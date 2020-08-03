Bărbatul cu COASA, apariție CIUDATĂ pe plajă. Ce le-a spus turiștilor - FOTO

Un bărbat îmbrăcat în ”moartea”, haine negre și cu o coasă de plastic în mână, s-a plimbat weekendul acesta pe plajele din Puerto Morelos, Mexic, scrie BBC News pe contul oficial de Instagram.
Bărbatul mascat a îndemnat turiștii și localnicii să se întoarcă acasă, deoarece plajele rămân închise din cauza coronavirusului.
În weekend, Mexicul a devenit țara cu cel de-al treilea număr de decese de coronavirus, doar SUA și Brazilia înregistrând un număr mai mare.
