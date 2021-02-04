Globurile de aur 2021: Lista completă a nominalizaților

„Mank” este filmul cu cele mai multe nominalizări, şapte, iar actorii Anya Taylor-Joy şi Sasha Baron Cohen au câte două.
Lista completă de nominalizări la Globurile de Aur 2021
Cel mai bun film de comedie sau musical
"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" (Amazon Studios)
"Hamilton" (walt Disney Pictures)"Music" (Neon)
"Palm Springs" (Vertical Entertainment)
"The Prom" (Netflix)
Cel mai bun film - dramă
"The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)
"Mank" (Netflix)
"Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)
"Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)
"The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)
Cel mai bun film într-o limbă străină
"Another Round", Danemarca (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
"La Llorona" Guatemala/Franța (Shudder)
"The Life Ahead", Italia (Netflix)"Minari" SUA (A24)
"Two of Us" Franța / SUA (Magnolia Pictures)
Cel mai bun scenariu
Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)
Jack Fincher - "Mank" (Netflix)
Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - "The Father" (Sony Pictures Classics)
Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)
Cel mai bun cântec
"Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messia"
"Here My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
"IO SI (Seen)" - "The Life Ahead"
"Speak Now" - "One Night in Miami"
"Tigers & Tweed" - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră
"The Midnight Sky" (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat
"Tenet" (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson
"News of the World" (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard
"Mank" (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
"Soul" (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar
Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah
"Jared Leto - "The Little Things
"Bill Murray - "On the Rocks
"Leslie Odom, Jr. - "One Night in Miami"
Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar
Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy
"Olivia Colman - "The Father
"Jodie Foster - "The Mauritanian
"Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"
Helana Zengel - "News of the World"
Cel mai bun actor într-un musical sau comedie
Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
"James Corden - "The Prom
"Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton"
Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"
Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs"
Cea mai bună actriță într-un musical sau comedie
Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
"Kate Hudson - "Music"
Michelle Pfeiffer - "French Exit"
Rosamund Pike - "I Care A Lot"
Anya Taylor-Joy - "Emma"
Cel mai bun film de animație
"The Croods: A New Age" (Universal Pictures)
"Onward" (Walt Disney Pictures)
"Over the Moon" (Netflix)
"Soul" (Walt Disney Pictures)
"Wolfwalkers" (Cartoon Saloon)
Cel mai bun actor într-o dramă
Chadwick Boseman - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
"Riz Ahmed - "The Sound of Metal
"Anthony Hopkins - "The Father
"Gary Oldman - "Mank"
Tahar Rahim - "The Mauritanian"
Cea mai bună actriță într-o dramă
Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"
Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"
Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"
Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman
Cel mai bun regizor
David Fincher - "Mank" (Netflix)
Regina King - "One Night in Miami" (Amazon Studios)
Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7" (Netflix)
Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)
Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman" (Focus Features)
Televiziune
Cel mai bun actor într-un serial de comedie:
Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"
Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"
Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"
Jason Sudekis - "Ted Lasso"
Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"
Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial de comedie
Lily Collins - "Emily in Paris"
Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant"
Elle Fanning - "The Great"
Jane Levy - "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"
Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek"
Cel mai bun actor într-un serial dramă
Jason Bateman - "Ozark"
Josh O'Connor - "The Crown"
Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"
Al Pacino - "Hunters"
Matthew Rhys - "Perry Mason"
Cel mai bună actriță într-un serial dramă
Olivia Colman - "The Crown"
Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"
Emma Corrin - "The Crown"
Laura Linney - "Ozark"
Sarah Paulsen - "Ratched"
Cel mai bun actor într-o miniserie
Bryan Cranston - "Your Honor"
Jeff Daniels - "The Comey Rule"
Hugh Grant - "The Undoing"
Mark Ruffalo - "I Know This Much is True"
Ethan Hawke - "The Good Lord Bird"
Cea mai bună actriță într-o miniserie
Cate Blanchett - "Mrs. America"
Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Normal People"
Shira Haas - "Unorthodox"
Nicole Kidman - "The Undoing"
Anya Taylor-Joy - "The Queen's Gambit"
Cel mai bun serial dramă
"The Crown" (Netflix)"
Lovecraft Country" (HBO Max)"
The Mandalorian" (Disney Plus)
"Ozark" (Netflix)
"Ratched" (Netflix)
Cea mai bună miniserie
"Normal People" (Hulu / BBC)
"The Queen's Gambit" (Netflix)
"Small Axe" (Amazon Studios / BBC)
"The Undoing" (HBO)
"Unorthodox" (Netflix)
Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial sau miniserie
Helena Bonham Carter - "The Crown"
Julia Garner - "Ozark"
Annie Murphy - "Schitt's Creek"
Cynthia Nixon - "Ratched"
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial sau miniserie
John Boyega - "Small Axe"
Brendan Gleeson - "The Comey Rule"
Daniel Levy - "Schitt's Creek"
Jim Parsons - "Hollywood"
Donald Southerland - "The Undoing"
Cel mai bun serial de comedie sau musical
"Emily in Paris" (Netflix)"
The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)"
Schitt's Creek" (CBC)
"The Great" (Hulu)
"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)