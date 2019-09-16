Categorii in Lifestyle


Cele mai importante stiri      Lifestyle

New York Times relatează știri false. Unde a ajuns istoria unei ,,victime'' în paginile publicației

Alina Panico / 16 sep 2019 / 23:12 Salveaza PDF Comentarii
new-york-times
Descriere foto: new-york-times

Celebra publicație New York Times a refuzat, inițial, să corecteze cea mai recentă știre în care este implicat un membru al Curții Supreme de Justiție a SUA. 

Corecția admite o informație veridică și importantă, despre felul în care o presupusa „victimă” a lui Kavanaugh a refuzat să ofere declarații publicației Times și nu își amintește presupusul „atac”.

Înainte de publicarea rezultatelor, publicația Times știa acest fapt și a ales în continuare să-l ascundă în mod deliberat de public. Acum, se dovedește că întreaga poveste este una falsă. Ceea ce New York Times admite acum este că: presupusa victimă a lui Brett Kavanaugh nu își amintește să fi fost o victimă, nu ține minte atacul și nici că ar fi fost agresată sexual. 

New York Times nu numai că a mers mai departe și a relatat povestea drept credibilă, dar a ascuns informațiile pentru cititorii săi.

 
 
 
Vezi această postare pe Instagram

????????NYT FORCED TO MAKE BOMBSHELL CORRECTION AFTER KAVANAUGH SMEAR ???????? The far-left New York Times has been shamed into adding a humiliating “correction” to its latest and now-debunked smear of Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The correction admits a fairly, somewhat, kinda, sorta, maybe important piece of information about how Kavanaugh’s alleged “victim” refused to talk to the Times and doesn’t remember the alleged “assault.” Prior to publishing the smear, the Times knew this fact and still chose to deliberately hide it from the public. And we all know why… It proves the whole story is fake news. Now… Did you catch that? Did you catch what the New York Times is now admitting…? Let me repeat it for the CNN-impaired: Brett Kavanaugh’s alleged victim doesn’t recall being an alleged victim. The “victim” doesn’t remember the assault. The “victim” doesn’t remember being sexually assaulted. She doesn’t remember it happening. And the New York Times not only went ahead and reported the story as credible, the New York Times hid that information from its readers. ????BY: NOLTE????

O postare distribuită de Breitbart (@wearebreitbart) peSep 16, 2019 la 7:45 PDT


STIRE RECOMANDATA

Barna și Dăncilă, prezidențiale 2019. Remus Borza, analiza care îi dă ”emoții lui Iohannis”

  16 sep, 22:10

Deputatul Remus Borza EXCLUSIV

Top 3 astazi

DEZASTRU pentru o zodie. Luna Plină a adus haos, urmează alte...
  16 sep, 00:05
Misterul corpului carbonizat din curtea lui Gheorghe Dincă....
  16 sep, 11:56
O nouă pensie pentru români. Proiectul de lege a ajuns în Senat
  16 sep, 14:32

Te-ar putea interesa

Scapă de călcâiele crăpate în doar cinci zile. Soluţia este foarte...
  16 sep, 22:57
De ce trebuie să mănânci coajă de lămâie în fiecare zi. Beneficii,...
  16 sep, 22:24
WOWBiz.ro
Văduvă celebră din România, gest cutremurător pentru decedat: „În...
  16 sep, 22:57
WOWBiz.ro
„Călin Geambașu, atac la adresa tatălui său: „Păi ce facem,...
  16 sep, 22:56
StirileKanalD.ro
Doliu uriaș în fotbalul românesc: IENEI A MURIT! O legendă
  15 sep, 15:29
StirileKanalD.ro
Viorel Cataramă aruncă bomba: Alexandra și Luiza NU SUNT MOARTE
  15 sep, 11:24
DCBusiness.ro
Apare o nouă pensie pentru români. Legea a ajuns în Senat
  17 sep, 00:03
DCBusiness.ro
Mai tari decât orice rachete. Sunt mici, dar fac ravagii
  17 sep, 00:03
DCBusiness.ro
Prețul benzinei va crește cu siguranță. În orice caz, așa cred unii
  17 sep, 00:03
Slăbeşte cu ajutorul foliei de plastic. Trucul pe care trebuie să-l...
  16 sep, 21:51
DCMedical.ro
Fructul care promite tinereţe fără bătrâneţe de peste 100 de ani
  16 sep, 22:34
DCMedical.ro
Vitamina E reduce afectarea mușchiului inimii după un infarct
  16 sep, 22:34
Cancan.ro
Sorin Ovidiu Bălan, despre reconstituirea cu Gheorghe Dincă! Vedeta...
  16 sep, 17:14
Cancan.ro
Cristiano Ronaldo a izbucnit în lacrimi când a văzut imagini...
  16 sep, 16:30
EVZ.ro
Reghecampf și Anamaria Prodan, divorț bombă? Vestea cutremură lumea...
  17 sep, 00:24
EVZ.ro
Tensiuni în Marea Neagră! Rusia vs. SUA la doi pași de România
  17 sep, 00:24
Capital.ro
Lovitură cruntă pentru Kovesi! A fost demascată: Totul s-a aflat la...
  17 sep, 00:21
Capital.ro
Dragnea este distrus! A pierdut orice speranță să mai revină: Este...
  17 sep, 00:21
DefenseRomania.ro
Iranul a capturat o navă în Golful Persic
  16 sep, 21:27
DefenseRomania.ro
Rusia a blocat trei atacuri israeliene asupra unor obiective ale...
  16 sep, 21:27
Cinci lucruri care pot fi curăţate cu sos de roşii
  16 sep, 20:31
Pune cafea sub ochi. Motivul este incredibil
  16 sep, 20:06
Viitorulromaniei.ro
Alexandru Zob, actor independent: „E greu să trăiești din actorie...
  13 sep, 10:57
Cea mai simplă şi gustoasă reţetă de murături. Secretul ştiut doar...
  16 sep, 19:37
Cum ar trebui să stai corect pe vasul de toaletă. Evită eventualele...
  16 sep, 18:39
Cinci greşeli pe care le faci atunci când găteşti piure de cartofi
  16 sep, 18:01
Dietă cu pomelo. Slăbeşti trei kilograme în cinci zile
  16 sep, 16:39






Iti place noua modalitate de votare pe dcnews.ro?

Copyright 2019 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.
Vezi versiune mobil
Vezi versiune tabletă
Vezi versiune desktop


dcn.n-nxt.28