BREAKING: Pro-Trump protestors have breached the Capitol.pic.twitter.com/mDyvXy8YqC— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 6, 2021
Susținătorii lui Donald Trump au reușit să pătrundă în clădirea Capitoliului.
The Capitol is literally being broken into.— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2021
We’re under siege. pic.twitter.com/HW5bxbyr0h
They breached the Capitol pic.twitter.com/tWKxojW2Hr— Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 6, 2021
PHOTOS: Trump supporters force lockdown of Capitol in Washington after entering building https://t.co/CXWBhNKhRa pic.twitter.com/WFUgaMYxoj— Bloomberg (@business) January 6, 2021