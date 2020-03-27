Categorii in Coronavirus

Coronavirus - COVID 19
România în stare de urgență
-
confirmate
-
vindecate
-
decese
Premierul Marii Britanii, Boris Johnson, este infectat cu COVID-19

Neagoe Narcis-Florentin / 27 Martie 2020 / 13:24
  Ascultă articolul în limba română  Listen to the article in English  Écoutez l'article en français

Premierul Marii Britanii, Boris Johnson, a fost confirmat pozitiv cu Covid-19 și va sta izolat la domiciliu, de unde va conduce acțiunile guvernului.

Premierul Marii Britanii, Boris Johnson, a fost confirmat pozitiv cu Covid-19 și va sta izolat la domiciliu, de unde va conduce acțiunile guvernului.

Pe parcursul ultimelor 24 de ore am avut simptome ușoare și am fost testat pozitiv pentru noul coronavirus.

În prezent, mă auto-izolez, însă voi continua să conduc reacțiile guvernului prin videoconferință, în timp ce ne luptăm cu virusul. Împreună, vom înfrânge acest lucru. #StațiAcasăSalvațiVieți”.

 

