Bărbatul cu COASA, apariție CIUDATĂ pe plajă. Ce le-a spus turiștilor - FOTO

Alexandru Ichim / 03 aug 2020 / 13:54
Întâmplare neobișnuită la plajă, acolo unde un bărbat costumat în negru și cu o coasă în mână s-a plimbat și le-a dat sfaturi oamenilor care se relaxau. 

Un bărbat îmbrăcat în ”moartea”, haine negre și cu o coasă de plastic în mână, s-a plimbat weekendul acesta pe plajele din Puerto Morelos, Mexic, scrie BBC News pe contul oficial de Instagram. 

Bărbatul mascat a îndemnat turiștii și localnicii să se întoarcă acasă, deoarece plajele rămân închise din cauza coronavirusului. 

În weekend, Mexicul a devenit țara cu cel de-al treilea număr de decese de coronavirus, doar SUA și Brazilia înregistrând un număr mai mare. 

coronavirus
covid
mexic
pandemie
plaja
vara

