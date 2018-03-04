OSCAR 2018. LISTA COMPLETĂ a NOMINALIZĂRILOR

Greta Gerwig a devenit a cincea femeie nominalizată la premiul Oscar pentru cea mai bună regie.
Rachel Morrison, directorul de imagine al filmului "Mudbound", este prima femeie nominalizată la trofeul pentru cea mai bună imagine.
Iată lista completă a nominalizărilor:
Cel mai bun film: "The Shape of Water", de Guillermo del Toro, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", de Martin McDonagh, "The Post", de Steven Spielberg, "Get Out", de Jordan Peele, "Darkest Hour", de Joe Wright, "Lady Bird", de Greta Gerwig, "Call Me By Your Name", de Luca Guadagnino, "Phantom Thread", de Paul Thomas Anderson, "Dunkirk", de Christopher Nolan.
Cel mai bun regizor: Christopher Nolan - "Dunkirk", Jordan Peele - "Get Out", Greta Gerwig - "Lady Bird", Paul Thomas Anderson - "Phantom Thread", Guillermo del Toro - "The Shape of Water.
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name", Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread", Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out", Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour", Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq".
Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water", Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya", Saiorse Ronan, "Lady Bird", Meryl Streep, "The Post"
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project", Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water", Christopher Plummer, " All the Money in the World", Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound", Allison Janney, "I, Tonya", Lesley Manville," Phantom Thread", Laurie Metcalfe, "Lady Bird", Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"
Cel mai bun film străin: "A Fantastic Woman", de Sebastián Lelio (Chile), "On Body and Soul", de Ildikó Enyedi (Ungaria), "The Insult", de Ziad Doueiri (Liban), "Loveless", de Andrey Zvyagintsev (Rusia), "The Square", de Ruben Östlund (Suedia)
Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: "The Boss Baby", "The Breadwinner", "Coco", "Ferdinand", "Loving Vincent"
Cea mai bună regie artistică: "Beauty and the Beast", "Blade Runner 2049", "Darkest Hour", "Dunkirk", "The Shape of Water"
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: "Call Me by Your Name", "The Disaster Artist", "Logan", "Molly's Game", "Mudbound"
Cel mai bun scenariu original: "The Big Sick", "Get Out", "Lady Bird", "The Shape of Water", "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Cea mai bună imagine: "Blade Runner 2049", "Darkest Hour", "Dunkirk", "Mudbound", "The Shape of Water"
Cel mai bun montaj: "Baby Driver", "Dunkirk", "I, Tonya", "The Shape of Water", "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: "Dunkirk", "Phantom Thread", "The Shape of Water", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Cel mai bun cântec: "Mighty River" - "Mudbound", "Mystery of Love" - "Call Me by Your Name", "Remember Me" - "Coco", "Stand Up for Something" - "Marshall", "This Is Me" - "The Greatest Showman"
Cel mai bun montaj de sunet: "Baby Driver", "Blade Runner 2049", "Dunkirk", "The Shape of Water", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet: "Baby Driver", "Blade Runner 2049", "Dunkirk", "The Shape of Water", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: "Blade Runner 2049", "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2", "Kong: Skull Island", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", "War for the Planet of the Apes"
Cele mai bune costume: "Beauty and the Beast", "Darkest Hour", "Phantom Thread", "The Shape of Water", "Victoria & Abdul"
Cel mai bun machiaj: "Darkest Hour", "Victoria & Abdul", "Wonder"
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat: "Dear Basketball", "Garden Party", "Lou", "Negative Space", "Revolting Rhymes"
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de ficţiune: "DeKalb Elementary", "The Eleven O’Clock", "My Nephew Emmett", "The Silent Child", "Watu Wote/All of Us",
Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: "Abacus: Small Enough to Jail", "Faces Places", "Icarus", "Last Men in Aleppo", "Strong Island"
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: "Edith+Eddie", "Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405", "Heroin(e)", "Knife Skills", "Traffic Stop"
[citeste si]