Jennifer Aniston, imagine ȘOCANTĂ! "Coronavirusul este real! Nu avea nicio problemă de sănătate"

20 iul 2020
  Ascultă articolul în limba română  Listen to the article in English  Écoutez l'article en français
FOTO AGERPRES
FOTO AGERPRES

Actrița Jennifer Aniston a publicat o imagine șocantă pentru a demonstra că există noul coronavirus. Vă avertizăm că imaginea are un puternic impact emoțional!

Jennifer Aniston a vorbit pe Instagram experiența prin care trece un prieten de-ai săi după ce a fost infectat cu coronavirus. Actrița a spus că bărbatul nu avea comorbidități.

 

„El este prietenul nostru, Kevin. Perfect sănătos... nu avea nicio problemă de sănătate necunoscută. Așa este Covid. Este real. Nu putem fi atât de naivi încât să riscăm… Dacă vrem să se termine, primul pas pe care trebuie să îl facem este să purtăm masca. Gândiți-vă la persoanele care au suferit deja din cauza acestui virus îngrozitor. Făceți-o pentru familia voastră. Și mai ales pentru voi. Covid afectează persoanele de toate vârstele. PS – fotografia asta a fost făcută la începutul lunii aprilie. Mulțumim lui Dumnezeu, aproape s-a vindecat”, a scris Jennifer Aniston pe Instagram.

 

 

