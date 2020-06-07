Subcategorii în Coronavirus

Coronavirus - COVID 19
România în stare de alertă
confirmate
vindecate
decese
Imaginea momentului din frizerii. Deghizarea angajaților a ajuns în presa internațională - FOTO

Cătălina Burghelea / 07 iun 2020 / 10:03
O frizerie a luat o decizie radicală.

Deși este foarte greu de suportat masca de protecție, angajații unei frizerii din New Delhi, India, își tund clienții costumați în combinezoane. Din cap până în picioare, angajații poartă echipament de protecție, pentru a împiedica infectarea cu coronavirus. 

Afacerile și magazinele s-au redeschis în multe state din India, în ciuda unei creșteri a cazurilor de coronavirus. ⁠⁠

 
 
 
 
 
A hairdresser in personal protective suit attends to a customer at a hair salon in New Delhi, India ????????⁠ ⁠ Businesses and shops reopened in many states as a three-phase plan to lift the nationwide coronavirus lockdown began despite an upward trend in new infections. ⁠ ⁠ Indian Prime Minister has stressed that restrictions are being eased to focus on promoting economic activity, which has been severely hit by the lockdown⁠ ⁠ ???? AP Photo/Manish Swarup⁠ ⁠ --⁠ ⁠ Want to stay on top of the biggest story of the century? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get the latest coronavirus news, analysis and advice as the pandemic continues ????⁠ ⁠

