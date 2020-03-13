Cele mai importante stiri      Coronavirus      coronavirus

Coronavirus. Imagini emoţionante în China. Un pacient aflat la izolare de o lună, scos să vadă apusul

Florin Răvdan / 13 Martie 2020
Un bărbat în vârstă de 87 de ani din China, infectat cu coronavirus în urmă cu o lună, a fost scos de medici la aer liber, pentru a admira apusul.

"Bătrânul este în spital, în izolare, de aproape o lună, iar asta i-a indus o stare de depresie. M-am gândit că razele soarelui ar putea să îi ridice un pic moralul", a explicat medicul său, Liu Kau. 

