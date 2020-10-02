Mike Pence a fost testat pentru COVID-19

Vicepreședintele SUA, Mike Pence, a fost testat pentru a se vedea dacă este infectat cu noul coronavirus. Rezultatul a fost negativ. Anunțul a fost făcut de Devin O'Malley, secretarul de presă al vicepreședintelui, care a spus că Mike Pence a fost testat negativ și „este într-o stare e sănătate bună”, într-o postare pe Twitter.
As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.— Devin O’Malley (@VPPressSec) October 2, 2020
Anunțul vine după ce, Președintele american Donald Trump a dezvăluit într-un tweet că el și soția sa Melania au contractat coronavirusul și intră în carantină, porivit AlJazeera.