New York Times relatează știri false. Unde a ajuns istoria unei ,,victime'' în paginile publicației

Corecția admite o informație veridică și importantă, despre felul în care o presupusa „victimă” a lui Kavanaugh a refuzat să ofere declarații publicației Times și nu își amintește presupusul „atac”.
Înainte de publicarea rezultatelor, publicația Times știa acest fapt și a ales în continuare să-l ascundă în mod deliberat de public. Acum, se dovedește că întreaga poveste este una falsă. Ceea ce New York Times admite acum este că: presupusa victimă a lui Brett Kavanaugh nu își amintește să fi fost o victimă, nu ține minte atacul și nici că ar fi fost agresată sexual.
New York Times nu numai că a mers mai departe și a relatat povestea drept credibilă, dar a ascuns informațiile pentru cititorii săi.
