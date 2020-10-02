Testul care depistează COVID-19 în 15 minute, DISPONIBIL în Europa

Testul realizat de compania Becton Dickinson and Co va fi disponibil pentru vânzare în Europa la finalul lunii octombrie, anunţă Bloomberg pe Instagram. Testul face parte dintr-un set de instrumente rapide de detectare a infecţiei cu coronavirus prin detectarea antigenilor de pe suprafaţa SARS-CoV-2.
"Va schimba complet lucrurile în Europa. Cred că ne întoarcem în direcţia din aprilie aşa că nevoia de testare va fi mare", a declarat Fernand Goldblat, şeful de diagnostic al companiei pe Europa.
● The U.S. company plans to begin selling the test at the end of October. Link in bio for more.⠀ ⠀ ● Becton Dickinson and Co.’s Covid-19 test that returns results in 15 minutes has been cleared for use in countries that accept Europe’s CE marking, the diagnostics maker said Wednesday.⠀ ⠀ ● The test is part of a new class of quicker screening tools named for the identifying proteins called antigens they detect on the surface of SARS-CoV-2. Becton Dickinson expects to begin selling the test, which runs on the company’s cellphone-sized BD Veritor Plus System, in European markets at the end of October. It will likely be used by emergency departments, general practitioners and pediatricians.⠀ ⠀ ● “It is really a game-changing introduction here in Europe,” said Fernand Goldblat, BD’s head of diagnostics for Europe. Europe was really at the epicenter of the pandemic in April and May, “and unfortunately I think we’re headed back in that direction. So the need will be extremely high,” he said.⠀ ⠀ ● Antigen tests have emerged as a valuable tool because they produce results much more quickly than gold-standard PCR diagnostic assays. However, they are generally less accurate. In the U.S., for instance, instructions for BD’s system recommend that negative results be confirmed by a molecular testing method.