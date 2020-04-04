Categorii in Coronavirus

Coronavirus - COVID 19
România în stare de urgență
-
confirmate
-
vindecate
-
decese
Sună-ne (Luni - Vineri, 09:00 - 18:00) sau scrie-ne la numărul 0772.264.642 sau la adresa de e-mail [email protected] și pune intrebări despre coronavirus, situații sociale, medicale, suport psihologic. Semnalează situații deosebite.

Cele mai importante stiri      Coronavirus      coronavirus

Cântăreața Pink, depistată pozitiv cu coronavirus. Mesaj lung prin care critică autoritățile americane

Cătălina Burghelea / 04 apr 2020 / 17:06
  Ascultă articolul în limba română  Listen to the article in English  Écoutez l'article en français

Cântăreaţa Pink a anunţat pe un cont de socializare că a fost depistată pozitiv cu coronavirus. 

 „În urmă cu două săptămâni, fiul meu, de trei ani, Jameson, şi eu am prezentat simptome de COVID-19. Din fericire, medicul nostru de asistenţă primară a avut acces la teste şi rezultatele au fost pozitive", a scris Pink pe Instagram.

„Familia mea era deja autoizolată în casă şi am continuat să facem acest lucru, în ultimele două săptămâni, după instrucţiunile medicului nostru. În urmă cu doar câteva zile, am fost testată din nou şi acum rezultatele sunt negative", a mai scris artista.

Cântăreața trage un semnal de alarmă

 

Pink a numit testarea „un eşec al guvernului nostru de a nu face testarea mai accesibilă. Această boală este gravă şi reală. Oamenii trebuie să ştie că sunt afectaţi tinerii şi bătrânii, sănătoşi şi nesănătoşi, bogaţi şi săraci şi trebuie să facem testarea gratuită şi accesibilă la scară largă pentru a ne proteja copiii, familiile, prietenii şi comunităţile noastre".

Artista a anunţat că va dona 1 milion de dolari, pentru a ajuta în lupta cu virusul diabolic.

Cântăreaţa se alătură unei liste lungi de vedete, inclusiv Idris Elba; Olga Kurylenko; Tom Hanks şi soţia sa, Rita Wilson; şi actorul Game of Thrones, Kristofer Hivju, care au anunţat că au testat pozitiv pentru COVID-19.

 
 
 
Vezi această postare pe Instagram

Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️

O postare distribuită de P!NK (@pink) peApr 3, 2020 la 6:27 PDT

STIRE RECOMANDATA

Măști și mănuși, greșeală MAJORĂ a românilor în lupta cu COVID 19

  04 apr, 15:25

EXCLUSIV

Top 3 astazi

Radu Tudor și Mircea Badea, răsturnare de situație. FRONT COMUN:...
  03 apr, 23:40
MANEVRĂ revoltătoare cu declarația pe proprie răspundere. Arafat,...
  04 apr, 08:20
ANM, prognoza meteo. Vremea pe o lună 6 aprilie - 4 mai
  03 apr, 15:57

Te-ar putea interesa

Vești foarte bune pentru o ZODIE în aprilie! Le aștepta de mult timp
  03 apr, 23:44
GOLDEN BUZZ ”Românii au talent” - 3 aprilie. Moment incredibil!...
  03 apr, 23:10
Zile complicate pentru o ZODIE. Efect devastator în relații
  03 apr, 00:08
Ce se întâmplă cu ”BRAVO, AI STIL”. Kanal D, anunțul oficial
  02 apr, 12:03
Cum faci curățenie de Paște cu bicarbonat de sodiu. Trucurile...
  02 apr, 10:13
O zodie își ia înapoi PUTEREA, după ce a refuzat să vadă adevărul....
  02 apr, 00:01
DCBusiness.ro
Ce s-a găsit la autopsii în corpurile oamenilor infectați cu Covid-19
  04 apr, 16:47
DCBusiness.ro
Covid-19. Cercetătorii din SUA au descoperit ce nu îi place...
  04 apr, 16:47
DCBusiness.ro
Coronavirus. Jurnalul unui rezident. ”Îți este și frică să speri”
  04 apr, 16:47
Mihai Voropchievici: România va da lovitura în aprilie!
  01 apr, 23:44
DCMedical.ro
Coronavirus: când sunt cei mai contagioși pacienții infectați
  03 apr, 18:56
DCMedical.ro
Coronavirus, dezinfectanții pentru mâini. Când îi folosești și cât...
  03 apr, 18:56
ASIA EXPRESS. Echipele care merg în Taiwan, a doua etapă din concurs
  01 apr, 22:51
Asia Express, eliminare 1 aprilie. Ancora: ROȘIE! S-a aflat cine...
  01 apr, 20:02
EVZ.ro
O actriță celebră a fost luată prin surprindere de propria sarcină....
  04 apr, 17:00
EVZ.ro
Marea greșeală pe care o fac românii atunci când merg la cumpărături
  04 apr, 17:00
Capital.ro
Este cutremur în Guvernul Orban! Klaus Iohannis este furios!...
  04 apr, 17:04
Capital.ro
Cazul Caracal. Cine a știut tot adevărul? Mama Luizei Melencu face...
  04 apr, 17:04
DefenseRomania.ro
Măsură împotriva HOȚILOR de LEMNE! Armata română va participa la...
  04 apr, 15:38
DefenseRomania.ro
Cehia a îndepărtat statuia mareşalului sovietic Ivan Konev din...
  04 apr, 15:38
Asia Express. Marii învingători ai ultimei etape din Filipine....
  31 Martie, 23:10
Conjuncție Marte-Saturn. Nu s-a mai întâmplat de aproape 30 ani! La...
  31 Martie, 19:03
Coronavirus: Elefanţii folosiţi în sectorul turistic din Thailanda,...
  31 Martie, 14:52
Premieră pentru o ZODIE în curând. Toți vor rămâne surprinși de ce...
  31 Martie, 00:07
Predicție excepțională pentru o ZODIE. Toți vor în locul ei în aprilie
  30 Martie, 20:23
Cum să tai pâinea proaspătă și pufoasă, fără să o rupi. Ai nevoie...
  30 Martie, 09:29
Planul unei zodii, dat peste cap. Are legătură cu lunile următoare
  29 Martie, 16:48
”Bravo, ai stil! Celebrities”: Ce se întâmplă cu emisiunea de la...
  28 Martie, 23:48
Voropchievici, despre România în aprilie: Va fi o lună fantastic de...
  28 Martie, 22:44
Horoscop rune aprilie 2020. Voropchievici anunță schimbări majore,...
  28 Martie, 20:54
Diferența între apa oxigenată și alcoolul sanitar. Cum le poți folosi
  28 Martie, 12:45
Românii Au Talent, moment EMOȚIONANT. OMAGIU pentru Emma Neagu
  27 Martie, 23:26
Jurații Românii au Talent, fără cuvinte. Fetița-halterofil care i-a...
  27 Martie, 21:31
Gătitul acasă, în izolare. Bilic: E mai important CINE e în jurul...
  27 Martie, 16:52
Voropchievici: Atunci ești mai protejat! Ai ceva divin în tine
  27 Martie, 09:04
Modalități de utilizare a pâinii la care nu te-ai fi gândit niciodată
  25 Martie, 10:15
Putere extraordinară pentru o ZODIE. Îi dă Dumnezeu TOT
  25 Martie, 09:37
ASIA EXRESS, 24 martie. EI sunt în cursa pentru ULTIMA ȘANSĂ
  24 Martie, 20:04
Cum vezi dacă praful de copt este expirat. Trei metode simple
  24 Martie, 16:50
Bendeac, săgeată spre ”Românii au talent”: S-a întâmplat o chestie...
  24 Martie, 13:15
GATA cu noul coronavirus! Clipurile care abia își mai fac loc...
  24 Martie, 09:41
Negresă fără făină. Rețeta din trei ingrediente
  24 Martie, 06:00
ALIMENTELE care nu trebuie încălzite NICIODATĂ în cuptorul cu...
  23 Martie, 18:17
Ce BRÂNZETURI să EVIȚI când mergi la cumpărături. PERICOL pentru...
  23 Martie, 17:50
Portret astrologic Raed Arafat. Cel mai IMPORTANT detaliu a ieșit...
  23 Martie, 15:50
Asia Express, schimbare majoră din această săptămână
  23 Martie, 09:50
Vești bune pentru o ZODIE! Avea nevoie de ele, mai ales acum
  23 Martie, 08:56
ASIA EXPRESS, momente neașteptate. Cine a câștigat AMULETA
  22 Martie, 20:59
Ce să faci cât timp STAI ACASĂ. 15 cele mai bune idei ca să nu te...
  22 Martie, 16:16
GOLDEN BUZZ la ”Românii au talent”. Mihai Petre: Ești minunea mea!
  20 Martie, 23:31
”Românii au talent”, 20 martie 2020. Pentru unii poate părea...
  20 Martie, 21:03
Delia a spus răspicat: "Nu am văzut aşa ceva în viaţa mea! M-ai...
  20 Martie, 16:06
De ce nu trebuie să-ți faci PROVIZII în cantităţi mari. Îți riști...
  20 Martie, 12:48
Antena 1, schimbări în grila de programe. Ce se întâmplă cu Asia...
  20 Martie, 12:31
Serialul "Vlad", de la PRO TV, nu se mai filmează. Nu va mai fi...
  19 Martie, 09:01
Informare Kanal D. Ce se întâmplă cu ”Bravo, ai stil! Celebrities”
  17 Martie, 22:22
Astrologul Daniela Simulescu: ”Pare dur ce vă scriu aici. Poate fi...
  17 Martie, 22:08
Asia Express ELIMINARE 17 martie. Noi probe în cursa pentru ultima...
  17 Martie, 17:46
Dieta de supraviețuire. Ce trebuie să consumi și câte zile poate fi...
  17 Martie, 14:51
Eduard Vacariu a câștigat a patra ediție iUmor. Bendeac a fost...
  16 Martie, 17:40
Cele mai frumoase melodii despre România. Ți se face pielea de...
  16 Martie, 10:45

Cele mai noi știri

acum un minut
Cântăreața Pink, depistată pozitiv cu coronavirus. Mesaj lung prin care critică autoritățile americane
acum 7 minute
BOR - un nou gest EXEMPLAR pentru spitale în plină pandemie de Covid - 19. Ce a decis Episcopia Huşilor
acum 16 minute
ORDONANȚA MILITARĂ NR. 7 - TEXTUL Ordonanței
acum 28 de minute
CORONAVIRUS: Medicii cer pensie de urmaș în cazul în care mor la datorie
acum 29 de minute
Monica Pop, semnal de alarmă până nu e prea târziu: Virusul poate afecta şi ochii! Masca nu ajunge
acum 35 de minute
Covid - 19. Vrei să o contactezi pe Maria Şarapova? Și-a făcut public numărul de telefon!
acum 37 de minute
GCS, despre pacientul COVID-19 declarat mort. Bilanț modificat: E viu
acum 45 de minute
Teodorovici, NEMULȚUMIT de modificările Legii suspendării creditelor

Cele mai citite știri

pe 3 Aprilie 2020
Radu Tudor și Mircea Badea, răsturnare de situație. FRONT COMUN: Sper să nu se schimbe!
acum 8 ore 46 minute
MANEVRĂ revoltătoare cu declarația pe proprie răspundere. Arafat, dezvăluire GRAVĂ
pe 3 Aprilie 2020
ANM, prognoza meteo. Vremea pe o lună 6 aprilie - 4 mai
pe 3 Aprilie 2020
Mircea Badea: O să-i fac mult rău lui Nelu Tătaru. Pare adevărat
pe 3 Aprilie 2020
Atenție la BANII de pe CARD! Elena Cristian: ”Mi-au luat banii, fără a face vreo comandă”. Răspunsul incredibil al băncii






Iti place noua modalitate de votare pe dcnews.ro?

Copyright 2020 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate. DCNews Proiect 81431.

Comandă acum o campanie publicitară pe acest site: [email protected]
Vezi versiune mobil
Vezi versiune tabletă
Vezi versiune desktop


dcn.n-nxt.25