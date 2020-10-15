Subcategorii în Stiri

BREAKING NEWS  Informația MOMENTULUI despre Ursula von der Leyen: Plec imediat!

Ursula von der Leyen
Ursula von der Leyen

Președintele Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, a făcut anunțul momentului. Aceasta a postat pe Twitter.

Într-un mesaj postat pe Twitter, președintele Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, a anunțat că se autoizolează. Aceasta a precizat:

 

„Tocmai am fost informați că un membru al biroului meu a fost testat pozitiv cu COVID-19 în această dimineață. Eu însumi am avut rezultate negative.

Cu toate acestea, ca măsură de precauție, părăsesc imediat Consiliul European pentru a intra în autoizolare.“

 

