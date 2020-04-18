Număr medici infectați cu coronavirus în România. Distribuire județe

Coronavirus - COVID 19
Anca Murgoci / 18 apr 2020 / 12:27
Grupul de Comunicare Strategică a anunțat numărul medicilor infectați cu coronavirus în România.

Numărul cadrelor medicale infectate cu noul coronavirus este 1031, conform raportărilor primite de INSP din teritoriu:

 

Alba total 18


Arad total 53


București total 149


Bacău total 11


Bihor total 2


Bistrița-Năsăud total 5


Brăila total 1


Botoșani total 9


Brașov total 27


Cluj total 15


Caraș-Severin total 1


Constanța total 2


Covasna total 9


Dâmbovița total 3


Dolj total 1


Galați total 35


Giurgiu total 15


Hunedoara total 37


Harghita total 1


Ilfov total 2


Ialomița total 1


Iași total 13


Mehedinți total 3


Mureș total 17


Neamț total 8


Prahova total 1

 

Sibiu total 11


Satu Mare total 2


Suceava total 462


Tulcea total 1


Timiș total 31


Teleorman total 15


Vâlcea total 3


Vrancea total 67

