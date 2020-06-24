Alina Ceușan a dat marea veste pentru fani. E foarte fericită!

Alina Ceușan, fostă concurentă în cel de-al treilea sezon „Asia Express“, este însărcinată pentru prima dată. Bloggerița a făcut totul public pe contul său de Instagram, iar miercuri a spus dacă va avea un băiețel sau o fetiță.
„Este băiat!”, a scris Alina Ceușan pe Instagram.
Alina Ceuşan a participat în cel de-al treilea sezon „Asia EXpress“, difuzat de Antena 1, alături de prietena ei, Carmen Grebenişan.
Și imaginea publicată miercuri pe Instagram:
I was ready to give up my crown, but it seems like I'm still the only princess in the house ???????????? It's a boy! And we're both on the cover of @elleromania July Issue rocking @teilor_finejewellery diamonds. The magazine features a special inteview about the pregnancy & some beautiful photos with me and @raultisa - you can find it starting July25th at every press point in the country. Love, A. Big thanks to @domnicamar & @licapopescu, @christiantudose & Teilor team, @halucian and @teo_iu for the help! Makeup by me, hair by @raultisa.