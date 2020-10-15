Informația MOMENTULUI despre Ursula von der Leyen: Plec imediat!

Într-un mesaj postat pe Twitter, președintele Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, a anunțat că se autoizolează. Aceasta a precizat:
„Tocmai am fost informați că un membru al biroului meu a fost testat pozitiv cu COVID-19 în această dimineață. Eu însumi am avut rezultate negative.
Cu toate acestea, ca măsură de precauție, părăsesc imediat Consiliul European pentru a intra în autoizolare.“
I have just been informed that a member of my front office has tested positive to COVID-19 this morning. I myself have tested negative.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 15, 2020
However as a precaution I am immediately leaving the European Council to go into self-isolation.