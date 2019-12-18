Project realized within the program of promotion of the touristic heritage: Destination: Bucharest, carried out by the Bucharest City Hall through the Monuments and Tourist Heritage Administration.
Cele mai importante stiri      Destination bucharest en

EXCLUSIV  Joyful beneath the Bucharest starlight sky

Anca Mihailov / 18 dec 2019 / 17:59 Salveaza PDF Comentarii
Linea Skybar, one of the newest bars in Bucharest
Linea Skybar, one of the newest bars in Bucharest

After a day of workshops, in early September, "I pulled the short straw", so I had to organize an evening for the group of colleagues. I did not feel upset, actually I was really glad that I could show them Bucharest, which I always found very tender when it comes to fun. And my colleagues, some of them from the Western Europe, asked for something... unheard of. So I climbed everyone over the town.

From the famous Hilton Athenee Pacale hotel, where we spent all day at courses with international marketing specialists, we started the trip on Calea Victoriei, where I told them, on the way, a bit about the history of the Romanian Athenaeum and the Royal Palace, then we went on the same famous street. I told them the story of the Mogosoaiei Bridge, which was at the outskirts of the city, and today it is the center of the city and it is perhaps the most frequented street in Bucharest, even by night.

 

Here was just marshland...

 

The story of the National Military Circle impressed them particularly, on our way to a famous skybar, from where they would see everything above the clouds. Some of the colleagues wanted to enter the Military Circle, but I asked them to left the visit for some another time, because I was in a hurry to show them the sunset on the roof from no. 17. So they were satisfied with the story of the building whose construction began in 1911. They could not believe that the land on which the Palace of the National Military Circle was built was then a marsh. It is difficult to imagine today that the Palace of the National Military Circle was raised on the site of the former Sărindar Monastery, on a marshy land, a land ceded by the Ministry Domains, as early as 1898, for the Military Circle of officers from the Bucharest garrison, an organization of Romanian officers established. December 15th, 1876.

 

National Military Circle photo: NMC

The most interesting part of the history of this palace is that the building belongs to the military, because most of the money needed for the construction came from donations, subscriptions and contributions of the officers or state subsidies and repayable loans. The main designer of the building was the architect Dimitrie Maimarolu, who collaborated with Victor Stefanescu and Ernest Doneaud. The most spectacular elements of the monument are two large eaves, protectors of the panel with the coat of arms of the institution, the work of the sculptor Ion Schmidt. But the history of the building also has a tragic part, because it was necessary to work on repairs, from 1919 to 1923, after Bucharest was under occupation, from November 1916, and the Palace was found devastated, in 1919, on the return of the Romanian Army in the city.

 

From the top you can see everything better

 

But I did not finish the story, when we have already reached number 17 on Calea Victoriei, to climb to Linea Skybar, one of the newest "roof-top" bars in Bucharest. From the top, everything I said about the Capital became even more interesting to my colleagues, especially after I ordered some smoked halloumi, drinks of all kinds and... strawberry and almond strawberry. I spent this way, above Calea Victoriei, until my colleagues asked me to show them other areas of Bucharest, from above.

Night panorama from one of the capital's newest roof-tops

 

I proposed them to move nearby, to Pura Vida, in the Historical Center, on Smârdan Street no 7. Here we enjoyed the almost intimate atmosphere and delicious cocktails. And we didn't stop there, because I wanted to show them Hotel Cişmigiu, more specifically, the Bistro La Etaj, which closed quite early, at 23.30. Bistro La Etaj is one of the newest sky bars in Bucharest. The restaurant is on the upper floor of the hotel, and the story of the building and the tragic event of the death of a student in the elevator staircase, in the 1970s, has given them all creeps. After that, then wanted to understand the lyrics of the song composed by the rock band Vama Veche, at the end of the 90s, about the student's death and the hotel's downtime, when it became an unhealthy student dormitory, to understand some of what life of today's Bucharest hides, when the hotel has no connection with its dark past.

 

One more unforgettable evening...

 

We retired to rest after midnight, because there was another day of workshops, but the rooftop tour continued the following evening, when we started with a party at Skybar Dorobanți - on Calea Dorobanților 115. The choice was appreciated by eneryone. after a demanding day, because we enjoyed the view and the atmosphere, on the comfortable sofas. From there we went to Sevastopol street no. 24, to another already famous sky bar, Upstairs, where we had another wonderful view and we were  pleased by the bright colors of the chairs and armchairs, but also the colorful cocktails.

 

Party on the top of the Capital

Everyone was delighted by the two evenings spent above the Capital. Bucharest has many such roof-top bars, from where the city can be seen better. From the height, all the stories of the city take on a different dimension, and the nightlife attracts foreign tourists arriving in the capital as a magnet.

STIRE RECOMANDATA

Piloții, CAS suplimentar. Cesar Osiceanu: Suntem STUPEFIAȚI!

  18 dec, 17:34

EXCLUSIV

Top 3 astazi

TOATE reflectoarele pe o zodie în 2020. Urmează ceva spectaculos!
  17 dec, 11:21
GATA cu creditele în 2020! Gheorghe Piperea, avertisment care dă...
  17 dec, 13:00
FINALA Chefi la Cuțite- 17 decembrie 2019. Marele câștigător al...
  17 dec, 17:55

Te-ar putea interesa

Cum cureți tapetul. Soluția eficientă și rapidă
  18 dec, 18:07
De ce să adaugi cartof crud în carnea tocată. Secretul genial...
  18 dec, 17:28
WOWBiz.ro
Culiță Sterp și Carmen de la Sălciua iar s-au despărțit! Prima...
  18 dec, 13:11
WOWBiz.ro
După 3 ani în care nu s-au întâlnit, tatăl lui Vasile Burtea și-a...
  18 dec, 12:05
StirileKanalD.ro
Veste ȘOC: Unul dintre cei mai iubiți polițiști A MURIT într-un...
  18 dec, 08:22
StirileKanalD.ro
Salata boeuf. Adevărul despre cel mai iubit preparat de sărbători....
  17 dec, 11:37
DCBusiness.ro
Noi amenzi pentru șoferi! De ce nu mai e voie cu brăduți parfumați...
  18 dec, 14:48
DCBusiness.ro
Ajutor de deces. Ce se întâmplă de la 1 ianuarie 2020
  18 dec, 14:48
DCBusiness.ro
Fructul care te poate ucide! Toți românii îl au în case
  18 dec, 14:48
De ce să treci stafidele prin făină, înainte de a le pune în...
  18 dec, 16:58
DCMedical.ro
Dr Mihail Pautov: Câteva simptome ale dependenței de telefonul mobil
  18 dec, 00:01
DCMedical.ro
Adevărul despre părul alb. De ce încărunțim
  18 dec, 00:01
Masa de Crăciun. Piftie de porc moldovenească. Rețeta care nu...
  18 dec, 16:15
Celebru hipnoterapeut dezvăluie: 3 bariere către adevăratele...
  18 dec, 08:13
EVZ.ro
Pro TV, anunțul care cutremură mass media. Vocea României,...
  18 dec, 18:24
EVZ.ro
Mama Alexandrei Măceșanu, mesaj tulburător în scandalul provocat de...
  18 dec, 18:24
Capital.ro
Bani mai mulți pentru acești români! Se dă lege: Vor primi 400 de...
  18 dec, 18:24
Capital.ro
Prima reacție din Guvern după dublarea alocațiilor! Ce se va...
  18 dec, 18:24
DefenseRomania.ro
Germania se întărește militar. Achiziții de marcă pentru Berlin
  18 dec, 15:39
DefenseRomania.ro
US Navy și US Marine Corps modernizează flotele de elicoptere UH-1Y...
  18 dec, 15:39
Rețeta care îți va surprinde musafirii. Pui cu vinete la cuptor
  17 dec, 23:17
Sarmale ardelenești pentru Crăciun. Rețeta cu care nu dai greș...
  18 dec, 06:00
De ce să frigi puiul cu pieptul în jos. Trucul excelent pe care-l...
  17 dec, 21:43
Cea mai bună prăjitură "Albă ca Zăpada". Ingredientul care o face...
  17 dec, 21:14
Mormânt regal, descoperit după 1300 de ani
  17 dec, 20:29
Apă pe Marte. NASA publică o hartă inedită a planetei roșii
  18 dec, 03:59
Masa de Crăciun. Lebăr de casă, rețeta tradițională
  17 dec, 16:51
Masa de Crăciun. Cozonac moldovenesc. Rețeta originală cu nucă
  17 dec, 16:08
Amestecă o banană cu miere de albine. Trucul pe care nu ţi l-a spus...
  17 dec, 14:55
Ingredientul minune care previne bolile şi te ajută să slăbeşti
  17 dec, 14:23
Musaca de cartofi, cea mai bună reţetă de post. Secretul pe care...
  17 dec, 12:49
TOATE reflectoarele pe o zodie în 2020. Urmează ceva spectaculos!
  17 dec, 11:21
Cadou NEINSPIRAT de Secret Santa: Ce să NU dăruiești niciodată
  17 dec, 07:42
''Jumanji: The Next Level'' - debut spectaculos în box-office VIDEO
  17 dec, 00:00
Cele mai importante reguli când faci un cadou
  17 dec, 02:59
Semifinaliștii "Chefi la cutite", în lacrimi. "Gustul de acasă",...
  16 dec, 22:23
Ozana Barabancea, din culisele "Te Cunosc de Undeva"
  16 dec, 21:42
Savarine de post. Rețeta extraordinară pe care o vei adora. Cei...
  16 dec, 21:40
Cea mai mare sticlă de whisky din lume, vândută la prețul unei...
  16 dec, 19:06
Cum faci cel mai pufos blat de tort. Secretul gospodinelor cu...
  16 dec, 18:35
Rețete Sărbători. Salată de boeuf, varianta originală. Cum se prepară
  16 dec, 16:56
Chec pufos cu cacao, rețetă. Prăjitura Sărbătorilor de Iarnă,...
  16 dec, 16:51
Masa de Crăciun. De ce să adaugi oțet în aluatul de cozonac. Trucul...
  16 dec, 16:06
Cum să faci cel mai bun pilaf. Secretul constă într-un singur...
  16 dec, 15:39
Zodia protejată de Dumnezeu. Cine se bucură de atenția celor din jur
  16 dec, 15:13
Bea ceai de ghimbir zilnic. Trei motive care te vor convinge
  16 dec, 14:26
Amestecă un ou cu miere de albine. Trucul care face minuni
  16 dec, 11:38
Câştigător iUmor. Mukinka: "Am venit de curiozitate"
  16 dec, 10:49
Le comandați și le mâncați, dar aceste alimente nu există
  16 dec, 10:25
Cu ce poţi să înlocuieşti oul din reţetele tale. Trei trucuri pe...
  16 dec, 09:49
Minerva HOROSCOP 2020 pentru toate zodiile. Evoluție extraordinară,...
  16 dec, 09:32
Aşa faci cel mai bun chec cu ciocolată. Reţeta cu care nu dai greş
  16 dec, 09:07
DEZASTRU pentru o zodie în decembrie. E nevoie de o schimbare, ”nu...
  16 dec, 08:06
Cum faci cele mai bune floricele. Trucul extraordinar pe care nu-l...
  15 dec, 17:29
Cartofi aromatizați la cuptor. Rețeta de post perfectă. Gust excelent!
  15 dec, 17:15
De ce să freci carnea de găină cu zahăr, înainte de-a o fierbe....
  15 dec, 16:28
Oportunități, dar și ghinioane pentru o ZODIE. Apare o ceartă cât...
  15 dec, 13:27
Friptură foarte fragedă și gustoasă. Trucul ”sigilarea" cărnii
  15 dec, 10:28
Finală ”Te cunosc de undeva!”. Bella Santiago a câștigat: Credeam...
  15 dec, 09:58
ZODIA care va triumfa la final de 2019. A venit momentul ei!
  14 dec, 21:37
Pui cu ciuperci, rețetă fantastic de bună. Ingredientul vedetă
  14 dec, 19:18
HOROSCOP rune 16-22 decembrie 2019. Voropchievici: CÂȘTIG din toate...
  14 dec, 20:17
O statuie asemănătoare sfinxului, descoperită de arheologi în Egipt
  14 dec, 17:50
Ceartă pe Facebook după ce Mukinka a fost ales marele câștigător...
  14 dec, 17:07
ZODIA mai puternică ca niciodată în 2020. ”Marcaj extraordinar”,...
  14 dec, 16:30






Iti place noua modalitate de votare pe dcnews.ro?

Copyright 2019 SC PRESS MEDIA ELECTRONIC SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.
Vezi versiune mobil
Vezi versiune tabletă
Vezi versiune desktop


dcn.n-nxt.28