Coronavirus - COVID 19
România în stare de alertă
-
confirmate
-
vindecate
-
decese
Sună-ne (Luni - Vineri, 09:00 - 18:00) sau scrie-ne la numărul 0772.264.642 sau la adresa de e-mail [email protected] și pune intrebări despre coronavirus, situații sociale, medicale, suport psihologic. Semnalează situații deosebite.
Cele mai importante stiri      Homepage Florin Răvdan | 02 oct 2020 / 10:49

BREAKING NEWS  Testul care depistează COVID-19 în 15 minute, DISPONIBIL în Europa

  Ascultă în română  Listen in English  Écoutez en français  Playlist audio
Sursa: Agerpres
Sursa: Agerpres

Testul care depistează infecţia cu coronavirus într-un sfert de oră este acum disponibil şi în Europa. 

Testul realizat de compania Becton Dickinson and Co va fi disponibil pentru vânzare în Europa la finalul lunii octombrie, anunţă Bloomberg pe Instagram. Testul face parte dintr-un set de instrumente rapide de detectare a infecţiei cu coronavirus prin detectarea antigenilor de pe suprafaţa SARS-CoV-2. 

"Va schimba complet lucrurile în Europa. Cred că ne întoarcem în direcţia din aprilie aşa că nevoia de testare va fi mare", a declarat Fernand Goldblat, şeful de diagnostic al companiei pe Europa. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

● The U.S. company plans to begin selling the test at the end of October. Link in bio for more.⠀ ⠀ ● Becton Dickinson and Co.’s Covid-19 test that returns results in 15 minutes has been cleared for use in countries that accept Europe’s CE marking, the diagnostics maker said Wednesday.⠀ ⠀ ● The test is part of a new class of quicker screening tools named for the identifying proteins called antigens they detect on the surface of SARS-CoV-2. Becton Dickinson expects to begin selling the test, which runs on the company’s cellphone-sized BD Veritor Plus System, in European markets at the end of October. It will likely be used by emergency departments, general practitioners and pediatricians.⠀ ⠀ ● “It is really a game-changing introduction here in Europe,” said Fernand Goldblat, BD’s head of diagnostics for Europe. Europe was really at the epicenter of the pandemic in April and May, “and unfortunately I think we’re headed back in that direction. So the need will be extremely high,” he said.⠀ ⠀ ● Antigen tests have emerged as a valuable tool because they produce results much more quickly than gold-standard PCR diagnostic assays. However, they are generally less accurate. In the U.S., for instance, instructions for BD’s system recommend that negative results be confirmed by a molecular testing method.

A post shared by Bloomberg Businessweek (@businessweek) on

Tagurile articolului:

coronavirus
europa
rapid
SUA
test

Ultimele materiale video - DCNewsTV.ro

STIRE RECOMANDATA

Alegeri locale 2020, rezultatele pe sectoare. Cine a CÂȘTIGAT, după ce s-au numărat TOATE voturile

  02 oct, 10:03

BREAKING NEWS

Top 3 astazi

Avertisment GRAV de la ANM. Până pe 7 octombrie vom avea parte de...
  01 oct, 09:17
Prăjitura Petre Roman: Rețeta surpriză a zilei. Este bestială!
  01 oct, 08:53
Chirieac: Urmează ceva în țara noastră. Vom afla de ce sistemul o...
  01 oct, 11:40

Te-ar putea interesa

Un truc pentru clătite e atât de simplu încât vei rămâne surprins...
  01 oct, 23:50
Lună Plină în Berbec. Mesaj PUTERNIC pentru patru ZODII. Cine are...
  01 oct, 23:05
Lidia Buble, din nou lângă Răzvan Simion, la ”Neatza”. Dani Oțil:...
  01 oct, 16:41
TOTUL în favoarea unei ZODII! Urmează schimbări importante înainte...
  01 oct, 16:04
Surpriză uriașă pentru fanii "Prison Break". Va apărea un nou...
  01 oct, 12:50
"Rugă pentru părinți", piesa care-ți zdruncină sufletul. Le-ai...
  01 oct, 09:56
DCBusiness.ro
Covid-19. INCREDIBIL! Remediu NATURAL împotriva SARS-CoV-2
  02 oct, 09:11
DCBusiness.ro
Pensii. Cumpărarea vechimii pentru cei care au lucrat în străinătate
  02 oct, 09:11
DCBusiness.ro
COVID-19: Aceste SEMNE pe limbă sunt un NOU SIMPTOM
  02 oct, 09:11
Cafea italiană. Care este diferența dintre caffe macchiato, latte...
  01 oct, 09:41
DCMedical.ro
Compus din afine, efecte FABULOASE în anumite boli
  30 sep, 17:54
DCMedical.ro
Hipotiroidismul: cum recunoști boala care te lasă fără energie
  30 sep, 17:54
Trucuri care te vor ajuta să obții mămăliga perfectă și să te...
  30 sep, 20:47
Cale nouă pentru o ZODIE în octombrie. E pregătită! ȘOC pentru...
  30 sep, 16:10
EVZ.ro
Mihaela Rădulescu a ajuns rău! De la 50.000 euro la 1.000… Da,...
  02 oct, 10:47
EVZ.ro
Anamaria Prodan a dat lovitura! Noul bărbat din viața ei. „E exact...
  02 oct, 10:47
Lună Plină în Berbec, 2 octombrie 2020. Patru ZODII, afectate...
  29 sep, 23:31
ZODIA cu noroc. I se schimbă destinul în curând!
  29 sep, 16:02
DefenseRomania.ro
Prioritățile Armatei române: Blindate, avioane multirol, sisteme de...
  02 oct, 10:10
DefenseRomania.ro
Preşedintele american Donald Trump, testat pozitiv cu COVID-19
  02 oct, 10:10
StiriDiaspora.ro
Noi STATE incluse pe lista celor „NESIGURE”. RESTRICȚII pentru...
  01 oct, 23:36
StiriDiaspora.ro
Marea Britanie. O ROMÂNCĂ de 18 ani, „CREIERUL” unei CRIME cu...
  01 oct, 23:36
DefenseRomania.ro
Momentul prăbuşiri avionului F-35B, suprins de martori oculari...
  02 oct, 10:10
DefenseRomania.ro
Navalny: În spatele otrăvirii mele se află Putin
  02 oct, 10:10
DCBusiness.ro
PARACETAMOL. A fost descoperit un efect absolut NEAȘTEPTAT
  02 oct, 09:11
DCMedical.ro
Metformina, efectul NEȘTIUT și INCREDIBIL la cei cu diabet de tip 2
  30 sep, 17:54
DCMedical.ro
Cancer. Care sunt alimentele care te pun în pericol
  30 sep, 17:54
Folosești bulion în mâncare? Atunci trebuie să știi următorul lucru
  28 sep, 18:24
A greșit! Luna Plină în Berbec, schimbare pentru o ZODIE! Ce...
  28 sep, 16:03
De ce să pui un ALBUȘ în CIORBĂ. Nu te-ai fi gândit la asta!...
  28 sep, 12:57
Un nutriționist atrage atenția: Nu ar trebui să consumăm acest pește!
  27 sep, 19:19
Luna Nouă în Berbec schimbă viața unei ZODII! Primește cel mai...
  27 sep, 13:42
Voropchievici răstoarnă TOT ce știai. Cei mai importanți ani din...
  25 sep, 14:33
Un cățel vă arată că este expert în purtarea măștii de protecție /...
  25 sep, 11:51
Ștefan Bănică, dezvăluire despre fiul său după ce s-a întâmplat pe...
  25 sep, 09:29
”Orfanii unei naţiuni”, serial nou la TV cu un subiect cutremurător
  25 sep, 08:41
Până pe 14 noiembrie, AȘA o să fie! Ce urmează pentru o ZODIE e...
  25 sep, 08:19
Ce se întâmplă dacă pui bicarbonat într-un vas cu apă și-l bagi la...
  24 sep, 22:34
Există o regulă de aur pentru un ou ochi perfect. Nu vei da greș...
  24 sep, 11:56
AZI se întâmplă ceva în viața unei ZODII! E cel mai important mesaj
  24 sep, 08:15
Schimbări cu emisiunea lui Răzvan Simion şi Dani Oțil: Ne cerem...
  23 sep, 15:28
Superstiție puternică: OBIECTUL care nu se păstrează în casă şi...
  23 sep, 13:08
Așa a reacționat Andreea Bălan la TV, după ce i s-a zis ”draga mea,...
  23 sep, 10:46
Cea mai TARE glumă despre online și ședințele de spiritism
  23 sep, 09:24
A refuzat să mai participe la “Bravo, ai stil! Celebrities!”....
  23 sep, 09:10
DEZASTRU TOTAL pentru o zodie. Se întâmplă săptămâna aceasta și îi...
  23 sep, 08:19
Dieta mediteraneană, beneficii miraculoase pentru sănătate. E...
  23 sep, 00:11
Toamna în imagini. Cele mai frumoase fotografii pentru coperta...
  22 sep, 22:16
De ce să presari cafea prin frigider. Truc cu rezultate uimitoare
  22 sep, 16:06
Cum poți să bei cafea și Coca-Cola fără să-ți pătezi dinții foarte...
  22 sep, 11:43
Transformare pentru o ZODIE. Se întâmplă RAPID! Să se pregătească...
  22 sep, 08:25
"Nemilosul Istanbul", serial nou la Kanal D. O poveste de viaţă...
  21 sep, 21:13
De ce să lași un castron cu bicarbonat în frigider, timp de 24 de...
  21 sep, 19:37
Ce poți mânca la cină. Recomandarea nutriționistului: "Puteți...
  21 sep, 19:16
De ce să pui coji de lămâie în apa în care speli rufele. Rezultat...
  21 sep, 16:26
Predicție UIMITOARE pentru o ZODIE! Ce urmează să i se întâmple,...
  21 sep, 14:06
Serialul ”Adela” de la Antena 1, super veste. Te așteptai la așa...
  21 sep, 11:54
Obiceiul care te dă de gol! Ce fel de om ești în funcție de cafeaua...
  21 sep, 10:41
Momentul schimbării pentru Dani Oțil și Răzvan Simion: După atâția...
  21 sep, 09:29
”M-am născut în pușcărie”. Moment viral la iUmor. Bendeac: ”Ai...
  21 sep, 09:13
Cel mai IMPORTANT mesaj pentru o zodie! Un singur detaliu poate...
  21 sep, 08:14
Ce plante NU trebuie să ții în casă dacă ai pisică. Sunt TOXICE
  18 sep, 21:39
"BRAVO, AI STIL! Celebrities", eliminare 19 septembrie 2020....
  18 sep, 20:44
Lidia Fecioru, cum reușești să-ți schimbi destinul și să ai mereu bani
  18 sep, 19:02
Veste foarte bună pentru ZODII, înainte de marea conjuncție din...
  18 sep, 16:02
De ce să pui coji de lămâie prin bucătărie. Rezultat uimitor
  18 sep, 09:33
Get it on App Store Get it on Google Play


Cele mai noi știri

acum 4 minute
Testul care depistează COVID-19 în 15 minute, DISPONIBIL în Europa
acum 9 minute
Statul român VINDE Bitcoin, pentru a reecupera un prejudiciu
acum 12 minute
Alegeri locale 2020, REZULTATE. Cine a CÂȘTIGAT Sectorul 6. S-au numărat TOATE voturile
acum 15 minute
Nicoleta Voicu, fosta soție a lui Gheorghe Turda, și Mihai Albu, relație secretă: Am avut multe să ne spunem
acum 15 minute
Adrian Câciu, TRANȘANT: Aici apare ABSURDUL. Aceasta nu este economie
acum 17 minute
Alegeri locale 2020, REZULTATE. Cine a CÂȘTIGAT Sectorul 5. S-au numărat TOATE voturile
acum 18 minute
Un politician infectat cu COVID-19 a MURIT în această dimineață
acum 23 de minute
Se încălzește VREMEA. Temperaturi de până la 33 de grade Celsius

Cele mai citite știri

pe 1 Octombrie 2020
Avertisment GRAV de la ANM. Până pe 7 octombrie vom avea parte de un fenomen EXTREM în România
pe 1 Octombrie 2020
Prăjitura Petre Roman: Rețeta surpriză a zilei. Este bestială!
pe 1 Octombrie 2020
Chirieac: Urmează ceva în țara noastră. Vom afla de ce sistemul o dorește pe Clotilde Armand
pe 1 Octombrie 2020
Scandal Sectorul 1. Tudorache, propunere către Barna: Îmi dau DEMISIA din toate funcțiile publice. El pleacă?
pe 1 Octombrie 2020
Răsturnare de situație la Sectorul 1. Tudorache NU mai vrea renumărarea, nouă SOLICITARE






Iti place noua modalitate de votare pe dcnews.ro?

Copyright 2020 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate. DCNews Proiect 81431.

Comandă acum o campanie publicitară pe acest site: [email protected]
Vezi versiune mobil
Vezi versiune tabletă
Vezi versiune desktop


nxt.23
YesMy