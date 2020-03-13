Coronavirus. Imagini emoţionante în China. Un pacient aflat la izolare de o lună, scos să vadă apusul

"Bătrânul este în spital, în izolare, de aproape o lună, iar asta i-a indus o stare de depresie. M-am gândit că razele soarelui ar putea să îi ridice un pic moralul", a explicat medicul său, Liu Kau.
View this post on Instagram
An 87- year old patient who has been inside a Wuhan hospital for a month with #COVID19 was taken outside to see the sunset. "The elderly man had been stuck in the isolation ward for nearly a month, which made him a bit depressed. I thought the rays of the sun might cheer him up" said his doctor, Liu Kai. Humanity in a time of coronavirus.