcategorii în Lifestyle

Lifestyle      Magazin

Alina Ceușan a dat marea veste pentru fani. E foarte fericită!

Rodica Mitu / 24 iun 2020 / 16:30
Alina Ceușan și-a surprins fanii cu o veste mult așteptată.

Alina Ceușan, fostă concurentă în cel de-al treilea sezon „Asia Express“, este însărcinată pentru prima dată. Bloggerița a făcut totul public pe contul său de Instagram, iar miercuri a spus dacă va avea un băiețel sau o fetiță.

„Este băiat!”, a scris Alina Ceușan pe Instagram.

Alina Ceuşan a participat în cel de-al treilea sezon „Asia EXpress“, difuzat de Antena 1, alături de prietena ei, Carmen Grebenişan. 


Și imaginea publicată miercuri pe Instagram:

