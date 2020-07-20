Jennifer Aniston, imagine ȘOCANTĂ! ”Coronavirusul este real! Nu avea nicio problemă de sănătate”

Jennifer Aniston a vorbit pe Instagram experiența prin care trece un prieten de-ai săi după ce a fost infectat cu coronavirus. Actrița a spus că bărbatul nu avea comorbidități.
„El este prietenul nostru, Kevin. Perfect sănătos... nu avea nicio problemă de sănătate necunoscută. Așa este Covid. Este real. Nu putem fi atât de naivi încât să riscăm… Dacă vrem să se termine, primul pas pe care trebuie să îl facem este să purtăm masca. Gândiți-vă la persoanele care au suferit deja din cauza acestui virus îngrozitor. Făceți-o pentru familia voastră. Și mai ales pentru voi. Covid afectează persoanele de toate vârstele. PS – fotografia asta a fost făcută la începutul lunii aprilie. Mulțumim lui Dumnezeu, aproape s-a vindecat”, a scris Jennifer Aniston pe Instagram.
This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real. ⠀ ⠀ We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.⠀ ⠀ Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages. PS this photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers ????????❤️