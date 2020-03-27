Premierul Marii Britanii, Boris Johnson, este infectat cu COVID-19

Premierul Marii Britanii, Boris Johnson, a fost confirmat pozitiv cu Covid-19 și va sta izolat la domiciliu, de unde va conduce acțiunile guvernului.
„Pe parcursul ultimelor 24 de ore am avut simptome ușoare și am fost testat pozitiv pentru noul coronavirus.
În prezent, mă auto-izolez, însă voi continua să conduc reacțiile guvernului prin videoconferință, în timp ce ne luptăm cu virusul. Împreună, vom înfrânge acest lucru. #StațiAcasăSalvațiVieți”.
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) 27 martie 2020
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri