Astra Zeneca, somată de UE. "Câte doze au fost produse şi unde au fost livrate?

Astra Zeneca, somată de UE. Sursa: Pixabay
Stella Kyriakides, comisarul european pentru Sănătăte, lansează mai multe critici la adresa companiei Astra Zeneca, cu privire la modul în care comunică despre vaccinul împotriva COVID-19. 

"Uniunea Europeană vrea să ştie exact câte doze au fost produse de Astra Zeneca şi unde sau către cine au fost livrate. 

Răspunsurile acestei companii nu au fost satisfăcătoare până acum. O a doua discuţie va avea loc în această seară", a declarat Stella Kyriakides pe Twitter. 

 

astra zeneca
coronavirus
critici
ue
vaccin
