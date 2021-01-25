Astra Zeneca, somată de UE. "Câte doze au fost produse şi unde au fost livrate?

"Uniunea Europeană vrea să ştie exact câte doze au fost produse de Astra Zeneca şi unde sau către cine au fost livrate.
Răspunsurile acestei companii nu au fost satisfăcătoare până acum. O a doua discuţie va avea loc în această seară", a declarat Stella Kyriakides pe Twitter.
The EU wants to know exactly which doses have been produced where by @AstraZeneca so far, and if, or to whom, they have been delivered.— Stella Kyriakides (@SKyriakidesEU) January 25, 2021
The answers of the company during the Steering Board discussion have not been satisfactory so far. A second meeting is scheduled for tonight.