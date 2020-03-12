Cele mai importante stiri      Coronavirus      coronavirus

Tom Hanks și soția sa au coronavirus

Rodica Mitu / 12 Martie 2020
Actorul Tom Hanks spune că el și soția sa au fost diagnosticați cu noul coronavirus.

Printr-o postare pe Instagram, Tom Hanks a anunțat că se afla în Australia, alături de soția sa, în momentul în care au fost testați.

„Bună, tuturor! Sunt împreună cu Rita în Australia. Ne simțeam puțin obosiți, de parcă am fi răcit. În plus, aveam dureri musculare. Pe Rita o deranjau frisoanele și febra", a spus actorul. „Am fost testați pentru coronavirus și rezultatul a ieșit pozitiv pentru amândoi. Ce este de făcut acum?".

Fotografia care însoțește mesajul este sugestivă, înfățișând o mănușă chirurgicală folosită.

 

