Cântăreața Pink, depistată pozitiv cu coronavirus. Mesaj lung prin care critică autoritățile americane

„În urmă cu două săptămâni, fiul meu, de trei ani, Jameson, şi eu am prezentat simptome de COVID-19. Din fericire, medicul nostru de asistenţă primară a avut acces la teste şi rezultatele au fost pozitive", a scris Pink pe Instagram.
„Familia mea era deja autoizolată în casă şi am continuat să facem acest lucru, în ultimele două săptămâni, după instrucţiunile medicului nostru. În urmă cu doar câteva zile, am fost testată din nou şi acum rezultatele sunt negative", a mai scris artista.
Cântăreața trage un semnal de alarmă
Pink a numit testarea „un eşec al guvernului nostru de a nu face testarea mai accesibilă. Această boală este gravă şi reală. Oamenii trebuie să ştie că sunt afectaţi tinerii şi bătrânii, sănătoşi şi nesănătoşi, bogaţi şi săraci şi trebuie să facem testarea gratuită şi accesibilă la scară largă pentru a ne proteja copiii, familiile, prietenii şi comunităţile noastre".
Artista a anunţat că va dona 1 milion de dolari, pentru a ajuta în lupta cu virusul diabolic.
Cântăreaţa se alătură unei liste lungi de vedete, inclusiv Idris Elba; Olga Kurylenko; Tom Hanks şi soţia sa, Rita Wilson; şi actorul Game of Thrones, Kristofer Hivju, care au anunţat că au testat pozitiv pentru COVID-19.
