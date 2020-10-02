Subcategorii în Stiri

Coronavirus - COVID 19
România în stare de alertă
-
confirmate
-
vindecate
-
decese
Sună-ne (Luni - Vineri, 09:00 - 18:00) sau scrie-ne la numărul 0772.264.642 sau la adresa de e-mail [email protected] și pune intrebări despre coronavirus, situații sociale, medicale, suport psihologic. Semnalează situații deosebite.
Cele mai importante stiri      Stiri      Internațional Ioan-Radu Gava | 02 oct 2020 / 16:52

Mike Pence a fost testat pentru COVID-19

  Ascultă în română  Listen in English  Écoutez en français  Playlist audio

Vicepreședintele Statelor Unite, Mike Pence, a fost testat pentru coronavirus. Iată rezultatul.

Vicepreședintele SUA, Mike Pence, a fost testat pentru a se vedea dacă este infectat cu noul coronavirus. Rezultatul a fost negativ. Anunțul a fost făcut de Devin O'Malley, secretarul de presă al vicepreședintelui, care a spus că Mike Pence a fost testat negativ și „este într-o stare e sănătate bună”, într-o postare pe Twitter.

 

 

Anunțul vine după ce, Președintele american Donald Trump a dezvăluit într-un tweet că el și soția sa Melania au contractat coronavirusul și intră în carantină, porivit AlJazeera.

 

 

Tagurile articolului:

coronavirus
covid19
pence
rezultat
testat

Ultimele materiale video - DCNewsTV.ro

STIRE RECOMANDATA

De ce suporterii nu au fost așteptați afară, la ieșirea din metrou pentru a fi prinși? Răspunsul unor surse din Jandarmerie

  02 oct, 17:18

Captură RTV EXCLUSIV

Top 3 astazi

Avertisment GRAV de la ANM. Până pe 7 octombrie vom avea parte de...
  01 oct, 09:17
Chirieac: Urmează ceva în țara noastră. Vom afla de ce sistemul o...
  01 oct, 11:40
Prăjitura Petre Roman: Rețeta surpriză a zilei. Este bestială!
  01 oct, 08:53

Te-ar putea interesa

Răzvan Simion și Dani Oțil, așa cum nu i-ați mai văzut: ”Am plâns...
  02 oct, 17:11
Cel mai IMPORTANT mesaj pentru o ZODIE. Nimeni nu se aștepta la așa...
  02 oct, 16:00
De ce să pui felii de lămâie pe grătar, înainte de a așeza peștele....
  02 oct, 12:09
Un truc pentru clătite e atât de simplu încât vei rămâne surprins...
  01 oct, 23:50
Lună Plină în Berbec. Mesaj PUTERNIC pentru patru ZODII. Cine are...
  01 oct, 23:05
Lidia Buble, din nou lângă Răzvan Simion, la ”Neatza”. Dani Oțil:...
  01 oct, 16:41
DCBusiness.ro
Cum sunt spionați oamenii în aceste țări! Este INCREDIBIL
  02 oct, 17:51
DCBusiness.ro
Cum sunt spionați oamenii în aceste țări! Este INCREDIBIL
  02 oct, 16:06
DCBusiness.ro
COVID-19: Aceste SEMNE pe limbă sunt un NOU SIMPTOM
  02 oct, 16:06
TOTUL în favoarea unei ZODII! Urmează schimbări importante înainte...
  01 oct, 16:04
DCMedical.ro
Virozele de sezon ar putea ajuta la combaterea COVID-19: cum este...
  02 oct, 15:53
DCMedical.ro
Hipotiroidismul: cum recunoști boala care te lasă fără energie
  02 oct, 15:53
Surpriză uriașă pentru fanii "Prison Break". Va apărea un nou...
  01 oct, 12:50
"Rugă pentru părinți", piesa care-ți zdruncină sufletul. Le-ai...
  01 oct, 09:56
EVZ.ro
Ministerul Educației, război împotriva elevilor care nu poartă...
  02 oct, 17:49
EVZ.ro
Veste bombă! Starea de sănătate a lui Liviu Dragnea s-a înrăutățit...
  02 oct, 17:49
Cafea italiană. Care este diferența dintre caffe macchiato, latte...
  01 oct, 09:41
Trucuri care te vor ajuta să obții mămăliga perfectă și să te...
  30 sep, 20:47
DefenseRomania.ro
Nagorno-Karabah | Serviciile franceze de informaţii: 300 de...
  02 oct, 14:22
DefenseRomania.ro
Preşedintele american Donald Trump, testat pozitiv cu COVID-19
  02 oct, 14:22
StiriDiaspora.ro
Noi STATE incluse pe lista celor „NESIGURE”. RESTRICȚII pentru...
  02 oct, 12:39
StiriDiaspora.ro
Marea Britanie. O ROMÂNCĂ de 18 ani, „CREIERUL” unei CRIME cu...
  02 oct, 12:39
DefenseRomania.ro
Japonia îşi creşte bugetul pentru apărare. Bani pentru avioane F-35...
  02 oct, 14:22
DefenseRomania.ro
Navalny: În spatele otrăvirii mele se află Putin
  02 oct, 14:22
DCBusiness.ro
PARACETAMOL. A fost descoperit un efect absolut NEAȘTEPTAT
  02 oct, 16:06
DCMedical.ro
Metformina, efectul NEȘTIUT și INCREDIBIL la cei cu diabet de tip 2
  02 oct, 15:53
DCMedical.ro
Cancer. Care sunt alimentele care te pun în pericol
  02 oct, 15:53
Cale nouă pentru o ZODIE în octombrie. E pregătită! ȘOC pentru...
  30 sep, 16:10
Lună Plină în Berbec, 2 octombrie 2020. Patru ZODII, afectate...
  29 sep, 23:31
ZODIA cu noroc. I se schimbă destinul în curând!
  29 sep, 16:02
Folosești bulion în mâncare? Atunci trebuie să știi următorul lucru
  28 sep, 18:24
A greșit! Luna Plină în Berbec, schimbare pentru o ZODIE! Ce...
  28 sep, 16:03
De ce să pui un ALBUȘ în CIORBĂ. Nu te-ai fi gândit la asta!...
  28 sep, 12:57
Un nutriționist atrage atenția: Nu ar trebui să consumăm acest pește!
  27 sep, 19:19
Luna Nouă în Berbec schimbă viața unei ZODII! Primește cel mai...
  27 sep, 13:42
Voropchievici răstoarnă TOT ce știai. Cei mai importanți ani din...
  25 sep, 14:33
Un cățel vă arată că este expert în purtarea măștii de protecție /...
  25 sep, 11:51
Ștefan Bănică, dezvăluire despre fiul său după ce s-a întâmplat pe...
  25 sep, 09:29
”Orfanii unei naţiuni”, serial nou la TV cu un subiect cutremurător
  25 sep, 08:41
Până pe 14 noiembrie, AȘA o să fie! Ce urmează pentru o ZODIE e...
  25 sep, 08:19
Ce se întâmplă dacă pui bicarbonat într-un vas cu apă și-l bagi la...
  24 sep, 22:34
Există o regulă de aur pentru un ou ochi perfect. Nu vei da greș...
  24 sep, 11:56
AZI se întâmplă ceva în viața unei ZODII! E cel mai important mesaj
  24 sep, 08:15
Schimbări cu emisiunea lui Răzvan Simion şi Dani Oțil: Ne cerem...
  23 sep, 15:28
Superstiție puternică: OBIECTUL care nu se păstrează în casă şi...
  23 sep, 13:08
Așa a reacționat Andreea Bălan la TV, după ce i s-a zis ”draga mea,...
  23 sep, 10:46
Cea mai TARE glumă despre online și ședințele de spiritism
  23 sep, 09:24
A refuzat să mai participe la “Bravo, ai stil! Celebrities!”....
  23 sep, 09:10
DEZASTRU TOTAL pentru o zodie. Se întâmplă săptămâna aceasta și îi...
  23 sep, 08:19
Dieta mediteraneană, beneficii miraculoase pentru sănătate. E...
  23 sep, 00:11
Toamna în imagini. Cele mai frumoase fotografii pentru coperta...
  22 sep, 22:16
De ce să presari cafea prin frigider. Truc cu rezultate uimitoare
  22 sep, 16:06
Cum poți să bei cafea și Coca-Cola fără să-ți pătezi dinții foarte...
  22 sep, 11:43
Transformare pentru o ZODIE. Se întâmplă RAPID! Să se pregătească...
  22 sep, 08:25
"Nemilosul Istanbul", serial nou la Kanal D. O poveste de viaţă...
  21 sep, 21:13
De ce să lași un castron cu bicarbonat în frigider, timp de 24 de...
  21 sep, 19:37
Ce poți mânca la cină. Recomandarea nutriționistului: "Puteți...
  21 sep, 19:16
De ce să pui coji de lămâie în apa în care speli rufele. Rezultat...
  21 sep, 16:26
Predicție UIMITOARE pentru o ZODIE! Ce urmează să i se întâmple,...
  21 sep, 14:06
Serialul ”Adela” de la Antena 1, super veste. Te așteptai la așa...
  21 sep, 11:54
Obiceiul care te dă de gol! Ce fel de om ești în funcție de cafeaua...
  21 sep, 10:41
Momentul schimbării pentru Dani Oțil și Răzvan Simion: După atâția...
  21 sep, 09:29
”M-am născut în pușcărie”. Moment viral la iUmor. Bendeac: ”Ai...
  21 sep, 09:13
Cel mai IMPORTANT mesaj pentru o zodie! Un singur detaliu poate...
  21 sep, 08:14
Ce plante NU trebuie să ții în casă dacă ai pisică. Sunt TOXICE
  18 sep, 21:39
"BRAVO, AI STIL! Celebrities", eliminare 19 septembrie 2020....
  18 sep, 20:44
Get it on App Store Get it on Google Play


Cele mai noi știri

acum 2 minute
Monica Anisie, mesaj TĂIOS pentru elevii fără mască. „Riscă să i se scadă nota la purtare”
acum 2 minute
În ce condiții pot transmite asimptomaticii SARS-COV-2, cu mască sau fără mască
acum 6 minute
România-Israel, prima reuniune a Grupului de lucru în domeniul economic
acum 11 minute
Ce i-a transmis Putin lui Trump după ce a aflat că are COVID-19
acum 13 minute
Un jucător împătimit de fotbal se RETRAGE la 80 de ani. „Viitorul era sigur de ceva ani...”
acum 25 de minute
Play-off Euro 2020. Islanda a anunțat lotul pentru meciul cu România
acum 29 de minute
Un milionar a MURIT încercând să depășească recordul de viteză. NU s-a învățat minte!
acum 29 de minute
Şalupă cu turişti răsturnată în Dunăre

Cele mai citite știri

pe 1 Octombrie 2020
Avertisment GRAV de la ANM. Până pe 7 octombrie vom avea parte de un fenomen EXTREM în România
pe 1 Octombrie 2020
Chirieac: Urmează ceva în țara noastră. Vom afla de ce sistemul o dorește pe Clotilde Armand
pe 1 Octombrie 2020
Prăjitura Petre Roman: Rețeta surpriză a zilei. Este bestială!
pe 1 Octombrie 2020
Scandal Sectorul 1. Tudorache, propunere către Barna: Îmi dau DEMISIA din toate funcțiile publice. El pleacă?
pe 1 Octombrie 2020
Răsturnare de situație la Sectorul 1. Tudorache NU mai vrea renumărarea, nouă SOLICITARE






Iti place noua modalitate de votare pe dcnews.ro?

Copyright 2020 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate. DCNews Proiect 81431.

Comandă acum o campanie publicitară pe acest site: [email protected]
Vezi versiune mobil
Vezi versiune tabletă
Vezi versiune desktop


nxt.22
NoMy